I was speaking with a friend who had stopped in to have a chat in my driveway on the Friday of Governor’s Plate week. We were talking about the Governor’s Plate eliminations and how good Time To Dance looked in his elimination victory. I mentioned that I had messaged Richard to congratulate him after the race but didn’t hear back and that’s when my friend informed me of the devastating news.
I couldn’t believe it. I checked social media as that’s what we do now for confirmation and sure enough, I began to see moving tributes from Richard’s friends fill my news feed. Someone once said “The things you do for yourself are gone when you are gone, but the things you do for others remain as your legacy.”
I’ve been laying low and staying close to home for the past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The isolation has been tough on the mind and so most of my social encounters have been with close family, texts, phone calls and social media messages.
I’m not sure how Richard knew that I could use a little conversation and some of the tack room banter that I was missing but he messaged me out of the blue last May. “How are you making out?” he said. (Now keep in mind, prior to that message, my memories of Richard took place years before as I would pass by the MacPhee stable with my horse Edgewater Rb. Richard, who would be there checking on his stock, would say “How’s he tonight, Dad? Or “He raced great tonight, Dad! Dad was a name that he affectionately called his friends.) So, it meant a lot to me for him to reach out after all that time. From that initial question last May, we would have weekly conversations. Richard would tell me about his fishing adventures and we would talk horses. He told me about a horse that his son Brent and Matt McDonald claimed out of Ontario named Time To Dance. After giving me the background information, Richard asked me what I thought of him. We both thought that the horse would be a good fit for the Saturday night top class. As the weeks and months passed by, it’s safe to say that we really underestimated the horse but it was fun to watch the horse surprise us each week. Richard would ask for my opinion each week and I knew he was just trying to keep me engaged but it meant a lot to me.
Time To Dance really found his groove during Governor’s Plate Week of 2020 when he finished second to Bugsy Maguire in the Governor’s Plate final. I congratulated Richard after the race and I was thinking that he would be super excited about the horse’s performance but all he could talk about was how great it was that Walter Simmons finally won the Governor’s Plate. Richard was even trying to get me back in the jog cart sitting behind a horse.
These memories just speak to the kind of guy Richard was, he cared about everyone and made everyone feel like they were special. He was just an incredible guy that will be greatly missed. My sincere condolences go out to the Campbell family.
