Soul Assassin (Malicious) steps to a new life time record of 1:55.3 in winning PEI Colt Stakes Gold at Charlottetown. David Dowling drove the winner for co-owners Hollis Newson, Windemere Farms and Roger Burns.
The PEI Colt Stakes double-header card of September 10th and its companion Thursday program showcased the best two and three year old trotters and pacers in Atlantic Canada and their combined outstanding performances has fans and horsemen excited about the upcoming, Friday, October 7th Atlantic Classic Yearling Sale. The two year old colts have been terrific especially the Malicious colt Malignity who looked unbeatable until his upset by Fishermans Son in the $27,000 O’Brien stake at Summerside ten days earlier.
Warm weather and sunny skies greeted the huge Saturday crowd with fans from all over the region, patrons outside and in shirtsleeves and plenty of them, similar to the best Little Brown Jug days. On this occasion, Malignity again looked invincible reaching the half in 1:00:1 and stormed home stopping the timers in 1:56 holding off Starship Glyde by three lengths. The fractions were reasonable, a half in 1:00:1 in a small five horse field further reduced by a break by Saulsbrook Ian, but it mattered not as nobody was heading Malignity. Young Paul Langille trains and drives the freshman for co-owners Debbie Francis and Roseanne Langille of Truro, Nova Scotia.
In the second two year old Gold division also @$12,300, driver Don Gillis hustled Fishermans Son, the flashy Arthur Blue Chip colt, right to the front and he stayed there thru splits of 28:4, 58:1, 1:27:2 stopping the clock in 1:56:2 winning as he pleased over Howmacs Charmer and No Boats on Sunday. The much anticipated showdown between Fishermans Son and Tobins Profit (Stonebridge Terror) did not materialize when the Tobin horse made a break leaving, it was the only disappointment of this beautiful day for race fans.
The Gold two year old fillies also were on display on the afternoon card and they were very impressive. In the first split @ $11,750 Speaking of Shadow (Artspeak) and Rock NRoll Cays (Tobago Cays) battled the length of the stretch as these two drew away from the field in a torrid race to the wire with the Shadow miss prevailing by a long nose in 1:57.1 for trainer-driver Mike McGuigan and owners Josh and Mark MacDonald of Cornwall, PEI. In the second division also at $11,750 driver Gilles Barrieau gave Itsuptoyou (Rollwithitharry) the perfect two-hole trip following betting favorite Singing Ramona (Sportswriter) until twenty feet before the wire coming quickly in the 1:57:1 score for owner Reg MacPherson of Stratford.
The Saturday night card featured the top sophomore colts and the fillies and Therealprincess (by Source of Pride) kept her winning streak intact posting a sizzling 1:54:1 victory over Kcs Starlite and Cantstopthelovin for the biggest slice of the $13,800 purse. Corey MacPherson drove the winner for trainer Eddy Doucette who co-owns with Blaine Thibeau, Grant Mann and Gordon MacLeod of Kensington. In the other Gold division also at $13,800, Corey MacPherson drove Woodmere Jazz (Rollwithitharry) to a nose victory over Mystical Gal in 1:55:4. The winner is trained by Kevin MacLean for owner Reg MacPherson of Stratford.
On the night card, Soul Assassin (Malicious) plagued by bad posts and poor racing luck would not be denied as the hard-luck colt was on the rim from before the half and got up in time for the head victory over Fern Hill General and Fern Hill Gusto in a new lifetime best of 1:55:3. Dave Dowling kept the Earl Watts trained pacer alive in the lane winning for co-owners Hollis Newson, Windemere Farms and Roger Burns. In the other three year old division @ $13,100, driver Jason Hughes had Rollwithhottytoddy (Rollwithitharry) on top at every station and the sophomore prevailed by a neck over Brumby in 1:54:4. The colt is trained by Trevor Hicken, who co-owns with Todd and Trish Hardy of Windsor, Nova Scotia.
The Trotters were on display on Thursday night, Getty Salty (Muscle Through it) who has been racing great all summer with a bag full of 2nds took a new record of 2:02:1 in winning a $9060 two year old filly trot for driver Corey MacPherson and trainer-owner Blayne White of South Pinette, PEI in a tight one over Camco Erin and Miss Brylee Ridge; in the other two year old trot @$9060, Irish Ray stretched his unbeaten string to seven with a 201:3 victory for trainer-driver Marc Campbell and owners The Three Wisemen Stable of Charlottetown.
In three year old stakes action @ $7500, it was Baskin Robin (Tad the Stud) in 2:04:2 for trainer John Clarey, driver Ken Murphy and owner Michael Clarey; Along for the Ride (Merchandiser) in 2:02:2 for trainer Brian MacPhee and driver Amber Campbell, Up Helly Aa (Armbro Barrister) in the $7500 three year old trot in 2:00 for trainer Clare MacDonald, trainer Ken McDonald and owner Riley Farms of Kensington.
Mile Hill Willie won the $2600 Open Trot holding off iron-sided Freddie in 2;00 for driver Gilles Barrieau and co-owners John Breau of Moncton and Paul Morrison of Cardigan, PEI.
Atlantic Classic Yearling Sale, A Big Opportunity for Buyers
Therealprincess won her fifth straight Atlantic Sire stake divisional race at Inverness on Sunday afternoon, September 18th in 1:57:2 and her slice of the $10,220 purse pushed her seasonal earnings to $85,981 and her two year bankroll to more than $120,000, a hefty bankroll for a filly that passed thru the Sales Ring for $10,000 but retained by the breeder. The reality that any owner can purchase a yearling capable of earning $100,000 in his two year old season is very enticing. Those “if only” stories like Therealprincess can happen at all yearling sales but this year at the upcoming Atlantic Classic Yeatling Sale at Crapaud, October 7th, there should be plenty of value and I expect we will be hearing a lot more what-if stories this time next year. Each and every year, the quality of the babies going thru the Crapaud Select Sale keeps going up and we see our graduates holding their own at the major tracks in Canada and the USA.
For starters there are 132 yearlings in the sale catalogue this year compared to 108 last season and it’s hard to imagine that the average per head of $16,800 last year including the record of $68,000 for a yearling will be attained this time around. Some horsemen like to buy first foals of the dam and there are 12 in the sale this year from impressive young mares. The last horse in the sale #132 is a half sister to two year old trot standout Irish Ray t,2, 2:00:2, and the first in the sale is the first foal of Paul Larrabee’s great trot mare Osprey Impact t, 1:53:3 ($127,000).
In between it’s a power packed sale with brothers and sisters to 2021 and 2022 standouts like Woodmere Stealdeal, p, 1:50, Bugsy Maguire p, 1:52:1, Rotten Ronnie p, 1:52:4h, Soul Assassin p, 3,1:55:2h, Macho Phil p, 1:50:4, Woodmere Skyroller p, 3, 1:53:1h, Western Wish p, 5, 1:49, Arc Light p, 3, 1:53:3h, Woodmere Marea p,3, 1:57, Camco Erin t, 2, 2:02:4h, Sock It Away p, 1:53:;2h, Cadillact, t, 2, 2:04h Tobins Brownie p, 3, 1:53:3h and Starship Glyde p, 2, 1:55:4h,
And this list above does not include previous multiple stake winners and standouts.
If you feel lucky, the Atlantic Classic Sale at 2:00pm, Friday, October 7th is the place to be.
