Drive for Charity

Jason Hughes, Mike McGuigan, Kenny Arsenault, David Dowling, Marc Campbell, Corey MacPherson, Ken Murphy, Adam Merner, Gilles Barrieau and Dale Spence are the drivers participating in this year’s Drive For Charity.

The Drive for Charity promotion has returned for the fall meet at Red Shores Charlottetown and Summerside properties.

The Drive for Charity event features 10 of Prince Edward Island’s top harness drivers partnering with Island businesses to raise money for local charities.

