Painted Pony

Former Fan Favorite at Red Shores - Painted Pony with Raymond White and his wife along with driver Adam Merner.
Don Ling

Friday, Oct 15, 2010 was the day Raymond White made the trip from his small farm property in Wood Islands, PEI to Crapaud, venue for the Atlantic Classic Yearling Sale. He had $1,000 to spend, and he planned to bring home the first yearling who sold for that amount or less. And boy, was he lucky!!!

The first seven yearlings that day brought prices from $18,000 (Woodmere Grandslam) to $1,700 (Seawind Amanda). When the bidding on Hip # 8 stopped at $1,000, the new owner was Raymond. His equine acquisition was the bay colt Painted Pony, a member of Meridian Farms second crop sire SS Sand Dollar (Beach Towel). 

