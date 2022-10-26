The Atlantic Breeders Crown weekend, October 8 -9, drew a big audience from all across the Maritimes to Red Shores Charlottetown and they were not disappointed as the Atlantic Sire stake standouts put on a great show. The two biggest stars on the Crown scene turned in great performances too, one won by open lengths and the other saw her unbeaten streak come to an end but brilliant in defeat. Let’s take a closer look.

Two year old colt sensation Malignity met seven rivals in the $25,000 Cavendish Farms sponsored A two year old Colt final and in this one driver Paul Langille sent the son of Malicious right to the front carving fractions of 27.3 and passing the grandstand in a fast 55:1 with fans cheering with approval. The colt drew away from the field on the backstretch and in the lane there was nobody close as he stopped the timers in a season’s best 1:55:4. The winner is owned by Debbie Francis and Rosanne Langille and the victory pushed his bankroll to more than $63,000 for the campaign. Roman Raven (Gilles Barrieau) and Fishermans Son (Don Gillis) finished 2-3 with minor shares to No Boats on Sunday and Bacononabiscuit.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.