Before we get started with some more flashbacks, I would like to say a huge congratulations to my friend and colleague Vance Cameron on his nomination to the Canadian Horse Racing Hall of Fame. It surely was a tremendous honor for Vance and one that is truly deserved. When you think of longevity in any aspect of harness racing, Vance always comes to my mind. He’s been calling races since 1977 (I was only three years old WOW!) He’s called races all over Canada, and he’s been back here on PEI calling since 1996, taking over Summerside that season and then both tracks in 1997. He gets excited and hyped up at a race, regardless if it’s a field of maidens, or the top class, and some of my own races that I have on tapes or DVD's, I often listen to hear some of the great calls he’s given me as a driver over the years. He doesn’t show any signs of slowing down, and I look forward to listening to and working with him for many years to come! Congratulations once again my friend!
Ottawa and Rideau Carleton Raceway
I recently had a trip to Ottawa for work and I got the opportunity to go to Rideau Carleton Raceway, thanks to our friend Megan Fenton! Megan picked me up and we went for supper at Rideau Carleton Raceway. While we were there, I got some encouraging text messages from my friends Robbie and Derek telling me that I should investigate announcing a race. Well, I got in contact with track announcer John MacMillan, and before we knew it, Megan and I were on our way up to the announcer’s booth with track manager Peter Andrusek. We made the long journey up and across the catwalk and into the booth. I watched John announce the second race and then I called the third. When I took the binoculars to look out over the backstretch, I thought that they were set perfectly. (I have never used binoculars to call a race on a half mile track, because we’re closer to the action) To my surprise when you added the horses, they were not set good at all. When the horses were leaving the gate and I put up the binoculars, I couldn’t see the horses. Lo and behold I got through the race, and they went very fast, 1:50.4 fastest mile of the night! A dream come true to call a race on a five eighths mile track! A very big thank you to track announcer John MacMillan, manager Peter Andrusek, and of course our friend Megan Fenton for picking me up and taking me to the races, which really means a lot to me! If you ever have a chance to visit Rideau Carleton Raceway, I highly recommend going!
Flashback Monday September 5, 1983, Summerside Raceway
Let’s have a look back to September 5, 1983, Labor Day at the local oval, and the first race went to Kingsley Walsh’s Filly Frisco for Bobby MacInnis in 2:12.3 a new race win record, over Aaron’s Aurora (Elton Millar) and Bayside Melody (John L. Bernard). Race 2 went to Stewart Ferguson’s Kawartha Brother for Gary Chappell in 2:10.3 over War Bridesman (Les Mugridge) and Post Road Mindy (Bernie Doucette). Third race of the afternoon went to Elroy MacLure’s Waring Harry for Allison “Hook” Walsh in a time of 2:09.4 a new race win record. They turned back Mariner Judy (David DesRoches) and Barbaras JW (Graham Chappell). In the fourth race it was Walter Simmons’ HF Devil the winner for Wally Dalziel in a maiden record time of 2:10.4 turning back Flashy Newport (John L. Bernard) and Maple Leaf Wizard (Alyre Pineau). Race 5 the afternoon’s trot went to Byron Gamester’s great little trotter Mor Mac Howard with Byron in the bike, in a time of 2:08.2. It was his tenth win of the season, and he bested Dream On Pat (William Waite) and the beautiful chestnut trotter Maple Grove Key (Clifford Chappell). The sixth race went to Lloyd Doucette’s JCLD for driver Bernie Doucette in a new race win record mile of 2:07.4, turning back Worthy Sampson (Gary Chappell) and Anthony Breeze (Eric Buchanan). Race 7 $900 -$1000 claimers went to Jim Whelan and Ed Galinski’s Glengyle Stork for Dale Sobey in a time of 2:10.1 over Glow (Gary Chappell) and RS Jolly (Greg MacInnis). In the eighth race Dale Sobey came right back to win with Bill Arnett’s Stonegate Rustler in 2:08.1 over Anthony Paul (Kevin Arsenault) and Fly Fly Razel (John Chappell) who finished in a dead heat for second. Race 9 went to Willis Silliker’s Fancy Timber E for Barry Biggar in a new race win record time of 2:12.4, over Trick’s Pride (Bing Easter) and Paula’s Hope (Alyre Pineau). The tenth race of the afternoon went to Bill Companion’s Bayside Indian for Junior Chappell in a new race win record time of 2:07.2 over Super Secret (Clifford Chappell) and Maple Leaf Hotshot (Graham Chappell). Race 11 went to Des Sherry and Jim Cheverie’s Frisky Fred A for Dale Sobey’s third win of the afternoon in a time of 2:10.1, turning back Jo Red (Kevin MacMillan) and Watch Him Terry (Alyre Pineau). The twelfth and final race of the afternoon was the Gardiner Newcombe Memorial, and it went to Leo Poirier and John MacDonald’s Imon Schedule with Dale Sobey in the bike, for Dale’s fourth trip to the winner’s circle on the afternoon. They hit the wire in a time of 2:06, fastest mile of the day and they turned back Rat (Ronnie Gamble) and Pope (Junior Chappell).
