The Berwick Sports Hall of Fame held its 2021 induction ceremony Saturday, November 13, adding a harness racing figure to its 22 years of history. Leslie A. Ward of Cambridge, NS was honoured in the “Builder” category for developing harness horses. His chestnut mare June Federal, foaled in 1952, did not take a mark on the track, but produced Valley Chief (by Delaware Chief; p,7,2:09.3h; $7,854 US) in 1961. The stallion made his most lasting impression as the sire of Effie Chief, dam of 1981 Maritime Three-Year-Old Filly Pacer of the Year Eiffes Gal (p, 4, 2:04.3h; $25,306 US). In fact, Ward’s induction to the Berwick Sports Hall of Fame cited homebred Eiffes Gal as his most notable horse. Ward had a training track in Grafton, NS, and made his mark as a breeder/owner. Yet Taylor Boylan, Recreation Coordinator for the Town of Berwick, said his nomination contained little information about Eiffes Gal.
The Tarport Ervin filly was foaled in 1978. She won 20 of 69 races in her career, which spanned four years (1980-84). As a two-year-old, she won 2 of 12 starts, taking a mark of 2:11.3h at Sackville Downs. But as a three-year-old, Eiffes Gal was a 10-time winner in 28 starts, taking a seasonal record of 2:05h at Fredericton Raceway July 2, 1981. She raced another two years, taking a lifetime best of 2:04.3h at Sackville Downs July 14, 1982. Boylan noted that Wayne Rudge was Eiffes Gal’s regular driver.
She went on to have one registered foal, a 1988 Cloud Cover colt named Sam Slick (p,3, 2:03.3h; $2,696), who won twice in 54 lifetime starts, taking his mark at Truro Raceway in October 1991. Originally owned by breeder Ward, Sam Slick changed hands in early 1992 and concluded his career at Truro in July 1993, registered to owner Janet Moser of Beaver Brook, NS and racing for driver George and trainer Robert MacLane.
Miss Weston, a non-record Edgewood Scott half-sister to Eiffes Gal, produced five registered offspring. Her best was Selkirk Forsyth (p,3, 2:00.1h; $12,342 US), a Big Gene stallion bred by Fred Saunders of Aylesford, NS and foaled in Coldbrook, NS in 1992. Originally named Coldbrook Prince, Selkirk Forsyth raced mostly at Bangor and Truro Raceways in his best year on the track, competing for owner/trainer Vernon Cochrane with a variety of drivers. He went directly from $2,500 claiming company to the 1995 George Turner Memorial, finishing second but placed seventh, and took his lifetime mark the following start for Danny Romo, September 17 at Truro.
The Berwick Sports Hall of Fame previously recognized a Standardbred racehorse with a special presentation in 2011. While there has been considerable debate in Nova Scotia and beyond about whether a horse can be considered an athlete eligible to a sports hall of fame, Berwick (correctly) chose to honour three-time Atlantic Canadian Horse of the Year Dunachton Gale (p,6, 1:53.1h; $177,016 US). Foaled in Pownal, PEI and bred by Donald Smith, 2007 Governors Plate and Joe and Jenny Chippin Memorial (Fredericton Raceway) champion Dunachton Gale was owned by David Fillmore of West Berwick, NS in his racing career. He also won a Gold Cup and Saucer Trial in 2007, finishing third to Silent Swing in the final. The Drop Off stallion hit the board in 70 of 79 lifetime starts and briefly stood stud at Pictonian Farms, producing seven registered offspring.
Naturally, recognizing Dunachton Gale meant honouring his trainer/driver, even though he wasn’t a Berwick native or resident. In the stallion’s 2011 induction biography, it also noted “Phil Pinkney has had a Hall of Fame career in his own right as a driver. Now in his early 70s, his legendary career began at the age of 15 and still continues today, almost 60 years later. He is not only one of the most prolific and successful Maritime drivers, but is also considered one of the top trainers and developers of harness racing horses in the region. On Jan. 31, 2009, he was presented with the prestigious O'Brien Award for Horsemanship, for which he had also been nominated two years earlier.” Phil Pinkney was in the sulky for all but one of Dunachton Gale’s remarkable 48 wins over six years.
Phil Pinkney’s older brother Dave was inducted to the Nova Scotia Sport Hall of Fame as an athlete in 2006, two years prior to his passing. Sadly, this recognition is no longer possible in Phil Pinkney’s lifetime, but the NS Hall of Fame is currently accepting nominations for the class of 2022 until January 31: Visit their website at nsshf.com if you think that it’s never too late to remember and preserve this legendary horseman’s achievements.
