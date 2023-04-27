Prince County Horsemen’s Annual Awards night Photos by KC Photography Apr 27, 2023 Apr 27, 2023 Updated 13 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Horseman of the Year at Summerside, Phil Sizer. George Riley made the presentation at the Prince County Horsemen’s Annual Awards night. Joe O'Brien award - Dwayne MacEachern, Trophy Sponsor, PEISHOA Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Standardbred Canada Owner of the Year award. Left to right: Jen Doyle, Lee Drake (Standardbred Canada representative) and Danny Birt. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's e-Edition Atlantic Post Calls Atlantic Post Calls Apr 21, 2023 0 Signup for our Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Atlantic Post Calls e-edition Business Market Clients Eastern Graphic e-edition Welcome to the e-edition home of PEI’s award winning community newspaper. Island Deaths Receive Island death notifications daily by email. Island Farmer e-edition News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! West Prince Graphic e-edition You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Print Ads Montague Legion Roma at Three Rivers Sleep Concept Moth Lane Royal Pain Atlantic Safety Wear Eugene's Gaudet's Engine Repair Beck’s Home & Heating Stewart & Beck Moments Floral Markan Co-operators Down East Auto Brudenell Tire Stella's Fabrics Crafts n More Proud's Bicycle KW Liquidation Linda's New to You The Boys Bulletin Latest News Bait and fuel among top concerns ahead of spring lobster fishery William Lawrence "Bill" McCormick Jamieson paints upbeat picture at annual general meeting Prince County Horsemen’s Annual Awards night Clarkie Smith George Riley PHOTOS: Setting Day 2023 at eastern PEI harbours Firefighters respond to electrical malfunction at bakery Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPHOTOS: Setting Day 2023 at eastern PEI harboursGraphic finalist for Michener AwardElizabeth "Jean" (MacKay) SteeleLeigh Robert AdamsOpposition parties look for path forwardThe (extremely rare) trouble with carry-on luggageShawn Cody WalshGeorgetown Provincial Court April 20, 2023Damien Peter FloodAwards gala shines a spotlight on local businesses Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.