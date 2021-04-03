The 2021 maritime stakes season is about two months away with lots of excitement about the talent in this years glamour boys division. I have decided to make a list of the top 5 horses that are eligible to Exhibition Park Raceway’s biggest race: the Barrieau McIsaac stakes for 3 year old colts and fillies.
#5 Rotten Ronnie is one of two sons of Malicious on this list. Last year, in 13 starts the colt had a summary of 3 wins, 3 seconds and 2 thirds for owner-Driver Redmond Doucet, co-owner Andy Stewart and trainer Lennan MacIsaac. His seasons best last year was taken in winning an Atlantic Sires Stakes division at Inverness Raceway where he went the four turns in 1:58.1, breaking the Inverness Raceway 2 year old colt record. I believe if he comes back good this season, he will be a top contender for this event.
#4 Dustylanegoliath is a top colt from the only crop of Stealhead Hanover, as a 2 year old in 2020 the colt had 4 wins, 3 seconds and 3 thirds in a total of 14 starts for owner Daniel Ross and trainer-driver Gilles Barrieau with earnings just shy of $32,000 and a record of 1:56.4 taken at Charlottetown. Barrieau and Ross teamed up to win the 2020 edition with Tobins Rebel and they certainly have a good shot at going back to back.
#3 Tobins Brownie is an exceptional filly by one of the maritimes top sires Stonebridge Terror. During her 2 year old campaign, she scored 9 wins and 2 seconds out of 13 starts combining earnings of over $51,000 and a record of 1:56.1. The 2 year old filly Atlantic Breeders Crown champion is owned by James Quinn, Carl Peterson and Amy Katherine Lakie. Even though she would be competing again mostly colts in this race, there is no doubt that she could race with the best of the boys and that is why I ranked her #3 on this list.
#2 Bettim Again is the second son of Malicious on this list. Last year he set a 2 year old track record at Charlottetown by blazing the oval in 1:54.1. In 9 starts last year, the gelding had 3 wins, 3 seconds and 2 thirds only finishing off of the board once with earnings of over $19,000 for trainer George Rennison and owners Jeff Lilley, Christina Lecky, Blair Maclauchlan and Ian Macdonald. The pacer will make his 2021 debut on Monday March 22 in the 6th race at Woodbine Mohawk Park as the morning-line favorite at odds of 5-2 as part of the Richard Moreau barn. Sylvain Fillion gets the call to drive. If he returns to the maritimes he would certainly be competitive for this early August event.
#1 Woodmere Stealdeal. To nobody’s surprise, I have ranked this talented pacer #1. He was simply sensational during his 2 year old campaign winning all 13 of his races combining earnings of over $68,000 and a record of 1:54.1 which he set at two different tracks being Truro Raceway and Red Shores Charlottetown. The gelding pacer is owned by Kevin Dorey and Robert Sumarah and is trained by Danny Romo. The horse has yet to travel to the port City to compete but this race would be a good reason to visit Saint John.
The Barrieau - McIsaac is a great stop on the maritime stakes circuit and this year should be no different. I hope you enjoyed this article and just a friendly reminder that Exhibition Park Raceway kicks off the 2021 racing season on Saturday May the 8th.
