The PEIHRIA would like to thank all our horse people for their hard work and dedication to the sport of Harness Racing on PEI in 2021. We wish everyone the Best of of Luck for the remainder of the 2021 Racing Season!
We look forward to being a sponsor for the 2021 Horsemen’s Day taking place November 20th at the Red Shores Race Track and Casino at the Charlottetown Driving Park.
Plan to attend our Matinee Banquet being held at Top of the Park Restaurant at the Red Shores Track and Casino at Charlottetown Driving Park on November 24th. Reception begins at 6:30 – 7:00 followed by Banquet at 7-8, 8 – 9:30 Awards and Door Prizes. Tickets are $25, please RSVP to PEI HRIA at www.peiharnessracing.ca by November 22. Public Health requirements will be in effect.
