The Friday, October 8th Atlantic Classic Yearling Sale at Crapaud, PEI was nothing short of a stunner with the gross and average both up by double figures, unheard off in the harness racing industry until this week both here and at Lexington, Kentucky. PEI is often called The Kentucky of Canada and it’s great to see the Yearling Sales both here and south of the border enjoy enormous growth - it speaks volumes about the long-term strength of the harness racing industry on both sides of the border. The Atlantic Classic Yearling sale proved that our product can command great prices right here at home, so congrats to Julie Jamieson, the Executive director of the PEI Industry Association who put together a classy looking catalogue and to Nick Oakes, Chairman of the Sales Committee for their great work.
One of the more surprising aspects of the Atlantic Classic Sale was that prominent trainer Dr Ian Moore and co-owner of Arthur Blue Chip was the under-bidder on Hip #36 (Arthur Blue Chip-Wild Ride Hanover) which sold for a record setting $68,000, the most money ever paid for a Maritime bred yearling at this sale. It was also the most ever paid for a yearling consigned by Bruce Wood of Woodmere Farms who sent 11 into the sales ring for an average in the vicinity of $33,000, a spectacular achievement. While slightly upset that he didn’t get the colt that he was trying to buy, trainer Moore said, “I was stunned, but happy for Bruce and for Arthur Blue Chip.” Moore did not go away empty-handed as he shelled $19,000 for Hip #97 Bodwin Moor (Arthur Blue Chip - A and Gs Creek) for his partners Serge Savard and Ron MacLennan of RG McGroup.
Gene Smallman, the former dairy farmer who now lives in the Kensington, PEI area, was the successful bidder at $68,000 on Woodmere Xspeedia and here’s what he said afterwards, “I always wanted to get into the race game in some way”, but few could foresee the big splash he made. The yearling landed in the stable of trainer Tom Weatherbie based at the Charlottetown racetrack who has had much success developing youngsters especially Ontario Open Mares star So Much More,p, 1:49.2 ($750,000) who starts in the Open Mares Breeders Crown at the Meadowlands in two weeks time.
Smallman is no stranger to the race game as in his younger days, he worked for the legendary O’Leary horseman Charlie Willis. He has three partners in this purchase Garth Frizzell, Mike James and Cliff McKenna. Atlantic Post Calls will be carrying a much larger story on this group in our Christmas edition.
Kurt Hughes covers the Atlantic Classic Sale in his column on page 6 inside as well as the top 20 buys in the Sale.
Maritimers Mourn Loss of Popular Figures Sonny Rankin and Mike Campbell
The Maritime harness racing game lost two of its most popular and talented figures in recent weeks with the passing of Sydney’s Sonny Rankin and Fredericton based Mike Campbell. Rankin rose to fame at a very early age driving Sydney based Ebens Ace against a Maritime Invitation cast that included Dees Boy, Bob Brook, Willies Adios June Byrd and others in the early 1960s. Sonny was an all around talented horsemen who posted over 2500 wins lifetime before a back injury forced him to the sidelines and into the judges stand. He was a colorful figure with outstanding people skills that made him a natural in the horse racing business. In recent years, he returned to his first love training and sent out Maritime stake winners like like Carol Alice, Name Is On The Halter and Three Pink Bows.
Mike Campbell was born and raised in Charlottetown and comes from a family steeped in harness racing. Mike’s mom Reta was Joe Hennessey’s sister and it was only natural that he found himself at the CDP with cousins Jody, Wally, Gordie and Danny in the late 1950s. He branched out on his own and moved to Fredericton campaigning one of the top Invitational stars of the early 1970s in Warbucks Pick for Russell Embleton. Mike had stints in New York, Florida and Ontario but returned to Fredericton where he raced for the past 40 years. He had horses like J Scotch Hal and Kim Sue for Charlottetown’s Gordon MacKinnon, and top pacers like Vulga Wil and Tidy Point but his favorite was the Kent and Wayne Oakes bred Igoddago who won at Charlottetown in 1:54. He was a hard hitting top class pacer for many years banking over $200,000. (See Warbucks picture prior to the 1970 B C Cruickshank at Sackville Downs).
The Atlantic Post Calls sends its condolences to the families of these two great harness racing individuals.
Earl Smith Earns Joe Smallwood Award
One of the highlights of the Breeders Crown weekend is the annual presentation of the Joe Smallwood Award which goes to the individual whose service and devotion to the harness racing game warrants recognition. Veteran Charlottetown based trainer-driver Earl Smith whose skill at breaking and developing young pacing stars has keep him in the winners circle for the better part of the past 50 years received the award from Premier Dennis King, himself a harness racing fan. The presentation is a feature of the ABC Sunday morning breakfast and it was great to see a full house on hand including many of Earl’s current patrons like Ian, Don and Peter Smith as well as Arnold Hagen.
