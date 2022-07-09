The news struck hard. On reviewing The Guardian obituary page, a morning custom, I learned of the death of Tom Lynch on June 9th. Eight days later it was to be my dear old friend Doug Roloson, the next day Harry Simmonds, and two days after that Len Hookey. I knew them all reasonably well and had conversations with each one about every year, usually around the track.
Yes sir, the local standardbred industry was hit hard over those two weeks. Thanks to the Atlantic Post Calls there is an opportunity to briefly review some of their contributions to the great sport of Harness Racing. Let's proceed alphabetically.
Len Hookey
Len was a big, friendly, fun loving guy who made his living by getting along with people --- he sold insurance, and did very well at it. He was a sportsman, and took an interest in the Island's number one sport, Harness Racing. In 1975 he partnered up with friends Dr Harry Callaghan and Wendell MacDonald to purchase a Nansemond colt at the Harrisburg Yearling Sale.
Oh Semond was the first foal from a Gene Abbe mare who went on to produce six of her seven foals in 2:05. However, the only one to not make that coveted list was, unfortunately, her initial offering.
Cornwall's Wendell MacDonald did the training and driving for Oh Semond. His two year old form showed promise with a win in 2:08h, and a pair of thirds from six tries. At three the big rugged pacer started 43 times, winning ten, and dropping his mark to 2:06.4h. With eight more wins from only 20 starts at four, a new tab of 2:06.1h, and all seemed OK. But that was it. He campaigned the next year for less then $1,000 in 15 starts before retirement at age six after no cheques in ten trips. Life money $8,955.
Len was also thought to be a silent partner in the two year old trotting champion Hootwinkle with Jack Hynes, Hilliard Graves and Dr Harry C. Active ownership or not, he was no stranger to the Driving Park. He was a regular, eventually finding his preference to be the wagering side of the sport. He knew many people and always seemed to enjoy himself.
In recent years Len became more homebound by necessity to care for wife Anna's creeping dementia. All of their children had taken up residence off Island. Sadly, Anna would predecease him by a little over a year and then, at age 85, it became his turn. Their three children and nine grandchildren will have many fine memories to cherish, and some of them may even involve Oh Semond or Hootwinkle.
Thomas Lynch
Born in 1943, Tom grew up in Thunder Bay, Ontario and joined the Royal Canadian Air Force twenty years later. Following basic training his first posting was to CFB Summerside. After meeting the young Jean Driscoll, who lived on Notre Dame street right next to Summerside Raceway, he took an interest in harness racing. Jean's Dad Brendon was a big harness fan and Tom probably figured this was the best way into the family.
It did work, in more ways than one, as Tom's marriage to Jean would produce three fine sons and an everlasting devotion to the standardbred sport. During my time with the PEI Health Department I got to know Tom through numerous meetings. After a 28 year RCAF career he had moved the family back to Summerside and accepted employment with the Prince County Hospital. He had become manager of their Diagnostic Imaging Dept when there were important provincial meetings regarding mammography, and the setting of testing guidelines.
Tom Lynch presented as an introverted type, who liked to listen to presentations, and the facts, before expressing his thoughts. And he did not waste words. His comments were appropriate, to the point, and frequently very helpful. His military time had laid a solid foundation in how to handle oneself in group settings.
Tom had two favorite locations in which to enjoy relaxation time...SRW and his cottage in Seaview. Building the cottage had enabled him to better know Phillip Doucette, whose Summerside Home Improvement business had done much of the work. The late Mr Doucette was big on horses, and invited Tom in on a yearling purchase in 2003.
No Alibi cost only $2,500 at the Truro Sale that year. This son of Justice Denied (Jate Lobell) won the Sydney ASS "A" Stake at two for Bernard MacCallum while ringing up almost $20,000 that summer. The following year another $16,000, highlighted by his "A" Stake win at Sydney for Todd Trites.
