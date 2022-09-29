Jason Hughes, Mike McGuigan, Kenny Arsenault, David Dowling, Marc Campbell, Corey MacPherson, Ken Murphy, Adam Merner, Gilles Barrieau and Dale Spence are the drivers participating in this year’s Drive For Charity.
The Drive for Charity promotion has returned for the fall meet at Red Shores Charlottetown and Summerside properties.
The Drive for Charity event features 10 of Prince Edward Island’s top harness drivers partnering with Island businesses to raise money for local charities.
Each win will earn $30 toward their charity. The popular promotion was put on hold during the pandemic but has returned with a new campaign September 15 until December 4th just in time for the Holidays.
Here are the participating businesses, drivers and their charities.
Red Shores Racetrack & Casino – Dale Spence – United Way; PEI Harness Racing Industry Association – Adam Merner - Joyriders; Daniel R Ross Ltd – Jason Hughes – Camp Gencheff; Andrew Stables Dundas, Ontario & Milton PE – David Dowling – Kidsport PEI; A&M Snow Removal – Gilles Barrieau – MS Society; Ocean 100 – Marc Campbell – Toys For Tots; MacQuarrie’s Meats – Corey MacPherson – Upper Room Food Bank; Metro Home Building Centre – Kenny Arsenault – Alzheimer Society PEI; MacRae Backhoe and Trucking– Ken Murphy – Santa’s Angels and Syntrak Print and Graphic Design – Mike McGuigan – PEI Hospice Foundation.
