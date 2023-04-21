Fred MacDonald, editor of the Atlantic Post Calls

If recent crowds to the Saturday morning training sessions are any indication, then we should have a banner year at the Charlottetown track, the flagship for Atlantic Canada harness racing. Sunny, warm temperatures, the government’s infusion of more than a million dollars into the purse pool account and assorted PEI Industry Association initiatives has horse owners, trainers and drivers excited about the Charlottetown’s May 6th opener. Qualifying races at Charlottetown are set for Saturday, April 29th at 12:00 and on Tuesday at 6:00 PM, while the Summerside qualifiers are scheduled for 12:00, Sunday, April 30th. The Summerside harness racing season gets underway on May 22.

The annual Breakfast with the Babies, a prelude to the CDP opener, is set for Saturday, April 22 and the Red Shores Charlottetown dining room should have a big 9:00 AM crowd as race fans can get a glimpse of some of the future stars and enjoy a breakfast, (always great food at Red Shores), at a friendly $10.95 price tag. Breakfast with the Babies is also a chance to see many of the familiar faces that we usually see during the season and a sure sign that the curtain is certain to go up for the 2023 harness racing season. THE Red Shores broadcast team of Lee Drake, Peter MacPhee and Kurt Hughes will be on air for the Babies session and the broadcast will also feature interested harness racing taped segments which should make for a fun two hour telecast.

