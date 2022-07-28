Mike Pollard and Atlantic Star

Don Ling

It has been a wonderful sixteen years for 44 year old Mike Pollard of Stratford, PEI. Following work with an Uncle in the construction business, and gaining experience with roofing work, he opened his own Pollard Roofing Company in 2006. And some five years later, after conquering a bothersome alcohol issue, he took the plunge into the Harness Racing ownership ranks. After all, one of his best hockey buddies Jackie Matheson was training horses at the CDP with his father Ronnie, and the fit seemed comfortable.

His roofing business prospered, and the horses didn't do badly either. The Riverboat King mare River Swing, obtained from Gordie Ford in 2011, almost paid her way for a couple of years. A second horse Keystone Dimitri actually made money for Mike with eight wins and $8,640 from 30 starts, before tailing off over the next two Island campaigns. Mike oftentimes had a partner, like Joey Gallant for Keystone Dimitri.

