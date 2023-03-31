The Prince Edward Island Harness Racing Industry Association is taking their show to the schools on the Island and they opened this new venture recently at Belfast Consolidated in Kings County. Local horse owner Mike Currie visited the school outlining the various careers that are available thru the harness racing game.
Currie highlighted the careers available to the young audiences with an attractive power point presentation while Zack Conway, a young trainer-driver who also works with the Industry Association, proved to be the star of the day with his virtual reality drivers glasses which enabled students to get the drivers view as if he/she were driving in a race.
It is no secret that the harness racing industry on Prince Edward Island continues to grow with more than 400 broodmare owners in this little province, second in Canada behind just Ontario.
Harness Racing is a real growth industry contributing to the health of the PEI economy. PEI bred horses and horsemen are among the leaders at the major tracks in Canada, especially Mohawk; the Atlantic Canada Select Yearling Sale at Crapaud continues to attract big yearling prices, great news for local owners, trainers, breeders and as well for truck dealers, feed mill operators and farmers that they provide horse feed for Stables both big and small.
Initiatives like this is an excellent way to introduce harness racing as a viable career option to our youth.
Currie plans to take presentation into more schools across the province. Well done!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.