Phillip and Tom raced No Alibi in faster classes on PEI at four, winner of 3 of 21 starts, including the Governor's Plate Consolation. After dealing with soundness issues late that season they sent him to Ontario in 2007 into the talented hands of Jim Whalen. In six starts that spring the gallant pacer was a 1:53.1 Georgian Downs winner before being claimed for $27,000 at Mohawk. In that one No Alibi had rattled off a 1:51 victory for Garret Whalen. The $17,000 in Ontario money pushed the gelding's bankroll to $59,000 for his Island owners. He would retire in British Columbia three years later, the richest from Justice Denied's 74 foals at $129,000.
In 2004 the Doucette/Lynch partnership haltered Island Colin for $4,700 at the Atlantic Classic. He was a Dr Bob Webster bred son of Lightning Speed (Falcon Seelster) who, like his sire, did not prove to be successful. Winless in four freshman starts, the colt finally broke his maiden in September the next year, 2:03.3 for Walter Cheverie at Summerside. Sold to Newfoundland this guy raced another few years for small purses, life money reaching only $2,857.
At the time of Tom's passing he was involved in Elm Grove Seahorse as part of a fractional ownership group headed by Ray MacPherson of Charlottetown. She is a three year old Stonebridge Terror filly just starting to put things together in the Kenny Arsenault Stable. Ray's wife Nicole has written a children's story about the filly titled "Seahorse ---A Big Heart Always Wins" to be published in July. Hymie Gregory, Kenny's main man, likes the nicely mannered Elm Grove Seahorse and states "she has lots of desire".
The end for Tom Lynch came quite suddenly, as he had been out shopping just prior to suffering a blood clot in his lung, according to his son Pat. His medical history had been complex with longstanding degenerative disc disease, two hip replacements and a cancer episode some years ago. Forced to use a cane in recent years, there was nothing more enjoyable for Tom than for "Grampy" to bring a grandchild or two with him on a regular racetrack visit.
Doug Roloson
Doug Roloson had quite a life----all 96 plus years of it. He was the son of a Feedmill owner in Burgessville, Ontario who raced standardbreds. Doug relocated to PEI in 1962 to "get away from the horses", according to his son Bill. He had grown up in tobacco country around Tillsonburg, decided to try tobacco farming on Prince Edward Island, and purchased a farm property in the Belfast area.
However, in 1966 his father William shipped the broken down racehorse Thor C to Doug via rail. With patience, and caring hands, they got the eight year old pacer back to the races. First it was Pinette, then Charlottetown, with Doug's teenage son Bill doing much of the driving. Thor C took his 2:11.2h life mark at age eleven.
Doug Roloson may have been a tobacco farmer for thirty years, but his burning passion was standardbred racing and breeding. In 1983 he shelled out $15,000 at Harrisburg for the Albatross filly Kimmie Sue Hanover. While her race career was disappointing she did produce 7 foals at the Roloson Farm, six of whom became winners. Doug also got great mileage out of the unraced broodmare Capetown Rose, thirteen foals with nine winners, Her best was Murdock, a 1:58.1 winner at The Meadowlands ($198,641), that Doug raced here in the seventies. He won the rich Beatrice Wilson three year old Stake at EPR in 1976.
One of Doug's all time favorites was Freddie Rick, Capetown Rose's first foal. Son Bill reined the son of Royal Rick to victory in the 1977 Governor's Plate. A couple of years later Hillson Carr claimed Freddie from Doug, leading to many years of friendly banter at the Driving Park between the two gentlemen. It was made much more entertaining by the late Mr Carr's minor speech impediment.
Another horse of special note for Doug was Lorna, a big tall pacing bred trotter conceived by happenchance on the Roloson Farm. Their two year old turnout colt Duncan (by Alert Bret) field bred the young broodmare Lornee (Lehigh Hanover) in 1980. The unplanned result was named Lorna and Doug took great pride in driving her to numerous CDP trot victories. Eventually sold to Montreal she took a 2:02f record with over $53,000 in earnings.
Doug Roloson was a good judge of pedigree and stood a couple of fine stallions at his farm. Rebel Blue Chip (Most Happy Fella) did only three years service before a cardiac death at age eleven in 1983. He sired 6 pacers in 2:00 from only 35 foals, twenty of whom were winners (57%), very nice statistics indeed.
