The New Brunswick property now known as “Saint John Exhibition Park” has erased harness racing from its website, probably even before the sport was officially erased from the grounds Sunday (October 16). What a conspicuous rewriting of history. Whatever struggles the Maritime harness racing industry faces from within, the loss of these historic tracks is removing the sport from wider public awareness and relevance.
The site somehow fails to mention that Moosepath Park and Exhibition Park were racetracks, although “a variety of other year-round entertainment offerings, including Exhibition Bingo, hosted every Tuesday and Sunday, and the Saint John Exhibition” are acknowledged.
The Moosepath Driving Association conducted its first card of harness racing on August 23, 1871. As University of New Brunswick historian Leah Grandy has documented, “Through the Moosepath and the Fredericton Driving Park [founded in 1887], New Brunswick was able to offer world-class harness racing, thereby drawing competitors from around the Maritimes and New England.”
As Grandy points out in “‘Yankees’ and ‘Bluenosers’ at the Races: Harness Racing, Group Identity, and the Creation of a Maine-New Brunswick Sporting Region, 1870-1930”, which appeared in the journal Maine History in 2013, mainstream media coverage and inexpensive public transportation to the track helped raise racing to prominence as a spectator sport in Saint John, NB.
In March 2005, the 55-year-old EPR grandstand was officially slated for demolition, setting the tone for an uncertain future. Standardbred Canada reported that Gerry Lowe, then-director of racing, revealed that Atlantic National Exhibition directors were waiting for word from the provincial government before rebuilding. The “resources” to construct a new EPR grandstand were reportedly in place.
In 2011, the New Brunswick provincial budget eliminated funding for the Atlantic Sires Stakes, causing race cancellations. Another $600,000 of industry support was canceled in 2013.
In August 2013, Horse Racing New Brunswick (HRNB) president Mitchell Downey told CBC New Brunswick that the provincial Department of Finance was considering a VLT-equipped racino complex on the grounds, to be operated by Atlantic Lottery Corporation (ALC). But on December 9, 2013, News 88.9 broke the bad news: a study for ALC had determined there was no business case for expanded gaming at EPR.
That month, New Brunswick horseman Gilles Barrieau spoke with CTV Atlantic about the cancellation of the last EPR card of the season: “There’s absolutely nobody left and it’s gotten so bad that I just don’t know how this place is going to get revived again, actually.” He would later relocate to PEI.
Conservative MLA Glen Tait informed reporter Mike Cameron, “Unless there is some plan that I haven’t seen, then as far as I’m concerned, it’s just a matter of time and harness racing will no longer be in the City of Saint John.” Tait identified a lack of government and private funds available to support the infrastructure-intensive sport, coupled with declining interest.
HRNB subsequently sued the province for breaking a deal supposed to bring more VLTs to racetracks and a potential partnership with the Woodstock First Nation. In September 2013, CBC New Brunswick reported that an Exhibition Park Raceway committee had $5 million set aside for a multi-sport (not gambling) development on site, estimated to cost $27 million. In August 2014, CHSJ News spoke with Saint John Exhibition Association board member and local politician Gerry Lowe about the situation. He called New Brunswick harness racing “caught in a vicious cycle” of fewer horse owners and declining public interest in the sport.
Lowe’s Gemini Hills Stable of Saint John, NB bred, owned and raced many Standardbreds. Gemini Risk (p, 5, 1:58.1f; $126,901 US) was foaled in 1980 and went on to win 37 of 98 career starts, often competing among the region's best Free For All/Invitational pacers. He was voted 1983 Maritime Horse of the Year as a sophomore colt, winning 15 races and taking a mark of 1:59.4h that year at EPR. A 1983 highlight for Gemini Risk was capturing the $5,000 Coca Cola Invitational Pace at Sackville Downs for Wally Hennessey.
For a major owner/breeder to no longer be involved in the sport is always a bad sign. Lowe remains on the Exhibition Association board of directors, who will continue to manage Exhibition Park as it moves towards whatever a “better use” is–this is the term that appeared in an official comment to CTV Atlantic. The news outlet reported that the lease between HRNB and the board of directors at Exhibition Park ends December 31, 2022, with no possibility of renewal.
It echoes the demise of Fredericton Raceway, which held its last card September 8, 2019. At the time, secretary/treasurer of the New Brunswick Standardbred Breeders and Owners Association (NBSBOA) Jeff Lewis told Harness Racing Update about the political differences involved:
“The Exhibition Association and HRNB kind of had a falling out a couple of years ago there, over the lease. Unfortunately, the horse racing game took a hit in Fredericton,” with just three 2016 race dates, and VLT-equipped OTB Winner’s Lounge was forced to close its trackside location at the end of the year.
Ingham Palmer’s “Here We Are at EPR” headline in the November 6, 1984 edition of Atlantic Post Calls declared “Gemini Risk Sharp in Leg Four of Series.” The stallion won by open lengths in 2:01.4h, in line to Steve Mahar and beating the track's Horse of the Month Silent Class in that leg of the Autumn Gold Series.
When former Fredericton Raceway driver Todd Trites won last Sunday’s (October 16) Ingham Palmer Memorial at EPR, the 1:57.2h win was not without a touch of irony. He won with George Rennison-trained American Risk, whose name evokes that of Gerry Lowe’s Gemini Risk. The saying “no risk, no reward” takes on a different meaning in New Brunswick harness racing, as an uncertain era begins.
