"IF the PC Caucus does the right thing and reassesses its stance on 'outdoor activities', ensure your MPP (Member of Provincial Parliament) hears loudly that horse racing is outdoors and has the additional checks of being distanced and masked. It is highly safe with a safety record to back it up," mentioned Woodbine CEO Jim Lawson this past Sunday.
A few more Canadian tracks have opened up recently, but not in Ontario - 'Nope - not yet' has been the word... And that's the word I've been getting when trying to get 'back home' to P.E.I. as well - 'Nope - not yet' is all I've gotten...
I actually thought my third application (within the last year) to go 'back home' would work this time around, but we got the cold shoulder again. I included the required documents such as end of work date, end of lease date, my 14-day P.E.I. hotel isolation receipt, vaccination receipt and more, but still - no dice... So how in the hell are others getting in? A born and raised islander here and I can't get 'back home' to see my family... It's kind of frustrating to say the least!
As you can see - there's still not much to write home about - from where I'm at anyways... Living through 3 extended lockdowns within a year hasn't been easy, but my head is still on straight and we'll hope for better days down the road. Maybe I can make it 'back home' for Christmas? That would mark 2 full years of being away from most everyone and everything I love - crazy times folks!
Real Time Feed
I was very surprised to see that Red Shores has now offered up a live video feed in 'real time' that began last Saturday. That's a huge improvement over the former online signal that had horseplayers watching and wagering on a product that was being sent out with a 45-second feed delay. More late money, I'm sure, is now coming in, but it's a busy simulcast world and it's about to become much busier in the weeks ahead. I honestly thought the handle would be much higher than the $98,838 bet on their 12 races - with the improved signal - but maybe horseplayers are still unaware of the improvement - again I was very surprised to see the new 'real time' feed when I opened up the CDP signal on HPI Bet. Nice job on making this now-current 'real time' feed happen folks!
The Times They Are A-Changin'
Imagine a great guy like Don MacNeill and he says "I've got the rail in the top class this weekend in Charlottetown. I think my horse is ready to step in 1:57 and he may even have a 27 and change final quarter in him. Do you think I can grab a cheque?". In the past - one would answer "Absolutely!" in a heartbeat. Well, not this time folks... Don's Mick Dundee would actually finish 6th - after sitting 3rd throughout - pacing his own mile in 1:57.3 (coming home in 27.4 ) and he wouldn't grab a cheque. We'll happily offer up congrats to the connections of Bugsy Maguire who'd wire up P.E.I.'s best in 1:56.1 (home in 27.1) with young Austin Sorrie aboard for owners Walter Simmons and trainer Wade Sorrie.
The times, all over, have changed in a big way in recent years... The Meadowlands last Saturday was an absolute speed show indeed. There were 10 of 14 races clocked in 1:50 or better - including a 1:47.2 win by American History and a 1:47.4 score by Poseidon Seelster... A race that certainly caught my eye was the Open Mares class - won by Soho Burning Love A. She'd lead all the way to win in 1:48.2, but get this - she came home in 25.2! In that same race Treacherous Reign would pace her mile in 1:49.3 and be charted a final quarter in 25.1 - yes indeed she was pacing out of her skin and she wouldn't even grab a cheque... *So don't feel bad Mr. Don MacNeill!
That's all I got folks - be safe, be kind and live life the best way you know how!
