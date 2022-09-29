The fall months are now here and the colder mornings have started. Time really is flying. The Atlantic Classic Yearling Sale will take place on Friday, October 7th in Crapaud, PEI. The yearlings were very expensive last year and possibly that may be the case again this year (by the sounds of things). A lot of horsemen/horsewomen have been out checking out the babies… trying to find the best one for the 2-year-old harness racing season. Best of luck to all of those who purchase a yearling in the next couple of months, whether it be a Maritime bred or Ontario bred/staked & beyond.
Phil Pinkney Memorial (NS STAKE Winners)
Saulsbrook Mabel (Malicious) won the 1st division of the Phil Pinkney Memorial (NS Stake) for 2-year-old pacing fillies in 1:59 for driver Mark Bradley and trainer Joe Baxter. Saulsbrook Stables co-owns this filly with Joe Baxter. Redlandbethanyjean (Artspeak) was the winner of the 2nd division in a Maritime pacing track record/Truro Raceway track record for 2-year-old-filles in 1:54.4 for driver Brodie MacPhee and trainer Tom Weatherbie. This filly was simply incredible and drove off easily on a very cold and windy night at Truro. The winter suits should have been out this night (September 16th), as it was very cold for early September. Great job to the connections of both nice fillies!
Batterup Hanover
Batterup Hanover was a winner of the top-class at Truro Raceway on Friday, September 16th in 1:54 flat for trainer/driver, Paul Langille. Batterup Hanover won by 6 easy lengths, when he tipped 3-wide just before the 7/8 pole and drove on to victory. Congrats to owners: Debbie Francis, Rosanne Langille, Doug Lowthers & Chantel Langille with your nice win at Truro.
Mappos Lion
On September 3rd, at Mohawk Raceway, Mappos Lion was a winner in 1:49.3 for driver/trainer Paul MacDonnell. On September 17th, he paced his own mile in 1:48 flat (finishing 6th by 4 lengths). Imagine, pacing in 1:48 and not getting a cheque? Mappos Lion has been racing awesome for Carol Campbell (Baddeck, NS) and Hailee Currie (Rocky Point, PEI). Mappos Lion was developed by Kenny and Clare MacDonald of Antigonish, NS and they did a very fine job with this fella. He now has $201,963 made in lifetime earnings. Good job Mappos Lion and connections!
Woodmere Stealdeal
Woodmere Stealdeal did not disappoint at Mohawk on September 17th. The “little horse” with the big heart was a winner in 1:49.1 for Jonathan Drury and trainer Carmen Auciello, after having two months off this summer (a well-deserved break). This horse was phenomenal during his stakes’ seasons in the Maritimes and for trainer, Danny Romo. He now has $230,579 lifetime. That’s awesome!
Southside Eddy
Southside Eddy (Betterthancheddar) is racing well and he won his last two starts at Mohawk Raceway. On September 17th, he won in 1:50.1 for driver Sylvain Fillion and trainer Carmen Auciello. On September 10th, he won in 1:51.4. This colt was trained by Darren Crowe of Truro, NS before being sold to Aaron Waxman (Ontario) and Brian Livingstone, Texas. David Livingstone of Halifax, NS was the original owner of this colt. Congratulations to the connections of Southside Eddy!
Little Brown Jug
Good luck to the connections of Greatest Ending (Somebeachsomewhere), Reg Petitpas and Ian Moore who will be racing in The Little Brown Jug this Thursday afternoon. Emmons MacKay trained this colt as a yearling and did a fine job with this huge colt. Just being there is bonus in itself. Best of luck!
Truro Raceway Dates
Truro Raceway will switch over to live racing to Sunday afternoons (12 noon post-time) starting after the holiday Monday for Thanksgiving. We will race until December 18th, 2022 and that will end the racing season for us at Truro Raceway. Hopefully, things will speed up with the grandstand construction and we are able to view the races from the new facility come next spring. We all have been waiting patiently. It will look awesome once it is finished.
Quote of the Week:
“I can’t change the direction of the wind, but I can adjust my sails to always reach my destination” (Jimmy Dean).
