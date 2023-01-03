Friday, Oct 15, 2010 was the day Raymond White made the trip from his small farm property in Wood Islands, PEI to Crapaud, venue for the Atlantic Classic Yearling Sale. He had $1,000 to spend, and he planned to bring home the first yearling who sold for that amount or less. And boy, was he lucky!!!
The first seven yearlings that day brought prices from $18,000 (Woodmere Grandslam) to $1,700 (Seawind Amanda). When the bidding on Hip # 8 stopped at $1,000, the new owner was Raymond. His equine acquisition was the bay colt Painted Pony, a member of Meridian Farms second crop sire SS Sand Dollar (Beach Towel).
The twelve foals from Sand Dollars first crop had not made much of an impact on track, and interest in his get that day was understandably low. But when one has that little bit of good luck so necessary in harness racing, things seem to work out for the best. Painted Pony would make the races at two, be stakes placed at three, and race consistently every season thereafter till now.
The Stanley Factor
Raymond White gained his interest in the standardbred sport from his father Stanley, a Wood Islands fisherman, farmer and school bus driver who usually had a horse to race most of his adult years. There was Earlas Way in the 1970's, CP Bullet in the 80's and trotter Easy Glide in the 90's to name just a few. Stanley was an easy going guy who liked to do things with the horses himself, and greatly valued the help his oldest child Raymond provided.
Easy Glide was perhaps Stanley White's highest peak in his lengthy standardbred journey. He purchased the son of Landfair Panache (Dream of Glory) from breeder Orvid Ross and developed him into a nice horse who made it all the way to the CDP Open Trot class at age five. That season he was 30 times top three from 38 starts, with almost $5,000 in earnings. But that was the first year Stanley did not do some of his own driving, turning that chore over exclusively to Kenny Arsenault. Kenny hung the life tab of 2:03.2h on Easy Glide at six with an Open Trot victory over Ski Cooper and finished third in the prestigious Colonel Dan Trot Old Home Week to the same horse.
Easy Glide's performance fell off at ages seven and eight with only one win from 18 starts. However, Stanley would bring him back for another try at age nine. After finishing 3-4-6 for Kenny in his first three outings that season 75 year old Stanley decided on July 5, 1999 to drive the trotter himself. Over the previous few years he had been dealing with health issues, but felt well enough that week to program himself back up behind his pride and joy.
Unfortunately, it was not to be. Stanley had Easy Glide at the back of the seven horse field when he tumbled from the sulky just past the five eighths. Stanley had suffered a major cardiac event and died on the track that evening... a very alarming situation that thankfully did not result in any accident or injury. The popular Mr White had passed as gracefully as possible, with his driving silks on and reining his favorite horse.
Raymond White is now one year older than his Dad was that fateful day, and continues to train two horses. However, he has not done any driving in races for some years. He had begun his driving career at age 14, when the original Pinette Raceway was in his words "just a plowed surface around a hayfield". The present Pinette oval is a nicely constructed surface that the volunteer Board, on which Raymond's two daughters serve, maintain in wonderful condition.
Some of Raymond White's early horses included Catherine M, H B Alice and Star Top. Catherine M won the 1960 two year old Trot Futurity for Leo Collins in 2:29.2, splitting the 1-2 summary with Robert Humphrey's Mr Gallon and Glydon Willis, but had the quicker time. When Raymond got her two years later through his Uncle's purchase, things did not go well. "She could both trot and pace" says Raymond, "but not fast enough either way to make the races".
H B Alice was a different story. A $300 purchase from Horace Willis in 1972, this four year old daughter of Jimmy Dares (Adios grandson) made the races three months later. Raymond had a third and a second before driving her to a 2:18.1 win at Summerside on the big Canada Day card. Immediately thereafter he sold the promising filly to Byron Kennedy of Bedford, NS for $1,500, a nice profit indeed. While she never made the board in five more starts at Sackville Downs that year, H B Alice went on to win in 2:11 the following season and put almost $10,000 on her card
Later in the 1970's Raymond also tried another pair of purchases from the H B Willis breeding operation. H B Cathy made the races (barely) before being sold, while Elaines Delight, a Ted Genesee half sister to H B Alice did not and became his broodmare. She gave him five foals at the Wood Islands farm. Only one would prove useful as a racehorse, the second born Star Top by Jolltop.
