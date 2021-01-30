The dictionary describes revenant as a "person who returns, especially as a spirit after death". It stems from the French word "revenir---to come back". And so it is for this 7 year old gelded standardbred...an almost unbelievable comeback story.
Revenant, a son of If I Can Dream, was a $10,000 Harrisburg purchase in 2015. Despite his modest yearling price, big things were expected by trainer Dan McCartney. After all, his dam Dragonfest (by Dragon Again) had also been a reasonably priced Harrisburg yearling in 2006 ($14,000) and had gone on to bank $285,652 from only 30 starts over two years at the track. A multiple stakes winner at three, she had finished third in her 2 y/o Breeders Crown final at the Meadowlands in rein to Tim Tetrick. Revenant was her third foal with half sister Burden of Proof the only catalogue credit on Sale Day. This filly would take a 1:54 at three, racing to lifetime earnings of $85,035.
Revenant first surfaced at Pompano in January 2017. He would win only 2 of 28 starts during that three year old season with a win record of 1:55.4f (best time 1:51.3) His four year old season shows two wins from 12 Pompano outings and a 1:55f record taken in February. April saw him race five times at Yonkers with four minor cheques before a sixth place finish at Philadelphia May 30. It seemed a good time to move him on and after $15,000 changed hands. His new owners were Kent Livingston and Wade MacDonald of PEI. They also purchased Fast N Victorious around the same time for a similar price.
Ron MacDonald raced Revenant two chequeless starts at Grand River in July before sending him on to the Island and into the capable hands of Adam Merner. They won three of their first five starts including a 1:56.1 trip in late August. Ownership decided to dissolve the partnership on the two horses with each taking one. As Wade's eight year old daughter Kyla had instantly bonded with the sometimes fractious Revenant, able to go in the stall by herself, Wade had no wiggle room. Revenant was now in Kyla’s name only. Seventeen Island starts produced 14 cheques that season. There was one more win in November before laying him up for the winter.
It had been a nice Island beginning, and expectations were high for his five year old season. After an April 28 qualifier he missed only one payday from eight starts. There was a 1:57.1 CDP win and a solid second to Breeders Crown champ Wakasashi Hanover in Truro, race timed in 1:55 on July 7. An invitation to a Governor's Plate Trial followed.
However, luck was soon to change. In Adam's words "I trained him in 2:05 on Draw day, nice and easy, only to have him pull up on the CDP backstretch very lame". Dr Bill Best diagnosed a fractured sesamoid right front. Subsequent surgery at the Veterinary College also involved repair of a partial tear in the adjoining ligament. A prolonged six month stall rest followed.
Around February 2020, they started mobilizing Revenant by towing him over the Gass track in Cornwall before some slow training trips. Adam reports having him around 2:48 before he pulled up lame again. This time it was another sesamoid fracture---left hind. Oh my, a change of plans. “We were going to stall rest the injury and then change him to a saddle horse for Kyla,” states Adam. “But after two weeks he was bouncing around the stall so much we decided to turn him out in a field with twelve broodmares at Gass's.
During the summer, I went to see him and found him running around the field with his tail straight up over his back.” Adam suggested and Wade agreed that they may as well try him again.
After Old Home Week 2020, Revenant was back in the tow cart for a month or more. Then some training trips at the Gass track, best time 2:05. Two qualifiers in October with the fastest 1:56.4 on even splits. First start an easygoing sixth before Adam was ready to try him. In his next nine starts no missed cheques for a seasonal record of 10 --- 2 - 1 - 5. This year he recorded a 1:56.1 victory, deadheating with Chocolate Swirl on Jan 5. This got him elevated to the top ($2900) class, and oh, what an effort this past Saturday. Adam hustled him off the gate from post five, making top before settling for a pocket ride behind Chocolate Swirl. Season leader Screen Test came calling passing the third station with Adam quickly out to follow second over. They chased with determination, finishing a shrinking half length short of Screen Test (Cory MacPherson) in the 1:57 mile over a sloppy track rated 3 seconds off.
It is quite a comeback story for the well mannered gelding who is being laid up for winter and the expected frozen tracks. One can only wonder what 2021 has in store for Kyla MacDonald's favorite horse. He has rebounded twice from injuries that are oftentimes associated with either end of race career or diminished performance. But Revenant has never looked better, so stay tuned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.