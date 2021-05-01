At age 56 Reg MacPherson, a successful and very busy co-owner of M and M Trucking, accepted his friend Ian Smith's invitation to invest in a harness horse. The plan was to win the Gold Cup and Saucer in 1994. The horse would be Three Cherries, a 6 y/o Praised Dignity mare purchased from Montreal racing.
Paul MacDonald would rein the mare to a solid second in her Trial before a disappointing eighth in the $20,000 final. These ownership partners would try again in 2000 by claiming Christmas Gator for $20,000 at Montreal, handing him over to Joe Smallwood at the CDP. But a fourth in Trial 1 and sixth in the final won by Canaco Simon was not very satisfactory for Reg, who had been winning at most things in his life.
He was himself a product of 1938 who remained on the Belleview family farm for his first 28 years. Against his grandfather's advise, and with the assistance of family friend Doug MacGowan, owner of the Montague Ford dealership, Reg purchased his first truck with $500 in savings and a comfortable deal for the remainder from Mr MacGowan. He hired a driver and in his words, "the rest of the truck was paid off that first year hauling gravel and shale".
That was in 1964, a PEI Centennial celebration year for the 1864 Father's meeting in Charlottetown, and roadwork was high priority. This humble beginning would lead to establishing M and M Trucking with Allie Murray a few years later. They went on to become the biggest lime spreaders in PEI, with 20 employees from their Village Green headquarters, before selling the Company in 2006.
However, Reg had another interest in his life, stemming from his farm life where his father always had a horse or two around. Reg remembers driving in harness races around the Pinette area as a youth. In 1973 the 35 year old bachelor would create an instant family for himself by marrying Caryl MacKenzie, a 32 year old widow with three young boys. Her first husband, while on his second European tour with the Canadian Army, had died suddenly from a heart attack in his mid thirties.
Caryl's father, William MacRae of Point Prim, was a committed standardbred man, co-founder of the Federal Driving Club in 1960. Two years later the Club would open the new Pinette Raceway, still active today. His most successful racehorse was Jolly Star, who Mr. MacRae would continue to drive at Pinette well into his 70's.
And Caryl's brother Sandy MacRae, a fisherman by vocation, had purchased a young standardbred from Doug Roloson in 1988 for $300 and a pair of rubber boots! That horse was Wisper Eureka, a son of Lime Time that quickly excelled over Island tracks and went on to stardom in Montreal with Marcel Barrieau. Sandy would spend a couple of winters in Montreal as Eureka paced to a 1:56f record at 6 and winnings of about $80,000. Sadly, Sandy lost him in a $25,000 claimer on April 13, 1992, and was unsuccessful in trying to buy him back. Around Pinette, Wisper Eureka was known as the "Cinderella" horse.
So in 1994, with this family excitement in recent memory, Reg MacPherson personally entered the standardbred business, modestly at first but soon to grow. But after the Gold Cup disappointments he changed his approach. In 2003 he would make his first yearling purchase with former partner Ian Smith. They shelled out $17,000 at Harrisburg for a son of Artiscape, Escape Exit, The results were a little better, using Phil Pinkney initially followed by Clark Smith and Marcel Barrieau as they changed tracks, before having his best years in Ontario at ages 5 and 6.
Reg used Earl Smith for his next couple of yearling purchases, Southwind Albion and Jersey Seelster. The first named had a decent career, but $50,000 over 5 years of racing does not show profit from an $11,000 yearling.
While attending the Harrisburg Sale in 2004 Reg took a shine to a Credit Winner weanling entered in the Mixed Sale. With a new partnership group of Don Smith, Wayne MacRae and Blaine MacPherson, they haltered Credibility, She would be developed in PEI by Ralph Annear. Her only Island start at two was a nose loss in 2:05.2. The young trotter was then shipped to William Andrews (of Moni Maker fame) in New York where she earned $23,000 in 9 starts. At three she added $61,000 more from NYSS racing, taking a 1:58.1 record at Vernon Downs. After banking over $105,000 from three years at the track she returned to PEI for life as a broodmare.
