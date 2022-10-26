The Atlantic Breeders Crown weekend, October 8 -9, drew a big audience from all across the Maritimes to Red Shores Charlottetown and they were not disappointed as the Atlantic Sire stake standouts put on a great show. The two biggest stars on the Crown scene turned in great performances too, one won by open lengths and the other saw her unbeaten streak come to an end but brilliant in defeat. Let’s take a closer look.
Two year old colt sensation Malignity met seven rivals in the $25,000 Cavendish Farms sponsored A two year old Colt final and in this one driver Paul Langille sent the son of Malicious right to the front carving fractions of 27.3 and passing the grandstand in a fast 55:1 with fans cheering with approval. The colt drew away from the field on the backstretch and in the lane there was nobody close as he stopped the timers in a season’s best 1:55:4. The winner is owned by Debbie Francis and Rosanne Langille and the victory pushed his bankroll to more than $63,000 for the campaign. Roman Raven (Gilles Barrieau) and Fishermans Son (Don Gillis) finished 2-3 with minor shares to No Boats on Sunday and Bacononabiscuit.
Therealprincess came into Sunday’s $25,000 Breeders Crown final riding a 14 race winning streak and there was no reason to think that the heavy favorite would get upset with a group she dominated all summer. There’s never a sure thing in harness racing, and in this one driver Ken Murphy who was seen his stock jump in recent years gave Tobins Diva the perfect pocket trip and the daughter of Varadera Hanover responded by slipping up the passing lane and sprinting past pace-setter Therealprincess winning by a head in 1:56, a new record for the Reg MacPherson owned filly.
In the $25,000 three year old colt Crown affair, driver Marc Campbell hustled Fern Hill Gusto (StonebridgeTerror) right to the front and the Paul Gray owned colt was on top at every station winning by two lengths in 1:54 over J J Xavier and Rollwithithottytoddy. Brumby and Stash It Away picked up minor shares in the eight horse field.
The two year old Breeders Crown filly pacing division also at $25,000, saw driver Mark Bradley hustle Our Girl Annie (Arthur Blue Chip) right for the lead and once on top there was no beating this daughter of Arthur Blue Chip. “Annie” cruised to the half in 58 and had the victory in the bag a long way from home stopping the timers in 1:58:1. The winner is owned by Blaine, Jessica and Jennifer Thibeau and trained by Eddy Doucette who sports a gaudy .660 training average.
Irish Ray, Up Helly AA Take Crown Trot events
The favorites in the two and three year old Breeders Crown trot events both at $15,000 saw the heavy favorites prevail. Marc Campbell sent Irish Ray right to the front and the son of Muscles Through It was on top at every station chased to the wire by Windemeregotmuscle (Jason Hughes) with Miss Brylee Ridge (Clare MacDonald) who finished 2-3 respectively while Getting Salty and Dynamical Tad picked up minor shares in the 2:02:4 mile. The winner is owned by The Three Wisemen Stable of Charlottetown. In the three year old Trot Crown, Clare MacDonald had Up Helly Aa on top all the way going wire to wire in 2:00:1 with Headline Howie and Getting Allfired Up 2-3 in the eight horse field. The winner is owned by George Riley of Kensington.
The $7500 Island Oceans Trot also was on the Sunday afternoon card and JessiejesorJessica sat up close as Sailor Blue had the lead thru splits of 29:1 and 1:00:1 with Charlotte K in the pocket. In the lane, however, David Dowling took over with the daughter of Justice Hall and she won a close one in 1:59:4 with Sailor Blue getting the deuce. The winner is trained by Jenn Doyle for owners Jenn Doyle and Danny Birt.
Twin B Tuffenuff in Premier’s Cup sizzler
This 2022 edition of the Premier’s Pace attracted without a doubt the most impressive field ever for this event and that is even without the #8 horse Time to Dance who had been sold prior to the $15,000 Invitational. Talented Batterup Hanover (Paul Langille) went right to the front and led the field past the grandstand in 55:4 when Rotten Ronnie( Red Doucet) came calling. On the backstretch Ronnie cleared to the front and held the lead as the field turned for home until Twin B Tuffenuff (Gilles Barrieau) came calling. The Pat Morris owned pacer was just much the best on this occasion and he won going away as Rotten Ronnie held for the deuce.No Plan Intended (David Dowling) who made a break leaving and was thought to be out of it recovered and he and Beachin Lindy (Steve Charlton) closed gamely to be 3-4 but they weren’t beating Twin B Tuffenuff in the sizzling 1:52:4 mile . Others in order of finish included American Risk, Merito Hanover and Batterup Hanover.
The Open Mares has been a vicious category all summer at Red Shores with about three divisions any of whom can win on a given night. The $6,000 Breeders Crown Open brought together an impressive field and early on driver Todd Trites sent Vines To Heaven right to the front and the seven year old led until the head of the stretch thru splits of 28, 56:4, and 1:25:4 with traffic on the move heading for home. Marc Campbell gave Dreamfare Zenfire a perfect trip and the classy mare exploded in the homestretch to win by three lengths in 1:54:1 for owners Ryan and Everett MacLeod of Souris, PEI. Acefortysevenndome (Jason Hughes) and Vines to Heaven finished 2-3 in a field that included Tobins Brownie, Better Be In Love, Ladylike, Share the Moment and Atlantic Star.
Other winners on the Breeders Crown card were Mr Rielly (1:56:2) for driver Corey MacPherson and owners James Gorman and Darlene Compton, Phil Dorleans (1:58) for driver Jason Hughes and owners Kent and Andrew Williams and Lyndon Hardy, Spicey P (1:54:3) for driver Jason Hughes for owner Robi Hughes of Stratford, and McPat (1:55:3) for driver Gilles Barrieau for owner Don Stevenson of Fredericton.
