August 7 was a highly anticipated day for Harness Racing enthusiasts in 2004, as the customary large crowd gathered at the Meadowlands on a lovely summer afternoon. The famous mile track in East Rutherford, New Jersey was staging ten big money events on a 15 dash card, the richest was HAMBLETONIAN No. 79 for a lofty $1,000,000 purse.
Other trotting features on that glitzy program were the female version Hambletonian Oaks ($500,000) for three year old fillies and the Nat Ray Free for All Invitational for aged trotters. The latter was won by European bred Revenue S in 1:53, the first of four North American races (3 wins) before heading to an American stallion barn for six years of service.
Windsongs Legacy, a $27,000 Harrisburg yearling in 2002, was rapidly emerging as a stakes contender in the hands of Swedish trainer Trond Smedshammer. Trond had even taken over the driving duties late in the colt's short freshman campaign, reining the son of Conway Hall to his lone win in 5 tries. But at three it was an all Trond show as they post paraded for the Hambletonian showing 4 wins from six starts.
The Legacy colt had finished third in his Hambo elimination to Tom Ridge and Cash Hall, and appropriately Tom Ridge was the betting favorite for the big race. Leaving from post seven in the 10 horse field Mr Smedshammer never looked for a rail spot. Ron Pierce had Tom Ridge cutting the fractions as Windsongs Legacy kept advancing overland, finally collaring his foe at the seven eighths. As Tom Ridge let go to finish eighth Trond got a sparkling 27.1 closing quarter out of his colt to hold off Cash Hall by a length in the 1:54.1 mile.
It was a great win for Windsongs Legacy who went on to win four of five remaining starts that season. He was beaten a head in his Canadian Trotting elimination by Cantab Hall before reversing the order of finish in the $1,155,500 final at Mohawk. He would retire to the breeding shed that fall with a life summary of 17 -- 10 -2 4 ($1,921,088). After servicing three books all in three figures he died early in his fourth breeding season. Unfortunately, his conception rate was a bit low at 58% giving 255 foals from 441 covers.
Ten years ago many regarded the genes of Windsongs Legacy as the best trotting blood in the sport. From 250 eligible offspring he claims 9 in 1:53 and three millionaires.. His best males are the bigtime sires Lucky Chucky and Chapter Seven while Windsong Soprano heads the female class. A millionaire herself she has produced three in 1:55 from four foals. Her best is the fourth foal, stakes star Donna Soprano 3,1:51.3 ($962,155)
The Maritime trotting connection to Hambletonian 79 comes thru Tad the Stud from the first crop of Windsong Legacy. Tad fashioned a nice race career, just nosing under the 1:55 mark with over $200,000 made, Meridian Farms brought the royally bred Tad to PEI for stallion service as a seven year old. They hoped to improve our trotting blood, and he certainly did that!
Tad the Stud produced seven Maritime crops for a total of 82 foals. His best is the former stake star Pappy Go Go from his first crop. This Meridian bred yearling in the 2015 Truro Sale was haltered for $4,000 by the astute Paul Gray of Pugwash. In the skilled hands of Marc Campbell, Pappy won 6 of 11 freshman starts before going undefeated in 13 sophomore outings, all but one a stake event.. That gave the young trotting sensation 19 wins from 24 Maritime races, and colt earnings over $59,000.
Pappy Go Go, now eight years old, is still campaigning in the US. He took a 1:52f record at Pocono three years ago and now has $416,659 on his card. In 2020 he won two successive starts in the Meadowlands Preferred Trot. But after 147 races he appears to be slowing down, now racing at Plainridge.
To put a final bow on Hambletonian 79 seven of the ten competing trotters entered stud service in the next year or two, covering most major jurisdictions.
The Pacing Side
There were also some wonderful pacing events that August afternoon.. These included two Divisions of the US Pacing Free for All, the $310,000 Mistletoe Shalee for 3 y/o fillies, the $214,000 Golden Girls for aged mares and three Divisions of the Oliver Wendell Holmes for 3 y/o colts. It's the last mentioned feature to which I'll now explore Maritime connections.
Of the 29 pacing colts in the Holmes that day, at least ten went on to significant stallion service. The best known are Western Terror, Modern Art, Geartogear, Pan Pacific Flight, Mantacular and Skydancer Hanover. Also found in that group of ten are two that would make Maritime contributions in the stud.
