A visit to Pinette Raceway has been on my list of things to do for a few years now and we finally had a chance to make the trip this past Sunday for the Annual Kilted Pace Day. A large crowd was in attendance and horse people - young and old - put on one heck of a show... Blanket presentations took place throughout the afternoon and a special match race between Lucas Bailey (aboard Turbo) and his grandfather Myles Heffernan Sr. (aboard Dumas) was a nice addition to the afternoon's fun. Lucas would come out on top and had the crowd behind him all the way.
Winners on the day included Dreamingofharry (Myles Heffernan Jr. for Bob Phillips) 2:07; Onehotpenelope (Corey Johnson for Walter Simmons and Tammy Collings) 2:05; Turbo (Lucas Bailey) 1:35 half-mile; Dumas Walker (Johnny Heffernan) 2:07; The Gormanizer (Wade Sorrie for Heather Gamester) 2:07; Lorne Valley Julian (Corey Johnson for Jackie Heffernan) 2:05.
Intrepidus, at age 19, is still enjoying his light racing schedule on the P.E.I. matinee circuit as he goes out for Mel and Heather Gamester. His final pari-mutuel start took place back on December 31, 2017 - where he'd win for Joe Baxter at Truro Raceway in 2:06.4 - before he'd face his mandatory retirement from 'official charted racing'. The old horse still appears to have that competitive nature as he was swelling up in the pocket turning for home and when he did move to the outside, he closed up very strong to finish second in a dead-heat for young driver Damian MacLellan.
If you've never been to Pinette Raceway - it's well worth the trip folks - this matinee track is an island gem!
Old Home Week Is Back!
What a time and what a crowd - Old Home Week is back! Now I'm not much for big crowds, but to see the amount of people and hear them roar on Gold Cup and Saucer night, in Charlottetown, was indeed something we can all appreciate coming back from the pandemic.
Watching from my favourite spot - the paddock fence on the lower turn - the memories of the Old Home Weeks, from years ago, came rushing back... The noise of the crowd is the one thing that keeps coming back to me as I write this... After Sintra and Anthony MacDonald captured the 63rd Running of the Gold Cup and Saucer - I know I stayed on the fence long after the crowd had left. I looked to my left and there was Danny Romo... "It's been a long time since we've heard a crowd like that eh?" I mentioned to him... "They were loud, like that, for Nuclear Flash and Hornby Blaze I bet!"... Romo smiled.
The 1994 edition of the greatest show in harness racing had Nuclear Flash (Mike Saftic) and Hornby Blaze (Danny Romo) hooking up for a final quarter battle - that would be won by Nuclear Flash and for sure - the crowd was very loud on that night... Now I'm not sure when 'the loudest crowd ever' has ever been in attendance, for a Gold Cup and Saucer, but in 1986 - when Rev Your Engine and Phil Pinkney circled them in the mud to square off against Angels Shadow and Marcel Barrieau for that epic final quarter battle - I believe that year's crowd noise would be hard to match. One could barely hear the race call of announcer Kevin 'Boomer' Gallant and a great call it was... "Rev Your Engine - Angels Shadow... Angels Shadow - Rev Your Engine... Who's got it... Who's gonna win it... It's gonna be Rev Your Engine!"
For me - there's no better feeling at a race track - than feeling like a kid again... And I felt like a kid again on Gold Cup and Saucer night. Congratulations to all involved on a job well done... This night will always be the greatest show in harness racing!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.