Credibility's first foal in 2010 was Buddy Hally, with the listed breeder Reg MacPherson although the original partnership was still involved. This son of Angus Hall would win a Callbeck Stake at SRW for trainer Earl Watts in his only Island start. He then went to Greg McNair in Ontario to amass over $80,000 at two and another $193,210 at three with numerous Stake wins. He would be sold to Ohio interests at age six with over $375,000 on his papers. Lifetime, this Island foaled trotter has a 1:51.3 mark and $659,043 in earnings, possibly making him the richest Island foaled standardbred ever.
Eldred Nicholson, now owner of Credibility, received $25,000 for a Tad the Stud brother to Buddy Hally at the 2020 Atlantic Classic. And her second foal Incredibility is the dam of Lovedbythemasses, a recent Meadowlands winner in 1:51.4. It was quite a weanling purchase!!!
After 2004 there would be yearling purchases by Reg such as Valeader, Pictonian Dictator, All Keyed Up, Elusive Dreams and Prince Andrew, but no real success. However, two colts added in 2009 started to change things. Astronomical Union banked $25,000 at two and stablemate Duke's Up another $40,000. The year 2010 would begin Reg's decade of excellence. It began with trainer Albert Davies but changed in late 2011 to Kevin MacLean.
It was in 2010 that Reg put together his Training Center at Kinross, just adjacent to the home he had purchased for his marriage in 1973. The half mile rock dust track cost about $50,000, complemented by a nine stall barn and a pair of turnout paddocks. Officially named Kinross Stables it presents very nicely to an inspecting eye.
Reg MacPherson, by my count, has been involved in the ownership of about 46 standardbreds between 1994 and 2020. This review has been restricted to the first 40 as there are three two year olds and an unraced three year old in current training. Two other yearling purchases of 2019 were sold during their two year old season.
Since Kevin MacLean took over as head trainer in November 2011, the success at Kinross Stables has been phenomenal. He has been the architect of six major champions and a number of other profitable horses. But there was one that got away.
In 2012 Kevin was having trouble keeping two year old Whisty's Paradise racetrack sound. The $4600 Truro yearling purchase had broken her maiden at CDP in 2:01.4 and was second to Carol Alice in an Inverness "A" stake. But she broke stride in CDP ASS action and the veterinary advice was her knees would probably not withstand the pressures of racing. She was sold that fall for $800 to the Laffin's of Truro.
In 2013 Whisty's Paradise would be a major Maritime Stake winner, take a 1:54.3h record and bank over $40,000. She eventually was sold to Ontario interests and has raced on very well. Current stats show a speed badge of 1:51.3s with lifetime earnings of $345,770, making this Western Paradise mare the richest product to be developed by Kinross Stables. If you want to needle Reg, just mention this mare.
Forever Paradise was a $5500 yearling purchase at Crapaud the same year that Whisty's Paradise was obtained at Truro. Also a Western Paradise offspring he would earn over $40,000 at two, winning 6 of 14 starts. At three another $35,000 before unsuccessfully trying the American scene at four. His manners probably got in his way and in Kevin's words, "he was a one man kind of horse".
Forever Paradise was retained by Reg and became a mainstay of the Stable, racing every year through age ten to put $178,142 on his papers. Jointly owned with two of his stepsons, the gelding was retired last year and is enjoying life on Forrest McWade's farm outside Amherst, NS.
The 2012 purchase of Saulsbrook Alana, another Western Paradise filly, at Truro for $13,100 really put Reg on the Maritime Stake map. She won 9 of 13 starts at two, set a SRW track record for freshman fillies of 1:55.1, while rolling up $61,473 in earnings. Although she didn't do as well at three, due primarily to knee issues, she added another $40,000 to her account, battling with the best trio of fillies a Maritime breeding year has ever produced. Both Elm Grove Inarush and Lovineveryminute would go on to US racing success. Those three mares would collectively win over one million dollars in lifetime money, Lovineveryminute with $551,734.
One year after Alana came Dixieland Band, an $8100 purchase at the Nova Scotia Sale. The Meridian Farm American Gigolo product was slow to surface, winning his first start in ASS "B" action during Old Home Week. I can still vividly remember him flying home from 5th, six lengths back at the 7/8ths, far on the outside for Marc Campbell to win by two. He went on to win 7 of his next 10, all major stakes including the rich Maritime Breeders final, to put $50,952 on his card.
