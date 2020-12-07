Live harness racing program scheduled for Red Shores Racetrack & Casino at the Charlottetown Driving Park on December 12th has been postponed as part of the Chief Public Health Office’s circuit breaker initiative.
A makeup date will be announced once determined. Access to barn and ship in areas will return to essential people only with limits being imposed by security. Please be advised the race office is closed until further notice.