When Raymond started his twenty year stint with Northumberland Ferries in 1969 he was initially stationed on the Caribou, NS side. This allowed him a chance to hang out at the Truro Raceway in his off time, where he gladly provided assistance to the Cyril Smith Stable. Cyril raced Star Top for Raymond at three before he was sold to Toby MacDonald, He took a 2:07.1h record at age seven.
Also working with the Smith Stable at that time was a young Bernard MacCallum, better known as "Pooker". They became friends, and Pooker has been Raymond's mainland man for years. Magic Ombre (Largo/Magic Town) was a good example. This $2,600 Island Select purchase in 2000 by Cape Breton interests proved difficult to handle at three, and was sent to Raymond by trainer Joe Handrahan. Two months later he had the youngster qualified and on to a dozen starts before CDP shutdown, with a sophomore record of 2:06.2.
Raymond was to later purchase Magic Ombre for himself, racing him thru age thirteen with a total of 33 wins. His campaigns usually included Island tracks in summer and then over to Truro each fall to Mr MacCallum. Pooker put the lifetime 1:59h badge on him at age seven. Career money ended up over $37,000.
Top Stake Star
Windemere Maggie was acquired by Raymond at the 2011 Atlantic Classic for $2,250. Looking back in my Sale catalogue of that year under Hip # 31 is the comment "good buy". And was that ever the case. The Articulator filly was out of the Drop Off matron Drop of Magic, a granddaughter of the Magic Ombre dam Magic Town, and a daughter of Ralph Annear's sparkling stakes star Magic Dexter. The pedigree was superb, and the filly proved likewise.
Raymond raced Maggie 28 times at two and three, frequently in stakes, with six wins and 14 times on the board. Walter Cheverie did the teaming as she won three big ones in a row at two --- Truro "A", SRW Lady Slipper GR and the Williamson at Fredericton. The following year saw her once again win the ASS "A" at Truro, with Marc Campbell this time, and the CDP PEI Colt Stake for Walter. Those 28 races put almost $30,000 in the bank for the White family.
Windemere Maggie was sold to the States after her 2011 stake season for $8,000 US, a very reasonable price. She raced another two years to earn over $40,000, took a mark of 1:55.1 at Northfield, and has now produced three foals. Her first two are Blowin Smoke 1:54.1s by Heston Blue Chip and Windemere Mae 1:55.1f by Third Straight (Western Hanover).
About ten years ago Raymond and wife Margaret relocated to Garfield, PEI, not far from Belfast, to live with their recently widowed daughter. Now residing only a few minutes from Pinette Raceway, Raymond has two horses stabled there. The star is Spack Jarrow, a six year old son of Ameripan Gigolo, owned in partnership with breeder Dr Mike Slana. After a big season in 2021 (1:55.1h and over $13,000) he has not been quite as sharp this year, but still gets top three about half the time. Painted Pony, the 13 y/o stablemate, finally grabbed his first victory of 2022 in early November, although he did post an impressive 1:57.1 chart in July. That time was only one second slower than his life record taken at age seven.
When asked the secret to Painted Pony's success Raymond humbly answered "hay and oats. He has never been injected, and just seems to race his own way". He went on to add "if at the three quarters he isn't up in the mix he doesn't seem to try very hard getting home, saving it for another day". The 31 foals sired by SS Sand Dollar have combined to earn a little over $143,000, with Painted Pony now showing about $70,000!!! It's nice to see a lower priced yearling buyer have a little luck.
Raymond and Margaret have five children. After the two girls came three sons, all of whom help out with the horses on occasion. The oldest Billie was the owner of trotter Ima Pretty Girl 4,2:04.3h, a daughter of grandfather Stanley's Easy Glide. She was stake placed at three and raced the Open Trot as aged, making over $10,000 for trainer Raymond.
The Raymond White story is somewhat typical of rural Prince Edward Island over the past century. A farm property, a parents standardbred interest and children who like to get involved, aided immensely by the proximity of a country track. That is what has made harness racing and breeding so important to the fabric of this small province, and thanks should go out people like the departed Stanley White. They have been the ones who set the tone. We must also express appreciation, whenever possible, to government members, of both colors, for providing their attention and support.
The Golden Goodbye
January 1st each year is the automatic birthday for every registered standardbred in North America, no matter the actual birth month. And current rules state that pari mutuel racing is confined to horses from two to 14. There are a few Maritime connected campaigners facing forced retirement, of which I am aware, worthy of a salute.
