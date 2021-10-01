Last Saturday’s PEI Colt Stakes double-header at Red Shores Charlottetown was a spectacular show from start to finish, so successful that it had consigners, owners, breeders and race fans searching thru the Atlantic Classic Yearling Sale catalogues long before the racing for the day had finished. Let’s put the horse before the cart and talk about some of the eye-catching brilliant outings by the equine stars last Saturday.
The afternoon card featured the best two year olds in the region and what great performances! Most of us came to see the sensational two year old Fern Hill General, owned by Peter Smith and Gerald Morrissey who was 6 for 6 heading into the Saturday afternoon’s PEI Colt Stake Gold @$13,000, and he didn’t disappoint. Granted he did get beat, upset by a pocket-sitting Stash It Away (Pang Shui) beaten by a neck in 1:54:4, but that’s horse racing and as they say in the sports world, “that’s why they play the games”. Driver Corey MacPherson gave the colt a perfect trip and trainer Kevin MacLean who sports an impressive over .500 training average continues to send out winners. Five of the six in the field were charted in 1:55:4 or better and the other in 1:56 and change including Rollwithhottytoddy (Rollwithitharry) and a pair of Tobago Cays colts in StCharlesfireball and Allthewayto Cardigan.
The second division for PEI two year old Gold division colts was won by J J’s Xavier (Toboga Cays) for owner David Lund of Moncton, trainer Earl Smith and handled by Brodie MacPhee, the mile in 1:57:2. The colt prevailed by a neck over Brumby for the Five Guys Horses and Lies Stable, trainer Jamie Smith and chauffeur David Dowling.
The freshman fillies were also impressive, most notably, Mermaid Magic who posted an impressive stakes record 1:55:4 score in the $13,000 PEI stake coming from last in the five horse field for trainer Tom Weatherbie and owners Ian Smith and David Kennedy. JJ’s Scarlett (Toboga Cays) on a five race win streak was on top most of the way but was nailed on the line, a big effort in a losing cause.
Ironically, Magic is by Big Jim who has to his credit the Ontario star So Much More, one of top race mares in North America, who was developed here by Tom Weatherbie.
Girl in a Tavern handled the second Gold division also at $13,000 with ease as trainer-driver Jason Hughes had her on top at the head of the stretch and she prevailed over Rhojo Moe (Malicious) and Woodmere Jazz (Rollwithitharry) in 1:57:2. Girl in the Tavern is owned by Don MacRae of Orwell Cove and as mentioned above she is by noted filly sire Big Jim.
Lilley’s Bettim Again returns to win Colt Stakes Gold, Showdown looms with Stealdeal and Goliath
Bettim Again who had been racing the big boys on the Ontario three year old circuit looked fit and rugged making a successful and impressive Maritime return to take his $13,500 PEI Colts stakes with a sharp 1:53:3 score over betting favorite Dusty Lane Goliath.
Bettim Again looked more muscled and showed no signs of wear and tear setting up a much anticipated final few weeks with the likes of Woodmere Stealdeal, Goliath, Rotten Ronnie and Elliot Moose, Just Call Me Doc, Woodmere Alvin and Whistler.
Woodmere Stealdeal marched right to the front in the other division and made every post a winning one taking a sizzling new record of 1:52:1 in turning back arch-rival Rotten Ronnie who was just two lengths away charted in 1:52:3 with Elliot Moose third.
Woodmere Fenn (Rollwithitharry) took his Grassroots colt division @ $6500 winning easily in 1:56 for trainer-driver Ron Matheson and owner Pat Morris of Charlottetown while Pictonian I Am took the other division in 1:58:3 for owner Rob Phillips and driver Jason Hughes.
Mystifying Sets CDP Filly Track Record in 1:53.3
Mystifying (by Source of Pride) established a new track record for three year old pacing fillies coming from behind cover to outsprint pacer Plain Jane (Shadow Play) in 1:53:3 a new track record for sophomore pacing mares. Gilles Barrieau drove the winner for co-owners Daryl and Gordon MacLean of Winsloe and Steven Downey of Saint John. The winner earned the biggest slice of the $13,000 purse and elevated her to the top of her division.
Tobins Brownie took the other $13,000 Gold division with a wire to wire victory in 1:55:4 over Woodmere Leah and Outrageous Song. The three year old daughter of Stonebridge Terror is co-owned by Jim Quinn, Carl Peterson, Amy Lakie and Brittany Watts of Springvale.
The Saturday evening card also had the spotlight on Invitational winner Time To Dance in 1:52:2 for driver Marc Campbell and co-owners Brent Campbell and Matt McDonald and on Open Mares winner Dreamfire Zenfire for the Macleod brothers of Souris and also in the care of trainer-driver Marc Campbell.
Upcoming Atlantic Classic Sale: Loaded with Quality Yearlings
The Atlantic Classic Yearling Sale is fast approaching and it’s a Sale that horsemen from this region, Ontario, Quebec and the USA are closely monitoring. All the top regional sires are represented including Woodmere stallions Rollwithitharry, Stonebridge Terror and the first major crop of highly touted former O’Brien two year old pacer of the year Arthur Blue Chip. Hip #6 is a Harry, half-brother to the sensational Woodmere Stealdeal,p, 1:52:1h the greatest two year old ever to race in these parts. Arthur Blue Chip is a gorgeous individual and you can rest assured that Woodmere will have them looking like champions. One of his best from his very small first Ohio crop is the 2020 stakes winning Lady Arthur p, 1:52 ($140,000) who is also an Ontario stakes winning 2021 three year old filly, and in this sale Hip #26, is an Arthur Blue Chip sister to 2020 stakes champion Tobins Brownie, a stakes winner last Saturday. There are plenty others that are certain to attract big prices like Hip #8, a Shadow Play sister to Ontario three year old 2021 Gold winner Western Wish p, 3, 1:50.
Jamie MacKinley’s stallion Tobago Cays from just a few small crops is turning out eye catching colts and fillies and in this sale has six head, one colt and five fillies. Hip #20, Marina Del Ray, is a Tobago Cays and sister to Girl In a Tavern,p, 2, 1:57:2 another big winner last Saturday.
Later in the Sale, Hip #105 is part of the Blair Campbell consignment, a Malicious filly and half-sister to Mystifying, p, 1:53:3h last Saturday at Charlottetown.
Redland Farms in Oyster Bed Bridge, formerly Clarkie Smith’s operation, has undergone a massive rebuild under the guidance of owner and new consigner Arnold Hagen. He has four in this Sale, an Artspeak colt whose dam has five foals 1- $600,000, 2 -in excess 200,000, as well as another Artspeak out of a purple-pedigreed Somebeachsomewhere dam. There is lots to love in this auction, so keep open the 2:00 Atlantic Classic Sale at Crapaud, Friday, October 8th.
Expect Local Fractional Owner Groups in play at Yearling Sale
From talks with local owners both young and old in recent weeks, I expect many local ownership groups to be active at the Atlantic Classic Yearling Sale, October 8th at Crapaud. I quick glance at race programs across the harness racing world suggests that single ownership is trending downwards as more and more folks are forming partnerships or multiple owners with a single horse. It is driving more people into the harness racing game for the enjoyment of the game and it is likely to continue. This is one of the reasons why the Atlantic Sale will be a huge success.
