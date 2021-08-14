The Matinee racing program continues to be a vital part of grassroots harness racing here on Prince Edward Island. When I think about past graduates of this program, guys like Mark and Anthony MacDonald come to mind. Mark cut his teeth in this program and since that time, he has accumulated over 6,300 driving wins and $102 million in earnings. He’s basically won every major race, excluding the Hambletonian. Mark’s brother Anthony is another guy who has learned his early lessons on the PEI Matinee circuit. Anthony now has over 3,100 wins and $31,000,000 in earnings as a driver. He now runs one of the largest public standardbred stables in the world. Locally, guys like Marc Campbell (who has over 2,500 wins, $6 million in earnings and multiple Gold Cup and Saucer victories to his credit) and Corey MacPherson (who has over 1,100 wins and $2.3 million in earnings) are achieving great success and it all started with Matinee racing.
Recent Matinee graduates Austin Sorrie and Ryan Desroche are experiencing tremendous success catch driving on Ontario’s ‘B’ tracks over the past three years. Sorrie, who now lives in Freelton, Ontario is closing in on $2 million in earnings and is now picking up drives from world class trainers like Bob McIntosh and Richard Moreau. Desroche, who now lives in Guelph, Ontario is extremely busy too and he’s closing in on $500,000 in earnings as a driver.
After a few years on the Matinee circuit, Brady and Jaycob Sweet (who are in their rookie season) are another pair of promising young drivers doing great things on PEI this year. Jaycob already has 8 wins from just 52 trips behind the gate. Brady picked up his first career win as a driver on Saturday night when he guided Burn Out Hanover to a front-end victory in 1:54.1 which could be a Maritime record for a first-time winner.
And let’s not forget our own Atlantic Post Calls columnist, Shannon ‘Sugar’ Doyle. He started out announcing races at Matinee tracks across the Island and is now one of the premier race callers in North America. After calling races at various tracks in Alberta for a few years, Doyle is now the voice of Western Fair Raceway in London, Ontario.
When I look around at all the talented people in our sport, many of them are from PEI and most of those people got their start on our Matinee tracks. Incredible stuff.
You can check out tomorrow’s harness racing superstars this month in Pinette on Sunday, August 15th at 2:00 pm for the Kilted Pace and Sunday August 22nd in Kensington at 2:00pm for the Harvest Festival. The Matinee Circuit finals are on September 25th at the Charlottetown Driving Park and September 26th at Summerside Raceway.
