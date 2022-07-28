It has been a wonderful sixteen years for 44 year old Mike Pollard of Stratford, PEI. Following work with an Uncle in the construction business, and gaining experience with roofing work, he opened his own Pollard Roofing Company in 2006. And some five years later, after conquering a bothersome alcohol issue, he took the plunge into the Harness Racing ownership ranks. After all, one of his best hockey buddies Jackie Matheson was training horses at the CDP with his father Ronnie, and the fit seemed comfortable.
His roofing business prospered, and the horses didn't do badly either. The Riverboat King mare River Swing, obtained from Gordie Ford in 2011, almost paid her way for a couple of years. A second horse Keystone Dimitri actually made money for Mike with eight wins and $8,640 from 30 starts, before tailing off over the next two Island campaigns. Mike oftentimes had a partner, like Joey Gallant for Keystone Dimitri.
After two years of having fun with the horses, and not losing too much, Mike upped the ante in 2013, and with partner Joey Gallant had the good fortune purchase of Balanchine. This fast class horse had experienced some ownership complications in Ontario and had to be moved. Mohawk trainer Anthony Montini brokered the sale of the 8 y/o Blissfull Hall gelding for a very reasonable $10,000, and Mike got his first taste of upper scale Island racing.
Balanchine was victorious in his first start, a 1:54.4 Old Home Week scorcher with Robert Shepherd up, and went on to win 5 of his first 9 Island starts that summer. Purse earnings for the shortened season were $13,000. The classy pacer, showing over $700,000 on his papers and a speed badge of 1:49.4f at six, posted about $27,000 over the next three campaigns before retirement at age twelve. If all standardbreds performed like Balanchine, a $15,000 Harrisburg yearling in 2005, there would be no trouble finding new owners.
Also in 2013 Mike and Joey purchased JVS Ring, a Cammibest pacer out of Rideau/Carleton. His first summer was good with seven victories (from only 13 outings), a 1:55.1 best win and $6,800. But the next year things deteriorated and the Ring was sold to Summerside.
Mike seemed to work two year cycles, so in 2015 it was time to renew his chargers. As part of the Plo Stable of Donagh, PEI he got in on another good one in Clic K, a little low headed chestnut pacer who came from the Colin Johnson Stable in Ontario to the very capable training hands of Ron Matheson. Another member of the Stable was his father in law Reg Affleck.
This gallant son of Shanghi Phil would win 6 of his first seven Maritime races, including the $7,500 Johnny Conroy Memorial on Sept 27 at Truro for Clare MacDonald. Second in that one was stablemate D G's Camme, with All Turain third, making for an all PEI podium.
Clic K was a vey classy horse who rolled up $14,000 from only 11 Maritime starts that summer. The 1:50.1 record pacer was troubled by breathing problems however, and made only 24 starts over the next two years, good for seven more wins. But a developing lameness at age nine forced early retirement, final purse earnings at $378,476.
At the 2014 Atlantic Classic Mike Pollard thought he would try something new---a yearling purchase. For $6,500 the Plo Stable obtained the Ameripan Gigolo filly R E's Miss Amy, a product of Bob Connelly's nursery in Bedford. With the Matheson Team training, and Gilles Barrieau usually driving,, R E's Amy won 5 of 24 starts at two and three. She copped an ASS "B" stake in her first freshman outing at SRW and later took a Lady Slipper Grassroots at the same track, her 2:02.2 seasons best. But two year old earnings of $12,800 slipped to less then $10,000 at three, and the partners felt quite fortunate to get her sold stateside for $13,000 in September 2016.
R E's Amy would race for less then one year after leaving PEI. She won her first start at Monticello in 1:58h for a new record, but then had only two more wins from 28 tries. She paced to a 1:57.2h mark at Northfield as a four year old, life money stopping just shy of $33,000.
Mike Pollard took some time a few years back to get another two companies going. He now operates Pollard's Housing (home construction) and Red Shores Eavestroughing, the latter a nice "extension" to the original roofing business that still goes strong. And with the businesses all doing well he was ready to once again ramp up his standardbred holdings.
Chasing Stakes Gold
In the fall of 2019, Mike wanted to try the maritime Stake scene once again, but with regular trainer Ron Matheson concentrating on aged stock and dealing with a nasty leg injury, a stable change seemed appropriate. For $13,000, his largest purchase to date, he partnered with friend Charlie MacLennan on Woodmere Alvin, a son of Rollwithitharry. They put the colt into the hands of Mike McGuigan at the CDP, and things went very well. Alvin made 13 starts at two for over $25,000, his richest a 1:56.2 win in the Maritime Breeders at Truro for Brodie MacPhee.
But Woodmere Alvin had the "misfortune" to be in against one of the best group of stake colts this Region has ever seen. Headed by Woodmere Stealdeal, Dusty Lane Goliath, Bettim Aain and Rotten Ronnie there were not many wins left for the others. Nonetheless, Alvin seemed to be underperforming at three, and Charlie sold his half back to Mike in early July. A frustrated Mike McGuigan tried Alvin a training trip free legged in mid July, and things looked promising.
On July 17 at Truro, Woodmere Alvin was entered in an ASS "B" Stake with Cory MacPherson programmed to drive. Cory eased the now free legged pacer around the first turn and kept right on motoring. Outside the leader at the 28 second quarter they just continued to roll, laying down a 55.4 half before closing in 29 seconds for a 1:53.2 mile, a new three year old track record for the historic oval. It was quite a performance, and trainer McGuigan never put the straps on him again.
