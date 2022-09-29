Fishermans Son

Fishermans Son (Arthur Blue Chip) is all alone at the wire in winning his two year old Gold Division in 1:56.2 for owners Walter G Walker, and the Estate of Angus MacInnis.
Fred MacDonald, editor of the Atlantic Post Calls

Fred MacDonald, editor of the Atlantic Post Calls

The PEI Colt Stakes double-header card of September 10th and its companion Thursday program showcased the best two and three year old trotters and pacers in Atlantic Canada and their combined outstanding performances has fans and horsemen excited about the upcoming, Friday, October 7th Atlantic Classic Yearling Sale. The two year old colts have been terrific especially the Malicious colt Malignity who looked unbeatable until his upset by Fishermans Son in the $27,000 O’Brien stake at Summerside ten days earlier.

Warm weather and sunny skies greeted the huge Saturday crowd with fans from all over the region, patrons outside and in shirtsleeves and plenty of them, similar to the best Little Brown Jug days. On this occasion, Malignity again looked invincible reaching the half in 1:00:1 and stormed home stopping the timers in 1:56 holding off Starship Glyde by three lengths. The fractions were reasonable, a half in 1:00:1 in a small five horse field further reduced by a break by Saulsbrook Ian, but it mattered not as nobody was heading Malignity. Young Paul Langille trains and drives the freshman for co-owners Debbie Francis and Roseanne Langille of Truro, Nova Scotia.

Soul Assassin

Soul Assassin (Malicious) steps to a new life time record of 1:55.3 in winning PEI Colt Stakes Gold at Charlottetown.  David Dowling drove the winner for co-owners Hollis Newson, Windemere Farms and Roger Burns.
PEIHRIA

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.