Cinder Angelina, a 14 y/o daughter of American Ideal, has been raced the past few years by Jaycob Sweet of O'Leary. On her return from the broodmare ranks, a seven year hiatus from racing, this Linda Toscano developed mare has made over 80 starts, winning six. She was stakes placed in NY Sire Stake action at two.
Jaycob Sweet is a very composed and polite twenty year old son of paramedic Allison Sweet whose entry into harness racing came in 2013 with the purchase from Ontario of Duchess Killean p,4,1:59.4 (SRW). He raced the Stonebridge Regal damsel for four years before transferring her to the breeding barn at son Jansen's farm in Rosebank. She's had two foals thus far, a yearling by Pang Shui and a Malicious foal. The youthful Jaycob now has 23 wins from his two year driving career, and represents a great addition to our sport.
The other portion of Cinder Angelina's career was also reasonably successful. She produced five foals for the Walkers of Johnston's River with four winners and two in two minutes. Her best is Paddy Murphy, a Westwardho Hanover six year old who currently races in California with a 1:53.3 record taken last year. He has made about $80,000 life, almost twice as much as his dam rang up. It is not yet known whether Angelina's owner MacKenzie Arsenault intends to give her further breeding opportunity.
Another aging warrior is Putnams Attack, by far and away the biggest earner from Nova Scotia sire Cookie Dough Boy's (Artsplace) 22 foals. He has won his last two races at Hoosier Park in Indiana to push career money past $375,000 from 405 trips --- quite a horse! Dr Jim Shive is listed as the breeder, looks like Shawn Putnam probably raised him and Bill MacNeill of Saulsbrook fame first trained him. After only eight Truro starts at three he was relocated to Ontario.
This fellow's dam All Out Attack had five more foals after her first and best, but only one other in 2:02 and none with any real money. Putnams Attack took his record of 1:50.3s last season at age 13 and has over $55,000 on his card this year. It seems a shame he must retire.
Woodmere Ultimate, a $12,000 Atlantic Classic yearling in 2009, now has 372 starts, mostly in the US. Originally developed by Gilles Barrieau he captured Maritime stake wins in the Turner, an O'Brien Gold and the Breeders Crown Consolation at three. The son of Western Success took his life mark of 1:50.4f over the Pompano Park oval at age five. Three wins this year at Freehold raised his total to 53. Ultimate's dam Blue Violet, longtime broodmare for Wally and Bruce Wood, produced ten Maritime breds eligible to race (all making it), with seven in 2:00.
Woodmere Ultimate lived up to his name by being not only the fastest of his dam's get but also the richest at $367,045. These two parameters of measurement are the best for his sire's 171 foals as well. His three quarter brother Bobjohnski (Western Paradise) campaigned this year at Truro.
The final tribute for 14 year olds has been reserved for the greatest foal to be delivered on PEI in 2008, the spectacular Waiting Ona Woman. After 278 lifetime starts it appears the son of Northern Bailey may have been retired on Oct 9 this year at Saratoga, the last line showing. He did finish second that day in a $10,000 claimer, bet the favorite in a 1:57.2 mile.
Mitch and David Tierney bred this stake star, and Corey MacPherson did most of the driving, as the uniquely named gelding trotted roughshod over his freshman foes in 2010. That summer Waiting Ona Woman won 10 of 12 for $36,000. The following year there were another five stake wins as Corey tussled weekly with Ralph Annear's Maple Leaf Spirit, the eventual sophomore champion.
While the Tierney trotter may have lost the three year old battle, he certainly won the war. The two glorious Maritime breds both departed the Island that fall for Ontario. Maple Leaf Spirit would race only one more year for two wins and $29,000. Waiting Ona Woman has competed every year since, posting six figure earnings at both five and six. He had his softest year at age 13, but roared back this season to win three of 18 and almost $25,000. His lifetime win total stands at 82 (one more then Freddie) with money at $639,060, second most for Maritime breds to leader The Rev ($650,283). They each have set a high bar for those that come behind.
As the year slips away, and we button up for winter, I wish to extend a holiday greeting to all connected with the great sport of harness racing. Take the time to enjoy your families, give a special treat to your horse (if you have one) and eagerly look forward to another big year in 2023. We have come through a couple of tough ones, and there are understandable concerns for the state of standardbred health on the Maritime mainland, so let us have everyone commit to doing all possible to show the harness industry in the best light possible.
Don Ling can be contacted by email: tdling@eastlink.ca
