My name is Justin Turnbull, the newest inductee to the USHWA Canada, Youth Member. I was asked to write a small story about what it's like to watch horses with some Maritime connections that make it to the Breeders Crown.
I guess it started way back with a horse called SOMEBEACHSOMEWHERE. My dad says that he knew I was gonna love horses because I was born on a very special date: The same night that the BEACH won the Metro. With the Beach only racing for two seasons, I don't remember too many of those races that I watched with my dad , but as I got older, I sure did my homework on him.
Realizing that the connections of Schooner 2 Stable actually come from Truro, right here in the Maritimes, my dad had reached out to see if he could get a hold of Brent McGrath. Brent, being the awesome guy that he is, set up a time for me and dad to drive to Truro and spend the day with him and the boys from the Schooner Stable. When we arrived we were greeted with open arms (pre-Covid) and got to help jog a well-known horse by the name of Wakizashi Hanover. After the work was done, we sat for hours and Brent signed my TROT Magazines with the Beach on the cover, and answered all my questions I had. Thanks Brent!!
Having a friend like Brent is awesome, which makes it so much more special to cheer on the horse by the name of Beach Glass. I was supposed to travel up to Truro before he started racing to meet him, but no thanks to Covid and vaccine delays, I couldn't get there in time. But I watched him qualify, then watched his first race, winning in 54.1, then his second winning in 52.2, which made the hype bigger for his third, winning in 51.1. Wow! Then I had my fingers crossed that he was going to the Breeders Crown.
I was so excited to see his name in for the draw. I think there was a lot of pressure on him, but I think he raced very well, finishing second in 50.2, and then finishing seventh pacing his own mile in .54. New track, new atmosphere, and a tremendous amount of wind and rain were big challenges for a colt who is still a learning baby, and it's gonna be super fun watching him as a three-year-old. My dad says that it's a bucket list item to hopefully go watch him in a big race next year.
Last but not least of my Breeders Crown thoughts would be about a horse by the name of Century Farroh. He started his career right here at our home track, Northside Downs. Then he was off to Mohawk, where he finished off his two-year-old campaign with a Win in the OSS Grassroots Final in .53. The ability to see horse owner Dave Ratchford weekly at Northside Downs meant I always had questions for him, like “Where to next, Dave?” A small part of me always wanted to hear him telling me that he was going to take Century Farroh home to go into the Gold Cup and Saucer. But Dave explained that he started to step up, and won some big races for some big purses, winning the Somebeach stakes, then the North America Cup Consolation, three more OSS Golds, the Simcoe… Then at four, he started off with winning the Dan Patch at Hoosier Park, and then, finally the Breeders Crown for aged pacers and Canada’s Somebeachsomewhere Horse of the Year title at the 2020 O’Brien Awards.
In a recent interview I was asked a few questions about Old Home Week, and one of the questions was, " If I could pick one horse to see come for the Gold Cup & Saucer, who would it be ? I stated that I wish Dave Ratchfrod and Ian Moore would bring Century Farroh. After the article came out, weeks later, we were walking down to see Dave and Denali Seelster, and Dave said he had read the article, and there were a lot of horses he could have picked, but I picked Century Farroh. So he went home and brought back me a surprise: Century Farroh's two-year-old OSS Grassroots Championship Final blanket for my wall. Thanks Dave!
I just recently got my helmet from Doug McNair, thanks Doug, so I can start learning how to jog horses safely.Thanks to Joel, Keigan, Siena and Lisa, for letting me jog Ten Mile Beach. I'm slowly getting there. It’s a long term goal, but hopefully someday I can have an up-close connection with a horse that goes for a Breeders Crown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.