Then there was the ironsided Hunterstown (Big Towner) p,8,1:56.4f, a tough racehorse who passed on his class and grit to offspring. He was leased from the Seiling family for stud service in 1991. The well bred 5 y/o pacer had proved difficult to get going in Ontario and was showing lameness. Three years later, after some Roloson Farm magic, Hunterstown won over $56,000. He registered an extensive win streak at the CDP before going to Marcel Barrieau in Montreal.
Huntertown would sire 128 foals over a 17 year breeding career. He saw 72% of his offspring get to the races with 48 (38%) of them making the 2:00 list. There were nine over $100,000 with the very best being his last foal in 2009, Oceanview Bindi. This big striding mare was moved quickly to the Ontario scene at three, taking a 1:51.1 mark at four and putting over $326,000 on her papers.
Doug Roloson contributed to his adopted Island province in many ways. He was a founding member of the PEI Tobacco Marketing Board, was instrumental in advancing the Pinette Raceway over the years, and served as a Board member for the PEI Colt Stakes Association, the Hillsborough Trotting Club (CDP) and the Maritime Harness Racing Commission. He was not hesitant to volunteer his time to a cause in which he had interest.
The end came rather quickly for Doug. On Wednesday afternoon he had driven himself out to the Farm, now run by son Bill, to catch up on things. Thursday he experienced some trouble with his breathing and called his daughter who got him to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. He was rapidly admitted, but his lungs just kept getting more congested, with his final breath coming the following morning. It was a reasonably graceful end for an active man who at 96 had lots of go. One suspects he would not have wanted it any other way.
Harry Simmonds
Harry Simmonds carved out a wonderful sporting life on Prince Edward Island, primarily in golf, with harness racing being a strong second love. He was a champion junior golfer who captured many trophies as both a youth and young adult. His notable accomplishments on the turf were followed by a life in the sport. Harry was initially involved in the Government Golf Course expansion program (Crowbush, Dundarave, etc), and later ended up helping Simon Compton develop Fox Meadow in 2002.
His first harness success came in partnership with brother Donnie and their homebred Oldtime Robbie p,7,2:01.2h ($49,114). They raced the 9th richest Newport Robbi offspring over many thrilling Island campaigns before selling him upcountry.
Harry later partnered with Butch McGee on the nice filly Blu Meadow Tara. This daughter of Drop Off scored five straight "A" Stake wins at two for Gilles Barrieau in 2003, and went on to ring up almost $50,000 over her two stake campaigns. She was sold for a nice profit, racing to the age of ten and $118,000 lifetime.
With partner Glen Murray, Harry purchased TM Valley Storm for $4,500 at the Truro Yearling Sale in 2011. They captured an "A" Stake in 1:59.4 at Inverness with Redmond Doucette driving, the colt's only win at two. Finishing second that day was The Rev with Forever Paradise being third...pretty classy company. Jamie Smith did the training for this fellow.
And Harry would stay with Jamie Smith, who commented that "Harry was one of the nicest gentleman you'd ever meet. He never complained, no matter how things went, just had positive things to say".
In recent years, Harry was part of the "Five Guys Horses and Lies" partnership which also includes Glen Murray, plus Graham Robinson, John Likely and former Islander George Rogers of Calgary. They have enjoyed stake success with Woodmere Nasha ($30,873) and current sophomore Brumby p,3,1:59. He was timed in 1:56.4 last year finishing second to Stash It Away in the Atlantic Breeders Crown final at Charlottetown. Nasha, a half sister to Woodmere Stealdeal, has delivered a Malicious foal for the partners this spring, a final opportunity in which to remember the 84 year old sportsman.
We are all aware of the increasing pressures on the business of Harness Racing. It is worrisome to see important contributors to the sport steadily aging and slowly passing. Let's all do our part to involve younger people in ownership groups in an effort to gradually replace important individuals like those we just lost. And like the recently departed, there is a good chance the newcomers will enjoy the experience.
