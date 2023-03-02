Grady Hachey column head

Grady Hachey, The New Brunswick Scene

The harness racing industry in New Brunswick is without a doubt dwindling, to say the least. Even the most positive kind of person would agree. Over the last 20 years, there are many things that have contributed to the downfall that we currently find ourselves in; and if you asked 100 people for their thoughts on how we got here, I'm confident you’d get a different answer from each of them. Regardless of what the cause is, this decline has affected and will continue to affect all of harness racing.

The Maritimes has been known as the “feeder system” to the rest of the harness racing industry. Many of the sports greats, and even more of its’ dedicated grooms’ have come from the Maritimes. Even though New Brunswick is not the first province that comes to mind, when thinking about where successful Maritime horsemen have hailed from, it has produced a few of the most accomplished and respected individuals in the history of our sport; such as, Jim Doherty, Steve Mahar, and Marcel Barrieau, to name a few. Perhaps one of the most underrated horsemen to come from the “picture province” is Mike Bishop.