The first Division had Brandons Cowboy for trainer Mark Ford while the final Holmes Division had David Miller driving Driven to Win for trainer Joe Holloway. The Cowboy finished fifth to Geartogear in a 1:49.4 mile with Driven to Win grabbing a deuce behind Georgia Pacific. The soon to be bigtime sire Western Terror finished sixth in this one.
A full program review revealed another three entrants that were to make contributions to Maritime breeding. Bunny Lake, dam of Double J Farm sire Tobago Cays, was second for driver John Campbell in the Golden Girls, an impressive 1:49.3 mile. In a conditioned race that went in 1:50 to Mickey Burke's Cams Fast Gun future Maritime sire Coastocoast Yankee (age four) finished tenth. The final heat that afternoon for three year olds had Cookie Dough Boy, a $31,000 yearling from Tattersalls, finishing third in a 1:52.4 mile.
So there you have it, six sire connections for Maritime breeding from that one race card, four of whom would personally enter our Regional stud ranks.
Two of the sires being reviewed stood at Meridian Farms, and as was often their custom, did stud service from both Alberta and Prince Edward Island sites. The Panderosa son Brandons Cowboy raced at four to push earnings over a half million before spending three seasons in the Meridian West breeding barn. They brought him to PEI for 2009 breeding, servicing a big book of 80 mares, then back west for two years. On his return east in 2012 he danced with 106 damsels, getting 67 registrations. The following season another 72 mares were courted before his untimely passing. The total number of Maritime foals was 165.
Brandons Cowboy, a product of industry leader Peretti Farm in New Jersey, offered an attractive The Panderosa/Abercrombie cross. As evidenced by his large books, Regional breeders liked the pedigree/performance credentials, and he did not disappoint, hitting big with each crop.
The 2010 foals included Flying Cowboy (1:50.3f) and a trio of outstanding stake fillies Top Brand (1:50.3f), Rose Valley (1:56h) and Sonny Rankins two year old sensation Carol Alice (2,1:59.1h). The latter had 8 wins and 5 seconds from 14 trips for almost $60,000 that juvenile year.
The richest Maritime bred performer by Brandons Cowboy is second Island crop All About Madi at $405,600, a homebred for the Waites of Summerside. Unraced at two she began her career at Pompano in Feb 2015. She came home to win eight stakes that summer, returning to Florida with the family in the fall. After a few starts in early 2016 she was sold to American buyers and shipped to Yonkers. She raced very well, beating the Open Mares twice late in the year to post seasonal money of $191,000...quite an accomplishment for local breeding. Retired last June it is to be hoped she will be given broodmare opportunity.
Driven to Win raced longer and, thanks to Scott Bell and Wally Hennessey, was even able to get his name on the prestigious Gold Cup and Saucer trophy. This son of Jennas Beach Boy did one year of stallion service at age nine in Alberta (only 12 mares) before moving east for the next four seasons. He sired 48 Maritime foals but fell badly in popularity in 2014 and was withdrawn from service.
His first Island crop produced his two best fillies, Elm Grove Joanette ($195,173) and Casa Miasa ($198,389). The former was a solid stake filly for Kenny Arsenault (Peter Smith's group) while Casa Miasa took a little longer to hit full stride. At age ten she is currently racing in California. Driven to Win's fastest credit is I C a Free Spirit at 1:51.3f. Now eight he still campaigns at Pocono and should soon pass $200,000 lifetime.
The Artsplace Blood
Coastocoast Yankee ($332,000) and Cookie Dough Boy, both by Artsplace, have had exclusive Maritime stud careers. Yankee bred from 2007 - 13, took 2014 off, the had one registration from the 2015 breeding season. All told there were 142 foals from 9 crops, with his best male being Mr. Salming, a multiple stake winner for Gilles Barrieau and owners Boyd MacDonald and Dan Ross. Breeder Eldred Nicholson, presently in deep mourning with the recent Leaf playoff exit, named him after one of the Buds best, and he did deliver. He's the only offspring to top his sires money record with $334,000.
