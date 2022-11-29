P.E.I. native Mark MacDonald may not have been as busy in the bike as his younger brother James on Breeders Crown weekend at Woodbine Mohawk Park, but he'd have one of the biggest smiles on, through the stretch, driving King Of The North to victory in the $810,000 3YO colt trotting event.
"That horse will hold a special place in my heart always," relayed MacDonald, via Twitter, after the win. "The gentle man would kiss my daughter's face like a big dog - yet he's a giant stud horse... I'm so proud of what he did in the Crown. He's just a very special horse!"
The winning mile of 1:50.3, with MacDonald and his mount on top all the way, would be a track, stakes and Canadian record for 3YO colt trotters.
James MacDonald, on the same night, would just miss with Canada's pacing queen So Much More in her $540,000 Breeders Crown test for open mares. After an early move, she would battle first-up for a long way and battle gamely towards a three-way-thriller finish with Grace Hill and Test Of Faith - missing only by a half-length - finishing third and being race-timed in 1:48.4.
"So Much More - best horse in the race!" stated island breeder Doug MacPhee, via Twitter, following the exciting race... "And I don't care who disagrees..."
There was nobody disagreeing with Doug and truth be told - everyone believed she raced her heart out... It was just a heart-breaking loss for the mare that got her earliest lessons, on the race track, down home in P.E.I..
The great mare she is - she'd bounce right back on Remembrance Day to win in 1:52.4, over an off track - with that being her eighth win in a row against Woodbine Mohawk Park's top-class pacing mares. A 2020 O'Brien Award winner for 'Older Pacing Mare' - she'll be an absolute lock for it this season!
The Perfect Journey
I recall hearing this harness racing expression back in my teens, so it's been around for decades... The 'suck along trip' has always been the 'two-hole trip' or what many would describe as the 'perfect journey' behind the pacesetter. We've all seen it over the years - the pacesetter or leader does most of the work - setting the fractions - while another horse just follows along... Sometimes the best horse, in a race, won't always win. Sometimes it'll be the horse that gets that perfect journey.
In each and every mile, this season, Bulldog Hanover has never had the luxury of a perfect journey. If he wasn't on the lead, he was attacking first-up or making a big move from off the pace... Just imagine how fast this horse could have gone if he'd have had a horse in front of him setting torrid fractions.
Allywag Hanover is a real nice horse. He recently set a 1:46.4 world record, for a five-eighths track, at Rosecroft - after following Tattoo Artist throughout very quick fractions in the Potomac Pace - a race that the Bulldog Hanover connections decided to pass on - prior to his final career start - coming up at the Big M on Saturday, November 26.
Here's some food for thought... Allywag Hanover has raced from the two-hole in each of last three outings; the pacesetters had put up half-mile clockings of 52.2, 53.1 and 53.1 respectively. He was able to win two of those races and in record time, but the only race - where he had to do any real work - was the start he tussled briefly with the Bulldog to a half, in the Breeders Crown, where he'd then fade to finish third.
Again - just imagine Bulldog Hanover sitting in the two-hole behind a horse that got down to a half in 52.2 over the Red Mile... There is no doubt in my mind that his own 1:45.4 world record would have been lowered. He's been such a pleasure to watch all season and not once did he ever have another horse do all the work for him and that, my friends, is why he will go down as one of the greatest pacers of all time in harness racing!
