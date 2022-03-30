There will be a distinctive Maritime connection to the Ontario Regional harness racing drivers championship in May at Western Fair’s half-mile track as four Maritime sons now competing in Ontario will be part of the nine driver competition. As well as former world title holder James MacDonald, others in the competition include Montague, PEI native Austin Sorrie, as well as Brett MacDonald and Colin Kelly.
The road to the 2022 National Driving Championship (NDC) scheduled at Century Mile Racetrack & Casino in Edmonton, Alta., will kick off with the Ontario Regional Driving Championship, the first of four regional events.
Standardbred Canada is pleased to confirm the field of nine drivers for the Ontario Regional Driving Championship scheduled for Wednesday, May 11 at The Raceway at Western Fair District in London, Ont.
The following drivers will be participating in the Ontario Regional Driving Championship:
Travis Henry
Trevor Henry
Colin Kelly
Brett MacDonald
James MacDonald
Bob McClure
Doug McNair
Louis-Philippe Roy
Austin Sorrie
The 2022 event will mark the fifth time that The Raceway has been the venue for the Ontario Regional Driving Championship. The Raceway also hosted the National Driving Championship in 2016.
The Raceway at Western Fair District is thrilled to have the opportunity to host the top drivers in the province for the 2022 Ontario Regional Driving Championship,” said Rob Lumsden, the track’s Director of Racing.
“We look forward to a great evening of competitive racing that will showcase the best the province has to offer to the delight of racing fans everywhere.”
Invitations were extended to drivers based on several criteria including their 2021 win statistics in relation to their driving circuit, ability to be an outstanding Canadian harness racing ambassador and availability for the 2022 National Driving Championship and 2023 World Driving Championship.
The field includes the defending National Driving Champion, four of the leading drivers from the Woodbine Entertainment circuit and the remaining four drivers are the next leaders overall in the 2021 Ontario win standings.
The nine drivers will participate in nine competition races. Each race will have a field of eight and each driver will compete in eight races, drive from every post position, and sit out for one race.
Drivers will receive points based on their finishing position and the top two drivers from the nine-race competition will join six other drivers at the 2022 National Driving Championship (NDC) at Century Mile Racetrack & Casino.
The winner of the 2022 NDC will have the opportunity to represent Canada in the 2023 World Driving Championship.
Here are the locations and dates for the four regional events (in chronological order):
• Ontario Regional (Includes drivers from Ontario) - The Raceway at Western Fair District - Wednesday, May 11
• Atlantic Regional (Includes drivers from New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island) - Red Shores Racetrack at Charlottetown Driving Park - Saturday, June 11
• Western Regional (Includes drivers from British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba) - Century Downs - Sunday, June 19
• Quebec / Eastern Ontario Regional (Includes drivers that compete regularly at Kawartha Downs and Rideau Carleton Raceway in addition to Hippodrome 3R) - Hippodrome 3R - Sunday, June 26
Regional events will feature either eight or nine drivers who will compete in a minimum of eight races. Drivers will receive points based on their finishing position and the top two point earners will advance to the National.