Reg would send Dixie to Doc Moore in Florida that winter to avoid the hard track conditions at Kinross. In Kevin's words, "we learned a lot from Alana's troubles at three. Reg had bought a blade, and after blowing the track clear of snow we would then scrape it down to the hard frozen rock dust. Now we like to leave a cushion of packed snow over the surface in winter".
And the Southern Oaks training worked. Dixieland Band won 12 of 21 at three for $66,246, before being sold to an American buyer. Surprisingly, two more years of racing added but $13,000 to his life earnings.
Kinross Stables next champion was from the first crop of a son of No Pan Intended, the fertile Pang Shui. He had produced 14 foals from only 18 mares bred, the best to be purchased by Reg MacPherson for $13,500 at the Atlantic Classic Sale. Sock it Away did not take long to establish dominance in stake action. He won 7 of his first 9 starts before finishing softly that freshman season with two 5ths and an eighth in the Island Breeders final. Kevin attributed the off performances to the colt being trained when coming down with illness, he later showed a temperature, and being dull from general weakness.
At three Socky was unbeatable on the stake trail for driver Marc Campbell. His only loss that year would come in CDP Open competition by a head to Czar Seelster. With 20 wins from 21 starts, his fastest a CDP track record of 1:54, and $85,190 in seasonal earnings he was unanimously acknowledged as Maritime Horse of the Year.
Reg would send Sock it Away to New York in Jan 2019, but things did not go well with trainer Andrew Harris. Only $6,000 from seven starts before returning to PEI. He won 3 of 5 at CDP but a sixth place finish in August presented a problem. He had suffered a suspensory tear left front and needed treatment and rest. Training back last year he further injured the same suspensory in a 2:10 mile. More rest and trying it one last time. On the day of my visit to Kinross he had been in 2:30,and was being advanced slowly....Maybe??
One year younger then Socky is Carlisimo, an Ontario sired $13,000 yearling from Crapaud prepped at Kinross. He had a two year old Downey Memorial win at EPR before heading to Ontario and trainer James "Friday" Dean. Five wins at both two and three from 31 total starts put $110,000 on his card. Carlisimo was sold after the Stake season for $50,000 US, and has raced well in the States. Another $100,000 from 30 starts, including Open class wins at Yonkers, shows ultra consistency.
And to make it three glorious years in a row would come Woodmere Skyroller, a $9,500 bargain buy from the Bruce Wood consignment at Crapaud. This daughter of Rollwithitharry was good at two, 3 wins and $32,000, but almost unbeatable at three. She crafted a 24--12 - 7- 4 summary for a Maritime seasonal earnings record of $87,986. She took her mark of 1:54.3h to set a filly track record at Truro in the Turner Memorial.
The difference from two to three was explained by Kevin. "Gilles reported having trouble steering her through the turns at two. Once we discovered her feet were bothering her, using rim pads made all the difference" stated Kevin.
Woodmere Skyroller, the Atlantic Post Calls 3 y/o pacing filly champion of 2020 is training back at Kinross and should be a force in Maritime Open mares races this summer.
It has been quite a decade for the MacPherson/MacLean team (M and M once again). With Reg the businessman, Caryl the bookkeeper and Kevin the head trainer it is a hard combo to beat. In Kevin's words "conformation is the most important factor in selecting yearlings, and I don't look at the catalogue until I've inspected all the animals". Reg approaches sales by studying the catalogue first and marking the possibilities. They then conference on final decisions, and remarkably do not usually buy the highest priced yearlings.
Reg MacPherson is a hands- on owner. He drives every morning from his Stratford residence to Kinross and performs as second trainer. He does most of the jogging, despite a hip replacement in 2019. Training miles are normally done in sets of two, with Reg having no trouble using the stopwatch. Asked why he does all this at age 83 he responds, "I like to be doing something, keeping busy", and for a farm boy from Belleview things have worked out very nicely with his animal business in neighboring Kinross.
