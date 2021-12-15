Little Manny has been on a tear recently winning three of his last four starts at Truro Raceway in the neighboring province of Nova Scotia, one of them being a lifetime best effort. Little Manny, owned by Dean & Brad Mclaughlin, Mark Taylor, and Stephen Trites started his winning streak early in November with a lifetime best equaling effort of 1:56.3, on November 7th. He then followed that performance up the next week with a lifetime record smashing open length victory in 1:54.3, taking two seconds off his lifetime best. The four-year-old son of Articulator is trained by Charlie Miles, who purchased the gelding at the 2018 Atlantic Classic Yearling Sale for a modest $2,400.
After that lifetime best score, Little Manny took the next week off for a bit of rest and relaxation before returning to Truro Raceway on November 28th this time with a driver change, as regular driver Stephen Trites handed the reigns over to his younger brother Todd. The driver change certainly didn’t seem to make a big difference, negatively or positively as the gelding was still able to cruise to yet another open length victory, this time in another 1:56.3 winning time.
The next week, Little Manny suffered his first defeat in over a month's time as a tough trip resulted in a second place finish on the afternoon of December 5th again at Truro Raceway. He only lost by a length and he was beat by a horse who had competed in the 2020 North America Cup being Denali Seelster.
That’s all for this edition, Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays and all the best to everybody in 2022!