Coastocoast Yankee stood his first two seasons at Tony Zuethoff's Pictonian Farm in Pictou, NS. In 2008 he was moved to the Robert Gordon Farm in Elmsdale, PEI. Yankee has sired a pair of sensational fillies, the first one coming from his second crop. The $3,000 Truro yearling Honey Do Jigtime, at age three, was the best of her distaff class. Handled superbly by trainer/driver Clare MacDonald, that year she put over $72,000 in the bank account of owners Morah Kerr and Phonsie MacEachern of Nova Scotia. Bred by Donna and Blaine Hannay of Rexton, NB, Honey Do went on to a 1:51.4s record the next year. She was retired at age eight with over a quarter million made.
Another daughter Elm Grove Inarush, consigned to the 2012 Atlantic Classic by Bobby Gordon, brought a modest $5,000. My catalog notes from that day read "big and stubborn", and the filly would live up to that phrasing. With Eddy Doucette training for his partners Blaine Thibeau, Gordon MacLeod and Grant Mann, and Mark Bradley sulky sitting, Inarush raced BIG for two years and proved STUBBORN to letting another horse go by.. She authored the biggest bankroll over those two seasons from a trio (Lovineveryminute, Sailsbrook Alana) of the best fillies the Region has ever seen. She had 29 of 32 starts in the top three (18 wins) and over $119,000. Quite a show!
Elm Grove Inarush went on to a glorious career with 32 wins and a speed badge of 1:51.2f at age five. Lifetime earnings hit $320,675, a nice return on $5,000. Retiring in November 2018 from the Meadows she is now in the broodmare band at Midland Acres in Ohio. Her only foal thus far is a yearling son of Bit of a Legend N (Bettors Delight). In 2016 this Downunder bred stallion won the $609,00 Levy final at Yonkers. He rolled up over $2,500,000, most of it from his four North American campaigns. The foals name is Bit of a Rush....and we should watch for him.
Now for Cookie Dough Boy. He was a $31,000 yearling at the 2002 Tattersalls Sale, who was developed by Bob McIntosh of Ontario. They had two wins from only 5 freshman starts, and after qualifying the colt twice at the Meadowlands in 2004 Mr McIntosh gave up on him. He eventually raced that season for George Teague at Dover Downs where he registered his life mark of 1:55.1f.
Islander Ronnie MacDonald raced the Dough Boy in Ontario as a four year old, but after five checkless starts that spring he wound up in Nova Scotia with Bernard MacCallum. He seemed to like the Atlantic air as he won his first two Truro starts, finishing third in the next. However, there would be only one more win that summer, the Governors Plate Consolation at Summerside in a snappy 1:57.1. Failing to qualify in late 2005 the nicely bred Artsplace/Jate Lobell cross started his six years of stud service in 2006.
Cookie Dough Boy serviced only 42 mares in his stud career, siring 22 foals. His conception rate was low at 52%. The best of his get is Putnams Attack, still racing at 14, who took his life mark of 13, 1:50.3s last year at Hoosier Park in Anderson, Indiana. His lifetime money is $336,333 and still climbing. There is one more six figure earner in the mare Putnams Kream, also on the 1:55 list. While it appears that Shawn Putnam may have stood the stallion early on, the last owner is listed as James Ramsey of Harmony, NS.
The Scorecard
Comparing these four pacing sires is somewhat interesting. As one would expect, Brandons Glory tops many categories such as total foals (163), total money (3.9 million) and conception rate at 64%. But there are surprises when one looks at percentages.
Percentage of foals to make the 2:00 list was headed by Driven to Win at 38% over Brandons Glory 35%. For 1:55 performers it was Brandons Glory 13% against Driven to Win 11% and Cookie 9%. The best rate for $100,000 earners was Cookie Dough Boy 9%, Brandons Glory 8% and the Driven one at 7%.
If you wanted to breed with the best chance of getting to the races it would be Cookie at 82% over Driven to Win's 73% and Brandon's 71%. To breed a race winner Driven to Win was tops at 67%, Cookie 59% and Brandon 57%. The best in average earnings per foal was Cookie Dough Boy at $28,187 over Driven to Win $24,445, Brandons Glory $24,157 and Coastocoast Yankee $16,362.
Coastocoast Yankee does lead in one area, and that is in total number of quarter millionaires. He has three while Driven to Win has none and the other two only one each.
That ends my review of the 2004 Hambletonian program, a 15 race card that featured numerous horses destined to impact Maritime breeding. They are all now gone, (with the exception of Tobago Cays), and each one has made a contribution to our Regional standardbred history. I wonder what this years Hambletonian Day will offer?
