Tyler Moore, now in his 12th year of driving horses, finds himself very busy this summer season at Clinton Raceway. After beginning his career in P.E.I., during the summer of 2010, Moore would make the move to Ontario the following year - where he's been busiest on the 'Signature' and 'Grass Roots' circuit ever since.
This past Sunday afternoon at Clinton, Moore would drive in all 11 races and finish with 3 wins, 1 second and 3 thirds - with only one mount missing a cheque on the day. Moore finds himself among the top 5 drivers at this number one 'Grass Roots' track in Ontario with Brett MacDonald and Ryan Desroches also among the top 10.
Clinton is one of the few 'Grass Roots' tracks in Ontario, that actually out-bet their purse money offered on a regular basis. This past weekend's handle vs purse money offered numbers at those 'Grass Roots' tracks were... Clinton $62,840 vs $47,100; Dresden $45,889 vs $42,700; Hanover $63,631 vs $98,400; Hiawatha $54,502 vs $127,950; Kawartha $23,519 vs $52,500.
By comparison - this past weekend's handle vs purse money offered numbers at Maritime tracks were... Charlottetown $67,059 vs $26,900; Exhibition Park $8,935 vs $52,952; Northside $17,053 vs $11,525; Inverness N/A vs $6,625; Summerside $43,976 vs $24,700; Truro $13,039 vs $14,275.
P.E.I. Opens Up
"Islanders have put in the hard work and now - it’s showtime! We can't wait for our family, friends and visitors to arrive," said P.E.I. Premier Dennis King in late June.
A few days after my isolation here in P.E.I., back in mid-June, a guy stared down my vehicle and asked if I was going to change my plate... "Is that still a thing here?" I asked - referring to 'plate shaming'... "I believe so!" he replied. I've since changed my plate - I'm now a 'permanent resident' islander again but will be returning to London for our Raceway's winter meet - which runs October to May - then hopefully 'back home' for another summer again in 2022.
My walk around the backstretch and grandstand area during the races in Summerside, this past Sunday, was something I hadn't done in two years... It was nice to reunite with some friendly faces - though the fist-pumps that replaced the handshakes seemed out of place for me. If there was one thing I learned to do well, while living and working in Alberta, it was how to shake a man's hand.
With Gold Cup Week (Old Home Week) racing just around the corner - I'm sure many 'from away' will be 'back home' taking in the racing and reuniting with folks they haven't seen in a long time... Just know that most of these people 'from away' haven't had it easy over the last while... P.E.I. has done a wonderful job during the last 17 months - in looking after its' islanders and now many of its' islanders are returning 'back home'... Please be welcoming and kind - a hug and/or a handshake can go a long way for some and I do know this for a fact - I'm living proof!
Fill In? Can do...
So I'm writing this - just days ahead of wearing the announcer mic/headset at Truro Raceway on Friday, August 6th... I was asked a few weeks ago if I could help out that evening and it didn't take me long to reply "Can do - it'd be my pleasure...".
I do have a timeline I often refer to when special events pop up for me in racing and I will be adding Truro Raceway to it - as this will be the first full pari-mutuel card of Maritime racing that I'll have announced during my lifetime. So yes - for me - this is a big deal!
Timeline:
Since 2006 - a pleasure to work the announcer mic for Northlands Park, Evergreen Park, Alberta Downs, The Raceway at Western Fair, Hanover Raceway, Fort Erie Racetrack, Track on 2, Century Downs and Century Mile... Now over 40 years of horse racing experience.
Fall 2014 - a dream come true! I received a call to fill-in as the track announcer at Woodbine Racetrack.
Summer 2015 - very surprised! The opportunity to announce races, for a weekend, at Mohawk Racetrack.
Summer 2017 - so exciting! Invited to co-host the broadcast desk for the first leg of the World Driving Championships at Century Downs.
Spring 2019 - are you kidding! Offered a 'voice acting role' as the horse race announcer in the 2019 film The Fiddling Horse.
Summer 2020 - go west again! Was happy to be part of the team that established an all-time record handle of $1,181,817, at Century Mile, on August 23.
