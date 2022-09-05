Marcel Barrieau in the winners circle after 1983 Gold Cup and Saucer win.

Don Ling

Old Home Week in Prince Edward Island is a wonderful time of the year. It offers one an excellent opportunity to catch up with old friends and acquaintances who may not have been seen in some time, especially if they had moved away from this region.

Such was the case when Marcel Barrieau sauntered into the CDP grandstand on August 12. He and wife Susan had made an unscheduled trip down from their Ontario base after learning of his nephew Gilles racing accident that had sidelined the "Maritime Magic Man" from regular training duties. But no problem for the Barrieau family, as there is always someone to step up, much as it has been for the past 70 years.

