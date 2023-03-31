The Prince Edward Island Harness Racing Industry Association is taking their show to the schools on the Island and they opened this new venture recently at Belfast Consolidated in Kings County. Local horse owner Mike Currie visited the school outlining the various careers that are available thru the harness racing game.

Currie highlighted the careers available to the young audiences with an attractive power point presentation while Zack Conway, a young trainer-driver who also works with the Industry Association, proved to be the star of the day with his virtual reality drivers glasses which enabled students to get the drivers view as if he/she were driving in a race.

