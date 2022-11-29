Matinee rising stars

Rising Star Award winners from left to right with Minister Responsible for Harness Racing Mark McLane: Tyler Neill, Christopher Neill, Landon Campbell and Jesssica Noye. (Frances Lund photo)

Matinee circuit award winners gather at Red Shores. (Frances Lund photo)

The Matinee Circuit Annual Awards Banquet was held on November 16 with a full house of almost 200 horse-people in attendance at Red Shores. Mark McLane, the Minister Responsible for harness racing, was in attendance and he handed out numerous awards to matinee circuit stars, the backbone for the PEI harness racing industry.

The matinee circuit kicked off on June 26th at Pinette where Defriended set the track record of 1:59:4 and it was on this card where Zac Noye made his driving debut with That’s Mia Bad, a 2nd place finish. Carson Wilkie also made his driving debut winning with Catchafewrays in 2:01:4. On the July 10th card at Pinette, 11 year old Tyler Neill and Damian MacLellan started their race calling careers, as Painted Pony won the feature with driver Billy White.

