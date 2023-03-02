The harness racing industry in New Brunswick is without a doubt dwindling, to say the least. Even the most positive kind of person would agree. Over the last 20 years, there are many things that have contributed to the downfall that we currently find ourselves in; and if you asked 100 people for their thoughts on how we got here, I'm confident you’d get a different answer from each of them. Regardless of what the cause is, this decline has affected and will continue to affect all of harness racing.
The Maritimes has been known as the “feeder system” to the rest of the harness racing industry. Many of the sports greats, and even more of its’ dedicated grooms’ have come from the Maritimes. Even though New Brunswick is not the first province that comes to mind, when thinking about where successful Maritime horsemen have hailed from, it has produced a few of the most accomplished and respected individuals in the history of our sport; such as, Jim Doherty, Steve Mahar, and Marcel Barrieau, to name a few. Perhaps one of the most underrated horsemen to come from the “picture province” is Mike Bishop.
Bishop is a fourth-generation horseman who grew up at Fredericton Raceway. His father Donald, known by his friends as “Donnie” or “Digger” is the son of the Late Clowes Bishop, and grandson of Henry Bishop, who was the patriarch of what was considered the ‘first family of Fredericton Raceway’. Mike’s late uncle Gerald was also involved in the sport, and was, in popular opinion, the best track announcer in the history of Fredericton Raceway.
Bishop, age 48, has been involved with the horses since practically day one. - “My dad and grandfather had horses at Fredericton Raceway, so I was always around it. Once I got into my teens, I was doing more stuff like jogging, grooming, and mucking stalls, stuff like that. Once I got into my mid-teens, I got even more involved and started training a little bit. My grandfather also had a farm just outside of Fredericton that we’d go out to and jog the horses out there and hang out.”
The current resident of Puslinch, Ontario, Bishop was lucky enough to have a childhood that someone like me could only dream of; which is growing up in a booming harness racing environment like what Fredericton Raceway was during the ‘80s and 90s’. He remembers those times fondly. -
“It was very exciting. My dad and grandfather would normally be racing a couple nights a week, and my brother (Andrew) and I would always be there waiting for the last race to go off so that we could go out and run around the track and goof around. I think they raced Monday & Thursday, so it would basically be a break in my school week – I couldn’t wait for Monday, and then I couldn’t wait for Thursday type of thing. I have a lot of amazing memories from there. You kind of get a little emotional thinking about the fact that it’s not there anymore for kids to come through and get their start.”
Fredericton Raceway was once part of the previously mentioned “feeder system” that maritime tracks along with other ‘B’ tracks across North America have provided as a way for youth to get their start before making the jump to the big tracks like the Meadowlands or Woodbine, both of which Bishop has raced horses at. Racing at such high-profile tracks was something he never thought would happen, mainly because he never really dreamed of being a horse trainer. Which is strange because you’d think that coming from a family with such deep harness racing roots, a career in harness racing would be inevitable. But that was not the case for Bishop.
“It wasn’t really a passion of mine to go on and do it professionally.” Says Bishop. “At first, I didn’t have a whole lot of options. I really loved the horses, and I didn’t think I'd end up going to university. It (doing it professionally) was always there, and it luckily ended up working out.”
Even though it worked out in the end, Bishop did have some second thoughts in the beginning. “I went to Maryland to work at Winbak Farm when I was 18 or 19. I got my ‘feet wet’ there for five or six months. I then came home for a little bit of a regroup. I wasn’t quite sure if I wanted to keep going with the horses, but after a couple of months at home I knew that I was headed towards being a horse trainer.”
After the time at home, Bishop, with a clear head and a bit of certainty on what he wanted in life, moved to Florida to work for Scott Forbes. “I was in Florida working with Scott Forbes in 1996; then I moved to New Jersey to start working for a guy name Joe Anderson in 1997.” Bishop explains that the move resulted in the biggest impact of his career. “It was a turning point for me when it comes to training professionally. He (Joe) basically turned over all his best horses to me in New Jersey, and I ran the stable at only 23 years old. We had two or three good years there, before I decided to go out on my own in 2002. The Meadowlands is not an easy place to start your first stable, but I did well and built it up.”
Starting your own stable can be intimidating, especially at a place like the Meadowlands, but Bishop was all confidence right from the start - “I don’t recall being nervous at all, I was confident for sure. After working for Joe Anderson, who if anybody knows him, knows that he’s the most confident guy in the world, so being around him for those years taught me to be confident. I knew I was ready to go out on my own. That confidence led to him having success very early on. “I won a few races right off the hop which attracted a big owner like the Peter Pan Stables, along with a few other guys, and that built the stable up fairly quickly. Looking back at it, I was probably a bit too young to run the business side, but I never was nervous about it.”
After his time at the Meadowlands, Bishop then made the move back to the northside of the border so that he could be closer to family while continuing his training career. “When the slots were coming into Ontario, I decided to move up here to Ontario to be closer to my brother who was working in Ontario at the time. I thought it would be a good mix of family and racing, because I definitely missed the family when I was living in New Jersey.”
Since then, Bishop has kept to running a small stable based at the world class training Centre, Classy Lane Farms. He currently has a four-year-old in his care that our readers would be familiar with. That being Kcs Starlite, who was top contender in the maritime three-year-old filly pacing ranks last year. Bishop gives his opinion on the daughter of Source Of Pride – “She’s fit in well, it’s a big jump for most horses to go from the small tracks to the big track and face a different level of competition. I know that she’s gone a lot of fast miles on the small tracks and been very impressive. But when you come here, it’s a bigger track and there’s more competition. She’s adjusted well to tell you the truth.
Up here, you have to be more versatile and have a couple of :27 quarters’ in you to be able to pull your weight and she’s shown that she can do that. Besides Kcs Starlite, Bishop has five other horses in his stable - “I have Talbot Romeo who’s hanging out, rehabbing from an injury; Final Claim who was an open trotter at one time also rehabbing, I hope to have him back by this summer. We just turned out a three-year-old by Donato Hanover who came up a bit sore; then there’s Backstreet Gambler who’s been racing amazing for me, and I also have Powertrain who I'm rehabbing for Millar Farms. So, I only have two that are currently racing, that being Kcs Starlite and Backstreet Gambler.
As for his future, Bishop neither wants nor sees any change coming anytime soon - “I think I'm in a good spot right now. We keep a small stable with not a lot of overhead, it’s just me and my girlfriend Sara, who does an amazing job with the horses, and she’s actually taught me a lot when it comes to being more patient with the horses and appreciating them more. But yeah, we keep a small stable, with great owners who give me quality horses. So, I don’t want to look too far ahead because I really feel like I'm in a good spot right now.”
All the best to Mike Bishop and I appreciate him taking the time out of his busy schedule to do interview. In the next edition of the post calls, I'll be previewing the upcoming season at HRNB’s new full-time racing venue, Connell Park Raceway.
