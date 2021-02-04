The best in Canadian harness racing were honoured at the 2020 Virtual O’Brien Awards on Sunday night. To honour our champion horses and horsepeople, we have posted a set of winners' photos.
The 2020 Winners Gallery is now available, with photos provided by New Image Media, Ryan Haynes and Dave Landry. Click here to view
Standardbred Canada has assembled a collection of photos from the 2020 O'Brien Awards weekend, with some taken at the VIP Gala at Red Shores Racetrack & Casino at Charlottetown Driving Park and some via the Virtual Online Photo Gallery, sponsored by OnTrack Media & Entertainment.
Congratulations to all winners and nominees, especially PEI natives Austin Sorrie, winner of the Future Star award and Dr. Ian Moore, trainer of Tattoo Artist (Three Year Old Pacing Colt Winner) and Century Farroh (Older Pacing Horse and Horse of the Year winner).
