If recent crowds to the Saturday morning training sessions are any indication, then we should have a banner year at the Charlottetown track, the flagship for Atlantic Canada harness racing. Sunny, warm temperatures, the government’s infusion of more than a million dollars into the purse pool account and assorted PEI Industry Association initiatives has horse owners, trainers and drivers excited about the Charlottetown’s May 6th opener. Qualifying races at Charlottetown are set for Saturday, April 29th at 12:00 and on Tuesday at 6:00 PM, while the Summerside qualifiers are scheduled for 12:00, Sunday, April 30th. The Summerside harness racing season gets underway on May 22.
The annual Breakfast with the Babies, a prelude to the CDP opener, is set for Saturday, April 22 and the Red Shores Charlottetown dining room should have a big 9:00 AM crowd as race fans can get a glimpse of some of the future stars and enjoy a breakfast, (always great food at Red Shores), at a friendly $10.95 price tag. Breakfast with the Babies is also a chance to see many of the familiar faces that we usually see during the season and a sure sign that the curtain is certain to go up for the 2023 harness racing season. THE Red Shores broadcast team of Lee Drake, Peter MacPhee and Kurt Hughes will be on air for the Babies session and the broadcast will also feature interested harness racing taped segments which should make for a fun two hour telecast.
Truro Raceway, Signs of a new Era
New General Manager Steve Fitzsimmons is certainly creating plenty of noise out of a Truro Raceway and this could be the start of a new exciting era for harness racing at the Bible Hill track. Truro’s efforts at creating a new stake race for two year olds in November has generated plenty of interest, the decision to move the outside #8 starting position to the trailer behind the rail post will likely result in increased pari-mutual play, and the June 6th Nova Scotia vs Ontario drivers challenge is putting Nova Scotia and Truro race fans in an upbeat mood. The new initiatives is telling the Nova Scotia provincial government that Truro Raceway wants to be a serious player in Atlantic Canada harness racing and like any industry requires support. The PEI provincial government’s recent decision to add more than one million to the harness racing industry is a perfect example of the financial help that is returned to the government via taxes by the spend on more tourists, and on a multitude of horse related purchases.
The Truro Raceway season opens on Sunday, May 7th and qualifying sessions have been set for Truro on Sunday, April 23 at noon, on Sunday, April 30th also at noon and on Tuesday, May 2nd at 6:00 PM.
Truro Raceway Drivers Challenge, Nova Scotia vs Ontario
It would be great to see a big crowd on hand for the much hyped Drivers Challenge at Truro Raceway, Sunday, June 4th, when four of the best Nova Scotia harness racing drivers compete against team Ontario drivers in a points competition. Red Doucet, Paul Langille, Mark Pezzarello and Ernie Laffin will carry the Nova Scotia banner while Team Ontario will have Canada’s top four money winning drivers in James MacDonald, Louis Philip Roy, Doug MacNair and Bob MacLure. Let’s get out and support Truro Raceway and cheer for Team Nova Scotia.
Atlantic Post Calls applauds Truro Raceway’s ambitious drive towards the upcoming season and urges all horse people in the region to pull together in the hopes of making 2023 very successful for all.
Invitational Horses, Atlantic Circuit Awesome
There have been a number of top class type or Invitational type horses coming into Atlantic Canada over the winter months some are currently racing up-country and sure to return to the Atlantic Canada Invitational circuit sometime during the summer. The Atlantic Invitational circuit will be no walk in the park and should make for exciting racing. Crowd favorite Rotten Ronnie, Truro standout Batterup Hanover, and a host of PEI based horses most notably Twin B Tuffenuff, Y Mathias, Island Beach Boy, and highly rated newcomers Roll Em (replacing Time to Dance in Marc Campbell’s stable) plus those based at Mohawk, Yonkers and the Meadowlands tells me our Atlantic circuit will be no walk in the park. Prominent Halifax owner Kevin Harvey has a highly touted Anzac pacer now at Yonkers, and then there’s horses like No Plan Intended, Woodmere Stealdeal and Mohawk standout Saulsbrook Victor are names likely to surface here during the summer. It’s no wonder race fans are waiting anxiously for the opening of the harness racing season here.
