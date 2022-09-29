Woodmere Stealdeal (#3) and Marc Campbell

Woodmere Stealdeal (#3) and Marc Campbell hold off Rotten Ronnie and Red Doucet at Charlottetown.
Tammy MacKay

The fall months are now here and the colder mornings have started. Time really is flying. The Atlantic Classic Yearling Sale will take place on Friday, October 7th in Crapaud, PEI. The yearlings were very expensive last year and possibly that may be the case again this year (by the sounds of things). A lot of horsemen/horsewomen have been out checking out the babies… trying to find the best one for the 2-year-old harness racing season. Best of luck to all of those who purchase a yearling in the next couple of months, whether it be a Maritime bred or Ontario bred/staked & beyond.

