Well, well, well… talk about talent… we surely have recently witnessed a very nice race mare named Vines to Heaven (7-year-old Rock N Roll Heaven), who is currently owned by Andrea Rennison of Truro, NS. On February 18th, this mare was claimed by Andrea for $12,000 at Mohawk from the Richard Moreau Stable. Michael Armstrong became the new trainer. Vines to Heaven then went to Rideau Carleton in a $15,000 claimer and was a winner in 1:55.2. Then, Vines to Heaven went to the $25,000 claimer and was a winner the next week in 1:55.2. Then, on March 20th, Vines to Heaven raced at Rideau Carleton Raceway again (for the same claiming price of $25,000)… and she again went an awesome mile… under these fractions… 0:27, 0:56, 1:24.1 and she stopped the clock in 1:53.3 (by 2 lengths) for Sam Filion. That was impressive… and it looks like this mare will be very competitive when she heads East this summer – no doubt, in the Aged Mares Racing Series. Best of continued luck and success with Vines to Heaven & their connections. You guys have a good one!
March is now here and spring is in the air. It is that time of year when we start to see the 2-year-olds in training. We get to see how the young ones are making out & if the “big” purchases are beneficial or not. I say “BIG” because the prices for horses have been outrageously expensive lately… both for the yearlings (from the horse sales) and for many race horses. Here in Truro, the horsemen/horsewomen have been going some slower miles together to teach the babies how to “eventually” go a little faster and smoother. It takes a lot of time and patience that’s for sure and every day is different. Some days they go great and other days there may be a little quirk that needs ironing out. It’s all part of the long process. A lot of maritime horsemen/horsewomen have been very successful over the past number of years and don’t seem to have much trouble ironing out their babies’ issues. A lot of maritime horsemen and horsewomen have the talent to get them there; sometimes, it depends on the horse and maybe it will take a little longer for some. Let’s hope everyone has some great luck this year and we see all of their horses make it to the races. Everyone needs luck!
New Stud in Town
Mattamerican is the new stud in town for 2022. He is by Allamerican Native and on the Mother’s side, he is out of Mattadorable (Matts Scooter). This stud finished 45% in the top three in his racing career. He has $339,013 in lifetime earnings. He has raced on all sized tracks and holds a record of 1:49.2. Mattamerican paced 9 times better than 1:50 flat. He has a stud fee of $850 and is owned by Ed Harvey of Denmark, NS. Contact number (506) 292–5048. Check it out folks, as this new stud in town could be a big winner for you!
Babies in Training
Paul Langille has been busy with his young ones all winter. He’s been going every day with five babies in total. That number in itself would keep a fella busy. But, Paul has some good helpers… Rosanne Langille (Paul’s Mother) is a regular fixture at the barn every day. Paul also has Tristan MacLean (blacksmith) and Troy Delaney (care-taker) as stable hands. He has two colts named Malignity (G) -- Malicious/Lady Kelleigh Anne and Junes Boy (G) -- Pang Shui/J K Special. He has three fillies named: Elm Grove Rockhart (F) -- Stonebridge Terror/Rocklyn, Shadow of a Lady (F)-- Shadow Play/Giannas Ideal and Woodmere Macerena (F) -- Rollwithitharry/Shadow Dancer. They are looking good and have been in the 2:30-2:40 range. Good luck with your babies, Paul.
Pooker Mccallum, Wink McCallum, Danny Romo, Darren Crowe and Bruce McGean have also been training their young ones each week… and they all look good & are coming along. These guys have been training together, going some slower miles, changing lead positions to teach the babies how to pass and to teach them how to stay in a hole. They are doing a fine job, as usual. I tried to contact Danny Romo today, but lucky him, he has gone to Jamaica. Have a good trip, Danny & Susan and the Hawcos. I will try to get the names of some of their 2-year-olds and some training times for the next Postcalls entry and keep you all posted. There are a few others who have babies in training too & I will be in touch with those people for the next entry. Good luck boys & girls!
Emmons MacKay has one colt this year named Galleon Seelster who is owned by Paul Smith of Wallace, NS. Galleon Seelster is a Thinking Out Loud big rugged colt. He has lots of miles on him that’s for sure and has just recently trained in 2:33. He seems to be doing things alright, to this point. He is actually full of spunk and would stay out there all day if you let him. He likes his time on the track and has a good attitude, so far. One never knows… lots of time to go yet though. Good luck to Paul Smith with this one.
We have had some days where our track needed a little more time to get better in order to train on; but, in the last week or so, it has been graded, the ice has disappeared and a better surface has made it more accessible to turn & go some better miles. Thanks to Glen Patriquin who is still going strong every day and Bodo (trackman) for putting the time into the track, as best they can. Thanks guys!
Truro Horsemen’s Club
There will be a “Live Dance” – with a band called No Boundaries on Saturday, April 16th from 8-12am. We will be serving FISH and CHIPS from 5-7pm. These Fish and Chips will be served with HOME CUT FRIES. Come on out and join us for a FUN NIGHT of good food, dancing and entertainment. On Saturday, April 23rd, we have a new ROCK BAND coming to our club called ROCK SLIDE. We will be serving hot hamburger sandwiches and fries, hamburgers/cheeseburgers, onion rings and chicken wings. Come check out these LIVE entertainment events that we have impatiently waited for… yes, for two long years -- to offer you. Covid has hit us too hard and we would love to see some Horsemen come out to support our club. Thanks folks!
THHOA Banquet Details
There will be no banquet for Truro Raceway this year. Awards will be given out at some point. Penny Wesley & her crew will be in contact with the winners once arrangements have been taken care of and completed. Their fingers are crossed with the hopes that we can have a banquet for next year. Stay tuned, folks!
Quote of the Week
“Talent is cheaper than table salt. What separates the talented individual from the successful one is a lot of hard work” (Stephen King).
