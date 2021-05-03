Red Shores Racetrack & Casino at the Charlottetown Driving Park is pleased to announce the opening date for the Spring meet is Saturday, May 8th. Post time is 6pm.
Red Shores Summerside will launch for the season on Monday May 24th at 1pm.
Trainers entering horses with the Red Shores race office must have a Trainer’s Equine Health Verification form and two negative culture tests on file at time of declaration.
A trainer’s declaration also verifies a clean health status of their horse. Failure to report any change in the health status of the horses entered to race may result in the loss of racing privileges.
Qualifying races will be held Saturday, Sunday and Tuesday. Contact the race office for details.
For the complete schedule of live race dates go to redshores.ca.
