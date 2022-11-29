Melissa Keith 2022 photo

When East Coast horse racing was banned in the early 19th century, harness racing emerged as a popular way to get around the restrictions. “In various parts of New England, and along the Atlantic Seaboard, the pious ‘blue-noses’ looked upon horse racing with such disfavor as a detriment to public morals that in 1802 all the racetracks in the northeastern part of the country were closed,” wrote Frank E. Wrensch in “Harness Horse Racing in the United States and Canada” (1948). Halifax, NS had gotten in on the action even earlier, with Governor George William Campbell “issuing a proclamation forbidding horse races as tending to gambling and idleness” in 1771 (“History of Halifax City”, Collections of the Nova Scotia Historical Society). 

Wrensch noted that harness racing clubs became popular in the 19th century, with the New York Trotting Club being founded in 1825, “the first organization of its kind to establish any sort of rules in the sport” and conduct road races for trotters under saddle. Canada’s first documented trotting races took place in 1835, on the ice of the St. Pierre River in Montreal. The river has recently been diverted into an underground sewer beneath Meadowbrook Golf Course. 

