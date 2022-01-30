With Woodmere Stealdeal and Mystifying climbing the class ladder on the WEG circuit and Dusty Lane Goliath fitting in quite well at the Big M, it’s time to say that the PEI breeding program can take on the harness racing world. Woodmere Stealdeal and Mystifying, who are now trained by Carmen Auciello, have seamlessly made the transition from Maritime stakes stars to racing against the top aged horses in the country. Woodmere Stealdeal has won 2 of his 6 starts in Ontario and finished 3rd in the $34,000 Preferred in his last start. Mystifying jogged in her last start in the tough NW 4 at Mohawk.
South of the border, Dusty Lane Goliath won his first start at the Meadowlands Racetrack in 1:51.4. He followed that up with a 2nd in 1:49.3 and a 3rd in 1:50.1 from post 9 in his 3rd start.
Prince Edward Island is famous for producing harness racing superstars who can compete and win on the grand stage. Guys like Joe O’Brien, Wally Hennessey, Harry Poulton, Mark and James MacDonald have all achieved tremendous success competing against the best in the world.
Our standardbred breed though has struggled to make the transition and compete with the best in North America. Prior to 2015, I can only think of a few horses who’ve been able to do it.
Southview Sabre won the $40,000 Preferred at Mohawk Racetrack on September 22, 2001 in 1:51.2. He finished his career with $575,688 in earnings.
Dakota Express climbed the class ladder at the Meadowlands Racetrack back in early 2002. He reeled off 5 in a row which included a win in a $148,000 series. He competed at the Open level for quite a while.
Molzan earned almost $400,000 and competed in the Fillies and Mares Open through much of the year back in 1995.
But over the last six years, the PEI standardbred breed has quietly become a force, competing at the top level all over North America.
Waiting On A Woman wired the $25,000 Open trot at the Meadowlands Racetrack on December 18, 2015. He’s raced at the Open level all over the U.S. in the last few years and has banked $614,250 in lifetime earnings.
Lovineveryminute won the $35,000 Fillies and Mares Preferred at Yonkers in 1:52.1 on May 27, 2016. She continued to compete against the top mares until her last start at Yonkers in 2019. She collected $551,734 in career earnings.
Proven Desire put his nose on the line first to win the $46,000 Open at Yonkers Raceway in 1:51.2 on June 29, 2019. He competed at the Open level multiple times in 2019 and has continued to be successful in the Open at Batavia this year. His bankroll continues to climb and now sits at $543,738.
Pappy Go Go captured back-to-back $37,500 Preferred victories at the Meadowlands Racetrack. His Preferred wins came on January 25, 2020 in 1:52.2 and again on February 1, 2020 in 1:52.3. He’s $92 shy of $400,000 in lifetime earnings.
Windemere Ryan has raced in the Open at Pompano Park and Tioga Downs throughout 2021 and sports a lifetime mark of 1:51.1.
Bettim Jackie and Bettim Again have also done great things north and south of the border over the last few years.
This type of horse used to come along once in a decade. Now thanks to our dedicated breeders, we see three to four horses a year that go on to do great things at top tracks throughout our continent. They’re built for that next level and that’s why our yearling sale crushed records in the fall. Of course, none of this would be possible without the tremendous support from our government here on PEI. It’s been a real treat to witness the evolution of our standardbred breed. Kudos to all involved.
