The Matinee Circuit Annual Awards Banquet was held on November 16 with a full house of almost 200 horse-people in attendance at Red Shores. Mark McLane, the Minister Responsible for harness racing, was in attendance and he handed out numerous awards to matinee circuit stars, the backbone for the PEI harness racing industry.
The matinee circuit kicked off on June 26th at Pinette where Defriended set the track record of 1:59:4 and it was on this card where Zac Noye made his driving debut with That’s Mia Bad, a 2nd place finish. Carson Wilkie also made his driving debut winning with Catchafewrays in 2:01:4. On the July 10th card at Pinette, 11 year old Tyler Neill and Damian MacLellan started their race calling careers, as Painted Pony won the feature with driver Billy White.
Kensington hosted the third card and Brett Clow posted a pair of winners while Reece Williams made her driving debut; the circuit moved to O’Leary on July 23 where Carly Sweet made her driving debut a winning one taking the Mel, Charlie and Glydon Willis Memorial with Badlands Giovanna. The following week, Alberton hosted the Harry O’Brien Memorial where Devon Wallace won aboard Coast to Coast Shark in 2:00:4. Tyne Valley hosted the first evening card of the season with Jaycob Sweet posted a driving double and where Reece Williams won again with Adventure luck in 2:01.
The famous Kilted Race was held August 22nd at Pinette Raceway and for this event the track persuaded professional race announcer Sugar Doyle, the regular announcer at Western Fair and who calls occasionally at Mohawk, to help with the big race. Lorne Valley Julian won the feature for driver Corey Johnson. On September 5th, Pinette staged another card and in this one, Landon Campbell, son of driving great Marc Campbell, made his driving debut and won with Filly Forty Seven in 2:01. Also on the card Brett Clow posted a driving double.
The Matinee regular season concluded at O’Leary for the annual Childrens Wish races on September 15th as Reece Williams won the Wish Pace with Adventure Luck. The first two Matinee finals were held at Summerside Raceway on October 4th with guest announcer Carson Wilkie calling the action. Dumas Walker won the D class for Miles Heffernan Jr while RE’s Nancy won the C class for Dana Sweet.
The final two Matinee Championship races went at Charlottetown where Zac Noye won the B Division with Thats Mia Bad and Brett Clow the A division with Bold N Bad in 1:59:3. New announcer Carson Wilkie called the action.
Award Winners
Bill and Denise Andrew Youth Participation - Reece Williams
Rising Star Awards - Landon Campbell, Tyler Neill, Christopher Neill and Jessica Noye
Greenhawk VIP Award - Zac Noye
Female Driver of the Year - Reece Williams
Susan Whelan Top Driver - Brett Clow
Standardbred Canada Owner of the year - Cy Poirier and Heather Gamester
Byron Gamester Dedication Award - Les and Deanna Clow
