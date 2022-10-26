Melissa Keith 2022 photo

APC columnist Melissa Keith

The New Brunswick property now known as “Saint John Exhibition Park” has erased harness racing from its website, probably even before the sport was officially erased from the grounds Sunday (October 16). What a conspicuous rewriting of history. Whatever struggles the Maritime harness racing industry faces from within, the loss of these historic tracks is removing the sport from wider public awareness and relevance.

The site somehow fails to mention that Moosepath Park and Exhibition Park were racetracks, although “a variety of other year-round entertainment offerings, including Exhibition Bingo, hosted every Tuesday and Sunday, and the Saint John Exhibition” are acknowledged. 

