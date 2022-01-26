There's always been something special about the number 16 for me... My Birthday is September 16th... My favourite hockey player, growing up, was Bobby Clarke - he was number 16 on the Philadelphia Flyers... I'd wear number 16, in hockey, anytime I had the chance to do so... And now - we're heading back to Alberta - where it all began for me and my announcing career - 16 years ago this month.
I remember showing up on a cold wintery night, early 2006, at Northlands Park. "Hi my name is Shannon Doyle - I'm the new announcer. I just got off a plane and I'm very tired. There's supposed to be a room here for me?" I was asking a security guard, who was on the front desk, for the backstretch area - where the dorms were located... "Nobody told me about it!" he laughed. "But we'll give you a key for the night."
He handed me a key for room 210... I lugged my belongings upstairs - opened up the door to a cold and empty room - threw my bags on the floor - threw myself on the floor - and went to sleep... That's how it all began for me in Alberta, but I wouldn't have changed a thing - we all have to start somewhere right!
I spent almost 8 years at Northlands Park and worked a few other smaller tracks, in Alberta, along the way. The summer of 2013 came along and there was an announcer job available in Ontario. "Have you ever thought about calling races closer to home?" I was asked... This opportunity could not have come along at a better time. Not long after I'd be calling the races at The Raceway in London.
We've had a great run in (what's called) the 'Forest City' of Ontario... We had the chance to work with some fantastic people, got to call some real nice horses including one of the greatest ever in Foiled Again... We even got called up to the big leagues - to announce a few race programs at Woodbine and Mohawk... Those are truly career highlights, for me, that likely would have never come along - had I remained in Alberta.
The pandemic has been a rough go for many - myself included... Living through three extended lockdowns in Ontario, with little to no work over the last few years - it was absolutely horrendous... The isolation for two weeks, when returning to P.E.I. last summer - I'd never ever do it again... Life ain't easy at the best of times and when life gets bizarre - sometimes we'll re-evaluate where we're going and if changes are needed - so be it...
"Have you ever thought about returning to Alberta?" I was asked... This opportunity could not have come along at a better time. Soon I'll begin a new and exciting year-round role at Century Mile - just south of Edmonton, Alberta.
"Sugar will be the voice and face of racing at Century Mile, utilizing his talent and previous experience in the booth most recently at The Raceway in London, Ontario." said Paul Ryneveld, Managing Director - Racing. "Previously Sugar called the races at Fort Erie and the defunct Northlands Park as well as the summer of 2020 at Century Mile. Additionally in his new role, Doyle will be responsible for the growth of racing-related revenues for both Century Mile and Century Downs in Rocky View County, Alberta."
The two Century facilities are poised to capture market share and grow racing in Alberta and Western Canada and we'll be working closely with the two racing teams and industry members to elevate the product, increase distribution and wagering on all facets of live horse racing at the two facilities.
Always follow your dreams folks and if you're lucky enough to live them - keep doing it whenever and wherever you can... Here's to the next chapter!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.