The off-season is a great time to reflect on the past year while still thinking about the future. I’ve been asked what my thoughts are on the subject of horse shortage here in the Maritimes. The horse shortage issue is not unique to Atlantic Canada, It’s a problem throughout North America.
Over the past few years, Atlantic Canada has experienced a significant decrease in the amount of overnight horses. The reduced dates in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia have significantly attributed to the lack of entries at Maritime tracks.
A good measuring stick has always been Old Home Week on Prince Edward Island. It wasn’t that long ago that we would see a full card on Thursday and Friday night to open up the big week, followed by double cards from Saturday through to the following Saturday (Gold Cup and Saucer night). Full cards could not have taken place without the support from horse people across Atlantic Canada.
Fast forward to the last decade or so and you will notice that we no longer have the horse population to fill those afternoon cards during the week. We used to have seven-afternoon cards. Then we were reduced to four, and since 2020, we are down to two. That’s five fewer cards which are roughly 55 fewer races.
We have a lot of great people in our industry here in Atlantic Canada. Great minds doing great things. New Brunswick horse people are trying to do what they can without government support. If the New Brunswick government would just look across the Northumberland Strait and see what is taking place here on Prince Edward Island, they would see a strong and successful relationship between the horse people and the government.
Nova Scotia has some support from the government but it could be so much better. Truro Raceway just hired Steve Fitzsimmons as their new General Manager. He’s done great things in Ontario so I’m really excited to see what he does going forward.
Here on P.E.I., we have the industry association along with the horse owners and breeder’s associations working together with the government to build a strong industry. They are providing broodmare, foal, and breeder incentives along with many other initiatives geared towards improving the breed and the overall health of the industry. They have revamped the P.E.I. Colt Stake program, created an aged trot and pacing series and raised purses for overnight races just to name a few. The Atlantic Classic Yearling Sale continues to shatter records. All great things and we should be very proud of the effort put forth by these associations. Through these efforts, I think we will see a rise in the horse population.
While we can’t control what happens in other provinces, I think there is room for even greater growth here on P.E.I.
My suggestion would be to create a stakes program for Atlantic Sired four-year-olds.
We all know how tough the transition is for horses at that age. Asking a four-year-old to compete against aged horses is a tall ask. Horses don’t reach their prime until they are five to seven years old.
Asking an owner of stake horses to keep their horses and race for reduced overnight purses is also tough during that four-year-old year. That’s why the majority of owners sell their horses after the three-year-old stake season is complete.
My thought is that if we keep our stake horses in the region for another year, not only will it add to the horse population, but some of those horses might turn into invitational horses by the end of the year. At that time, owners might decide to keep them here instead of moving them along. If not, I think the extra year will only add value to the horse.
We’ve all witnessed the rise of Saulsbrook Victor over the course of his four-year-old campaign. In case you missed it, he began his four-year-old year in the non-winners of three at Mohawk and ended the year dominating the Preferred.
Anyway, it’s just food for thought and one fella’s opinion. The countdown to race day is on!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.