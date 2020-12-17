Live harness racing returns to Red Shores Racetrack & Casino at the Charlottetown Driving Park Saturday. Post time is 12:30pm.
The city track received permission from the Chief Public Health office to host the program with a 50 person maximum cohort in the grandstand. Reservations will be required for the Top of the Park and Turf’s Bar & Grill in order to follow capacity restrictions.
Red Shores will also present a card on Tuesday night December 22nd. Post time is 6pm. The draw will be conducted on Friday December 18th. The winter meet schedule has also been finalized and scheduled for December 26th (Boxing Day) at 12:30pm and New Year’s Eve Thursday December 31st with a special 6:30pm post time.
The winter race schedule includes January 9, 16, 23 and 30th. The meet will officially wrap up on Saturday February 6th. All post times at 12:30pm.
Sign up to wager online through HPIBET.Com. The Race Day broadcast, race programs, entries and results at redshores.ca
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.