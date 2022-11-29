When East Coast horse racing was banned in the early 19th century, harness racing emerged as a popular way to get around the restrictions. “In various parts of New England, and along the Atlantic Seaboard, the pious ‘blue-noses’ looked upon horse racing with such disfavor as a detriment to public morals that in 1802 all the racetracks in the northeastern part of the country were closed,” wrote Frank E. Wrensch in “Harness Horse Racing in the United States and Canada” (1948). Halifax, NS had gotten in on the action even earlier, with Governor George William Campbell “issuing a proclamation forbidding horse races as tending to gambling and idleness” in 1771 (“History of Halifax City”, Collections of the Nova Scotia Historical Society).
Wrensch noted that harness racing clubs became popular in the 19th century, with the New York Trotting Club being founded in 1825, “the first organization of its kind to establish any sort of rules in the sport” and conduct road races for trotters under saddle. Canada’s first documented trotting races took place in 1835, on the ice of the St. Pierre River in Montreal. The river has recently been diverted into an underground sewer beneath Meadowbrook Golf Course.
Fire horses also came into use in this era, alongside the rise of harness racing. The last Canadian fire department to have its own active stable was in Fredericton, NB; it retired its final fire horses in 1938. Fredericton firefighter Hood O’Neill described the department’s last fire horses, Bill and Doll, in a May 2013 “Horse Canada” magazine article about “The Fire Horses of Yesteryear”: “Those horses even watched the men climbing the ladders, as though fearing for their safety. I never had to touch a whip – they knew what to do and almost where to go. The old fire station just isn’t the same without that pair, believe me.”
The earliest fire horses were initially unwelcome, according to “Dennis Smith’s History of Firefighting in America: 300 years” (1978). The hardworking animals replaced firemen who were sick during a yellow fever epidemic in New York, but later found acceptance because newer steam-powered pumpers were too heavy to be pulled without equine assistance.
The Firefighters’ Museum of Nova Scotia, located in Yarmouth, maintains a collection of antique firefighting equipment, including items from the fire horse days. At the height of their popularity, specific equipment was developed for fire horses, including a quick hitch (1871) and a hanging harness with quick-locking hames, a collar to which the harness was attached (1873).
The Canadian Fire Fighters Museum considers the main “horse-drawn apparatus” years to be from 1850 to 1925, also a heyday for harness racing’s evolution to mainstream popularity. Something about the connection between firefighters and horses persisted even after this era, however. The Uniacke and District Volunteer Fire Department of Mount Uniacke, NS was established in 1948, and had its own racing club, the Mount Uniacke Harness Club. The fire department’s website notes that founding members John Cole (president) and George Cole (fire chief) “were avid horse racing fans and so they combined two interests.”
In New Brunswick, Saint John Fire Department/Saint John Fire Fighters, Local #771 member Brian C. Moore led all Maritime drivers in wins in 1991 and recorded 1532 career driving victories. He passed away in 2002. The late Frank Clement Ritchie (1919-2012) was a longtime City of Moncton firefighter who also loved harness racing, particularly campaigning his own mare Dainty May. There have undoubtedly been many other Maritime harness racing participants, past and present, involved in this dangerous but essential work.
The former Brunswick Downs site in Dieppe, NB was added to the Canadian Register of Historic Places on November 14, 2006 for its relevance to harness racing and firefighting. Variously operated as Moncton Raceway (1946), Brunswick Downs (1963-1981), and Champlain Raceway (1984), it closed forever in 1991, after several arsons. Ironically, the steel frame of the grandstand is still standing at the Gauvin Road location–within the current fire station on the site, which opened in 2004. According to the National Register of Historic Places, visitors can still see the grandstand framework and catwalk within the existing fire station. A monument was erected there in 1991, to commemorate 40 years of service by Fire Chief George Bastarache and recognize all Dieppe firefighters.
