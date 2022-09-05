Pinette Raceway

Corey Johnson and Lorne Valley Julian (1) hold on to win the Annual Kilted Pace, at Pinette Raceway, over Billy White and Painted Pony (3). (photo by Melissa Keith)
Shannon "Sugar" Doyle

A visit to Pinette Raceway has been on my list of things to do for a few years now and we finally had a chance to make the trip this past Sunday for the Annual Kilted Pace Day. A large crowd was in attendance and horse people - young and old - put on one heck of a show... Blanket presentations took place throughout the afternoon and a special match race between Lucas Bailey (aboard Turbo) and his grandfather Myles Heffernan Sr. (aboard Dumas) was a nice addition to the afternoon's fun. Lucas would come out on top and had the crowd behind him all the way.

Winners on the day included Dreamingofharry (Myles Heffernan Jr. for Bob Phillips) 2:07; Onehotpenelope (Corey Johnson for Walter Simmons and Tammy Collings) 2:05; Turbo (Lucas Bailey) 1:35 half-mile; Dumas Walker (Johnny Heffernan) 2:07; The Gormanizer (Wade Sorrie for Heather Gamester) 2:07; Lorne Valley Julian (Corey Johnson for Jackie Heffernan) 2:05.

