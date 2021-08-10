Alyssa Cooper – Red & White Alyssa is the daughter of Brett and Chrissy Cooper of Charlottetown. Alyssa is currently studying Kinesiology at Acadia University in Wolfville, Nova Scotia. This Gold Cup and Saucer Alyssa will be representing KidSport PEI as her charity. While growing up around harness racing Alyssa has always aspired to be a Gold Cup Ambassador and is excited and honored to be representing harness racing as a 2021 Gold Cup and Saucer Ambassador.
Bailey Hendricken – Blue & White Bailey is the daughter of Robbie and Jennifer Hendricken of Blooming Point. She is entering her first year of nursing school at Holland College in September. Bailey is representing the Joyriders Therapeutic Riding Association of PEI. Bailey is honored and ecstatic to be representing harness racing as a 2021 Gold Cup and Saucer Ambassador.
Brittany Peters – Gold & White Brittany is the daughter of Darren and Brenda Peters of Kinkora. She recently graduated from Dalhousie Agriculture College with a Bachelor of Science, majoring in Agriculture Business. She is currently working at Canada Revenue Agency. She enjoys tractor pulling, reffing hockey and public speaking. Brittany will be representing the IWK foundation as her Charity. Brittany is honored and excited to be representing harness racing as a 2021 Gold Cup and Saucer Ambassador.
Jack MacKenzie – Navy Blue & Gold Jack is the son of Aaron and Heather MacKenzie of Winsloe. He is currently enrolled at the University of Prince Edward Island, majoring in Mathematics. Jack will be representing the Stars for Life Foundation as his charity. Jack’s family’s roots and involvement in PEI harness racing is ongoing and can be traced back at least four generations. Jack is honored to represent harness racing as a 2021 Gold Cup and Saucer Ambassador.
Marlee Gregory – Pink & White Marlee is the daughter of Frank and Marcy Gregory of South Winsloe. She graduated from the Bachelor of Science program with a major in Biology from the University of Prince Edward Island. She is looking forward to returning to UPEI in January to begin the Bachelor of Science – Accelerated Nursing program. Marlee will be representing Hospice Palliative Care Association of Prince Edward Island as her charity. Marlee is honored and excited to be representing harness racing as a 2021 Gold Cup and Saucer Ambassador.
Olivia Drake – Purple & White Olivia is the daughter of Lindsay and Cathy Drake from Cornwall. The oldest of two daughters, Olivia is currently working at Rainbow Beginnings Early childhood Centre as a special needs assistant after completing her two years of study at Holland College in the Human Services program. Olivia is very active in her community as a member of the North River 4H Club, she has shown cattle at a number of different levels including at the Royal Winter Fair in Toronto. Olivia will be representing the Cancer Society as her charity. As niece of Lee Drake, Olivia's family has been around harness racing for many years. Olivia is very honored and excited to be representing Harness Racing as a 2021 Gold Cup and Saucer Ambassador.
Savannah Oakes – Green & White Savannah is the daughter of Darlene Oakes of Summerside and Bruce Ferguson of Charlottetown. She works as a Service Worker at O’Leary Community Hospital and Long-Term Care. Savannah will be representing the Learning Disability Association of PEI. Savannah is honored and excited to be representing harness racing as a 2021 Gold Cup and Saucer Ambassador.
Tanner Smith – Red & Gold Tanner is the son of Alan and Jackie Smith of St. Teresa. He is currently employed at Morell Credit Union Limited as a member service representative, and as a server at Peakes Tee. Tanner is studying at St. Francis Xavier University in hopes to receive an advanced bachelor’s degree in business administration, while specializing in Accounting and minoring in Economics. Tanner will be representing the Boys and Girls Club of Charlottetown as his charity for this year. He is excited to be a representative of harness racing as a 2021 Gold Cup and Saucer Ambassador.
Lauren Dalziel – Light Pink & White Lauren is the daughter of Susan Northcott and Lloyd Dalziel. Lauren is currently employed with Chances Family Centre as an Early Childhood Educator and a part time student at UPEI majoring in Psychology. Lauren will be representing the Alzheimer’s Society as her charity. Lauren is honored to be representing harness racing for a third time as a 2021 Gold Cup Ambassador.