Returning to Truro Raceway in November Woodmere Alvin recorded a 1:55.3 in his Division of the Turner Memorial for his final Maritime start. Mike McGuigan was in the sulky that day, and one and one half lengths behind them in second was Woodmere Stealdeal, only the seventh lifetime defeat for this celebrated colt. Alvin was promptly sold to American interests for a tidy $50,000 after that race.
Woodmere Alvin has made only 14 starts since departing here. He made a break in his first, had hopples put back on for the next five (no success) before going free legged again . He has now won five of his last seven races, has a 1:52.1f tab from Miami Valley in Ohio, and is currently top gun in the Open Class at Miami in Manitoba. Former Islander Ronnie MacDonald had purchased him on line for $30,000 in May before selling him profittably to Western Canada.
Mike had ventured to the 2020 Atlantic Classic with more stake success in mind. He purchased (solo this time) Woodmere Bankroll, another Rollwithitharry product from Bruce Wood, for $17,500. As a two year old last year he started well for trainer-driver McGuigan, but did not seem to progress. A freshman winner of 2 of 13 for almost $15,000 Mike decided to cashout on the Bankroll, selling in the off season to Truro interests.
The Present Day
Mike Pollard is a solidly built guy who had a noteworthy career in Junior hockey with the Charlottetown Abbies under coach Forbes Kennedy. He was able, could look after things in the heavy going, and liked the competition. And he seems to have now transferred that competitive spirit to standardbred racing. The father of four, with wife Denise, took another big step up the ownership stairway by shelling out $59,000 at the 2021 Atlantic Classic, this time with Tom Hollis of Truro as partner. Just last month he put out another $36,000 through the On Gait auction for an Open Class mare from the US.
His yearling purchases were Woodmere Skyline, a Rollwithitharry gelding for $41,000 and the Malicious colt Southfield Striker for $18,000. Mike McGuigan has both trained down with Skyline, a full brother to former Maritime champion Woodmere Skyroller, qualified but then scratched from his first start at SRW because of a lung infection. He is scheduled to race in Truro on July 22. Striker has been slowed a bit with a minor leg problem, and is yet to qualify.
The mare he purchased on line is Atlantic Star (1:51.4s), a six year old daughter of Cheyenne Rei. The latter is a son of Western Hanover who won the Matron Stake at three and put $730,000 in his account from 69 lifetime races. He began his stud service in Michigan for four years before three Ontario seasons (2010 - 2012) and then Ohio for the past eight years.
Atlantic Star was a precocious distaffer, winning 7 of 11 starts in Ohio at two for over $31,000. She won eleven more times at three for another $53,000, with a 1:54h record from Northfield. Before her on line selling she had been racing at Hoosier Park (seven eighths) in Anderson, Indiana. According to Mike, on a telephone call her former owner stated "she just doesn't like the long stretch and has lost her confidence. If you don't like her, send her back shipping expenses paid, and I will return your money". Now that's a no lose offer, but probably not needed, as the mare is working out quite well. Winner of her first three on PEI she finished a closing fourth in the Ruby Chappell Memorial last week, from Post 7.
When questioned about the yearly cost of training and campaigning stake colts Mike responded thusly. "It probably costs about 22 to 23,000 dollars a year. There are stake payments, starting fees and travel costs on top of regular training fees. And then of course, there will usually be some Vet bills as well".
The above estimate would result in a ballpark figure close to $45,000 over two stake seasons, a significant number that has led to the rapid development of partnership groups. A cursory review of last season's Oct/Nov race programs reveals about seven Maritime bred colts and six or seven fillies surpassing that threshold.
But when one has a sporting history, and enjoys competition along with lively conversation on occasion, it is hard to resist another opportunity to "grab for the brass ring" (or the Stakes Gold). Here's wishing the two Mikes all the best in their ongoing pursuit.
The Notebook
Much of the standardbred banter this past week has been the new world record time of 1:45.4 crafted by Canadian owned and developed Bulldog Hanover on July 16 at the Big M. Noel Daley now trains for Ontario based Jack Darling while Dexter Dunn has assumed the driving duties.
Four year old Bulldog is a son of Shadow Play (Doc Moore's former stake star) and out of the Artsplace mare B J's Squall. This prolific broodmare was 20 years old when she foaled the newest World Champion in 2018. Her third foal in 2005 was Red Star Ashlee, daughter of The Panderosa (sire of Shadow Play!!!), and a very prominent Maritime broodmare (Arc Light, Ashes to Ashes).
Red Star Ashlee was brought to this Region by the Andrews of Meridian Farms East and raced a couple of seasons by Brian Andrew. Her first three foals all made the 2:00 list. Her fifth foal Watchimtreasure, now three, was second in a 1:57.4 mile at Summerside on Thursday of Plate Week; under trainer Earl Watts this fellow should soon join that list.
Another daughter of B J's Squall had a Maritime connection. Bridesmaid Hanover, her fifth foal in 2007, is a full sister to Red Star Ashlee, and is the dam of Wannashakeyourtree. This Art Major mare was a CDP campaigner from May to October last year for Gilles Barrieau and owners Wayne MacRae, Howmac Farms and Brian Foley. She won 5 of 17 local starts, but when unable to beat the top mares was moved back to Mohawk and Carmen Auciello. She was sold last winter to the States, made a few starts at Freehold and then two in March 2022 at The Meadowlands. She is now owned in New York and I suspect was bred this past spring. Too bad she left our Region.
World Champion connections put quite a luster on yearlings going through standardbred auctions. Red Star Ashlee, now owned by Jonathan Mundle of Pugwash, NS, has a Malicious filly for the Sales this fall. Her name is Shesmytreasure, and she could be just that for a determined buyer. Only time will tell.....
