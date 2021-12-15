Maritime owners are realizing great prices for their graduating Atlantic Sires Stake stars and many of them have been sold up-country. Dustylanegoliath is now racing for the JoeBongiorno Stable out of the New York and he made his Meadowlands debut last Saturday in impressive fashion. “Goliath” drew in against a modest $10,500 class and stormed home in 27 flat winning with ease in a new lifetime best of 1:51.4, hardly breaking a sweat. I didn’t hear the price but I would guess $50,000 and above.
Woodmere Stealdeal, the most highly hyped horse in these parts in recent memory, faced a much tougher class than Goliath, a highly competitive $20,000 conditioned group at Mohawk, and finished 3rd in his debut, the mile in 1:51.1.
In this one, driver James MacDonald hustled him to the front from the seven hole, the opening panel in a hot 26:4, the half mile in a modest 56:3 with pressure coming from the outside. Stealdeal tired a little in deep stretch, finished a solid 3rd charted in 1:51.4 beaten just two lengths. Said James afterwards, “ I like the horse, will be interested to see how he races covered up”. We may soon find out.
Woodmere Alvin also faced tougher competition at Yonkers, a $20,000 conditioned race, was bet down to 2:1 odds and was in striking range when he rolled off-stride in his New York debut. Alvin was sold for a reported $50,000 to D Racing Stable of New York and mostly likely Don MacRae of Orwell Cove although that has not yet been confirmed. Alvin likes the half-mile tracks, so I expect a better performance next time out.
Three year old Atlantic Sires Stake filly standout Mystifying has been sold to Ontario interests and will race out of the Carmen Auciello stable who campaigns primarily at Mohawk but also at Western Fair and Flamboro. No reports of the actual price she was sold for but I’d suggest in the $50,000 range. She is the first big star by Source of Pride although trainer Ron MacDonald has a hot Source Pride colt with only 5-6 starts in Saulsbrook Victor who was out of the money Saturday night at Mohawk but got home in 26:2 for Brett MacDonald.
Tobins Brownie who edged out Mystifying in the Maritime three year old filly earnings category with in excess of $76,000 has been sent to trainer Teesha Symes who has been making a name for herself in Ontario. “Brownie” hasn’t surfaced yet, maybe a little rest so we’ll watch for her at Mohawk.
Sorrie, Hollingsworth and Maritimers making their presence felt in Ontario
Truro native Ben Hollingsworth who learned his early harness racing lessons with the great Phil Pinkney has been making some noise in the training ranks at Mohawk with a number of recent wins. His most recent score came Saturday night at Mohawk when driver Jody Jamieson hung a new lifetime record of 1:51 and change on the free-legged pacer Wind Blown for Amherst co-owners Doug Polley Sr and Jr, and Gordon and Joanne McComb. Ben also visited the win circle at Mohawk with his own mare My Mother Pearl, p, 3, 1;53:1 and found the winners circle down at London’s Western Fair with his own Watt Makes Me Win.
Montague, PEI native Austin Sorrie has been having a great November-December run at the big Mohawk track with a handful of winners and driving for some of the top trainers like Richard Moreau, Rob Fellows and Bob Macintosh. Recent winners were Coming My Way (1:54:1), Embylette (1:53:2) and the veteran trotter What a Rush(1:59) pushing the ten year old’s bankroll beyond $80,000 for the year, nice money for the old veteran and owned by PEI’s Ron MacDonald to boot. Austin also has been winning at Flamboro and Western Fair. For the season, he has over 200 wins with a couple weeks to go should top $1.5 in purse earnings.
Another youngster with over 200 wins is Ron MacDonald’s son Brett MacDonald who has blossomed into a first rate driver. His first cousin John MacDonald, Toby’s boy, is one of the most under-rated drivers in Canada or the USA. Johnny and Brett are not just top drivers but top notch individuals and a credit to the harness racing game.
Colin Kelly is another who is in the midst of a great season with almost 250 wins, second in the nation, and although we don’t see him as much as Sorrie at Mohawk, he is another with a bright future. There are others on the way up like Ryan Desroche at Western Fair and Flamboro where he had a driving double, Sunday, December 5th. These numbers speak volumes about the training grounds in the East and in the Matinee Circuit here.
In closing, my co-editor wife Gail and I, as well as all our Atlantic Post Calls team, wish everyone a healthy, safe and happy Christmas. The message from Melissa Keith’s story inside is all about the joy of giving and helping others less fortunate. May the message and theme continue throughout the 2022 harness racing season.
