Mark King Of The North

Mark MacDonald wins the $810,000 Breeders Crown for 3YO colt trotters aboard King Of The North at Woodbine Mohawk Park on Saturday, October 29. (New Image Media)
Shannon "Sugar" Doyle

Shannon "Sugar" Doyle

P.E.I. native Mark MacDonald may not have been as busy in the bike as his younger brother James on Breeders Crown weekend at Woodbine Mohawk Park, but he'd have one of the biggest smiles on, through the stretch, driving King Of The North to victory in the $810,000 3YO colt trotting event.

"That horse will hold a special place in my heart always," relayed MacDonald, via Twitter, after the win. "The gentle man would kiss my daughter's face like a big dog - yet he's a giant stud horse... I'm so proud of what he did in the Crown. He's just a very special horse!"

So Much More

So Much More breeder Doug MacPhee (second from left) stands with Canada’s pacing queen and her Ontario ownership group of Don, Ken and Cole on Breeders Crown night. (Doug MacPhee)

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.