(Editor’s Note: in the turmoil over Covid-19, Awards events did not take place as they normally would have, some events went virtual and others like the Prince County Awards were presented during a race card. We were unable to cover those events as we normally would, but we do wish to acknowledge last years champions.)
During Governor's Plate week, the PCHC handed out some awards to the best of 2019.
The 2 year old trotting filly went to Windemere Ally owned by Windemere Farms and Harris Johnston. The 2 year old trotting colt went to Gottogitmesum owned by Brian MacPhee. The winner of the 3 year old trotting filly was Setting Day for owner Jamie Whelan Jr. Gettin Messi took the 3 year old trotting colt of the year, and he was also owned by Jamie Whelan Jr. The 2 year old pacing colt of the year was Windemere Ryan for owners High Five Racing Stable. 2 year old pacing filly of the year was won by Windemere McSeek for owners Windemere Farms, and Clive Balderston. The 2019 fan favorite went to Myambrose for owners Carl and Jason MacDougall. The 3 year old pacing filly of the year went to Woodmere Oleksiak for owners Windmere Farms, Hollis Newson, Debbie Denney, and Ric McNutt. Woodmere Oleksiak also took home the horse of the year honors for her connections.
The aged pacing mare of the year was won by Traces Of Purple for owner Robert Philips, and Badlands Giovanna for owner Stephen Sweet. (Boggles my mind how they overlooked Goodmorning Ky for a second year in a row, I guess some people can't see past their own noses...) Bugsy Maguire took home the aged pacing horse of the year honors for owner Walter Simmons. Shiftyn Georgie was the winner of the claimer of the year award for owner Jansen Sweet.
George Riley took home the PCHC lifetime achievement award. Jason Hughes was the winner of the Joe O'Brien Memorial award for 2019. The Horsewoman of the year award went to Dawn Hubbard, the President of the Club. Adam Merner was the 2019 Horseman of the year. The top dash winning driver with 10-49 drives went to Alex Sobey. Grooms of the year were Christopher Wallace and Brooke Cameron.
The rising stars of 2019 were Jenae Wallace, Jenna Stewart, Madison Rogers, Brett and Julia Clow, and Nikita Bridges Barlow. Rookie driver of the year went to New Brunswick's Kyle Mason.
The top driver of the season was David Dowling. The top trainer went to Jaycob Sweet. The information that I was handed kind of confuses me as I see Kyle Mason also took home the top dash winning driver with 10-49 starts. (Two awards for the same category, or a tie?) Kyle also took the top percentage driver with 10-49 starts. Duane MacEachern took the top percentage trainer 10-49 starts. Elton Millar was the top dash winning trainer with 10-49 starts.
The Standardbred Canada owner of the year was High Five Racing Stable consisting of Lynn Livingston, Wade MacDonald, Jeremy Hoffman, Jeff Campbell, Kent Livingston, and Beth MacPherson. William Folland took home the Earl Cannon Memorial trophy. Cam Trail was the winner of the Philip and Henry Doucette memorial trophy for lifetime achievement. Gary Chappell took home the Garth Schurman Memorial award for 2019. Congratulations to the winners.