Flashback July 19, 1978, Summerside Raceway
Let’s have a look back to Wednesday evening July 19, 1978, and a ten-race presentation at SRW. The first race went to Joan Brown’s Fort Amherst for Albert Bernard in 2:09.2 a maiden record, over Leland’s Atilla Boy (John L. Bernard) and Maritime Misty (Sheldon Campbell). Race 2 went to Louis Gamester’s Jolly Buck for Graham Chappell in 2:10.4 over Kinlock (Albert Bernard) and Island Timber (William Waite). Race 3 went to Claude O’Brien’s Peter Pokey with Mike O’Brien in the bike in a new race win record mile of 2:10, turning back Race Bell Bruce (Elmer Folland) and Rapid Baron (Lloyd Smith). In the fourth race it was Gordon MacFadyen’s Café Royale the winner for Elmer Clow in 2:13, over Blossom Knight (Stirling Willis) and PJ Song (Gary Poulton) and Matamite (Joe Smallwood) finished third in the dead heat. Des Sherry and Edmond Blacquiere’s Judge Cullen took the fifth race for driver Jimmy Whelan in 2:11.3 over Key Teresa (Joe Arsenault) and Rustico Beach (Bernie Doucette). Cathy Jane took the sixth race for owner Eileen Clark and her husband Roy Clark doing the driving. They hit the wire in a time of 2:15 and turned back Ok’s Earl (Jackie MacLeod) and Lucky Daryl (Lester Chappell). Race 7 went to Elmer and Les Waite’s Huckster’s Pride with Les Waite doing the driving. They hit the wire in 2:14 and bested Jimmy Forever (David DesRoches) and Sportbeat (Lea Bell). Race 8 went to Elgin Veno and Thane Ellis’ Mirimichi Whitey for Jimmy Whelan’s second win of the evening. They hit the wire in a time of 2:08 a new race win record and they turned back Mike’s Charm (Ronnie Gass) and Peanuts Dares (Clifford Chappell). Race 9 went to Paul Murphy’s General’s Margaret for a young Wally Hennessey in 2:10.3 over Poplar Robbi (Bobby Craig) and Rezitrevo (Wendell MacDonald). In the finale race 10 it was Joe Smallwood’s Sid Allen’s Rose winning in 2:14.3 with Joe Smallwoood in the bike, turning back CJC (Willis Silliker) and Dick’s Dream (Bobby MacInnis).
Flashback September 18, 1980, Charlottetown Driving Park
Let’s have a look back to September 18, 1980, at the Charlottetown Driving Park. In the first race the winner was Alfred Acorn’s Dellmor’s Fancy for Albert Bernard in a time of 2:14.4 turning back Kerrilee Dawn (Alex MacPhee) and Charles Pacey (Bobby Craig). Race 2 went to Blair Strongman’s Darren’s Pet for Garth Schurman in 2:17.2 over Shiaway Barbara (Joe Arsenault) and Amie Legrand (Everett Lowther). Race 3 went to Swinger Empress for owner-driver Teddy Smallwood in a time of 2:16.2, turning back Susan’s Pride (James Smallwood) and Miss Montego (Ralph Annear). Startop took the fourth race for owner-driver Toby MacDonald in a time of 2:14.3 over Jefferson Rascal (James Smallwood) and Ruddy Boy (Wendell Ford). Race 5 went to HB Willis’ Scottish Tact for Danny Gass in 2:13.2 over Armstead Jack Bill Roloson) and Naptime (Jack Bernard). Race 6 went to Ernest Smith’s Aberdeen Ace for Randy MacEachern in 2:17.3 over Devil’s Partner (Bernie Doucette) and Eager Greenwood (Sid Stead). Race 7 went to William and Robert Stevenson’s Glengyle Robbi for Doug MacGregor in 2:11.4 over Armstead Brian (Bert Honkoop) and Jimbo Mite (Jack Bernard). Race 8 went to William Christian’s Laura Kraft for Darrell Poulton in 2:15.3 over Nap Song (Clifford Chappell) and Another Hoot N Tell (Joe Arsenault). Race 9 went to Rae Bell Dawn with co-owner Johnny Jewell in the bike in a time of 2:13.1 over Jean’s Robbi (Clifford Murphy) and Tangy Tax (Danny Gass). Myron MacDonald co owns Rae Bell Dawn. Race 10 the final race of the evening went to Joseph Kelly’s Maggie Baron for Earl Smith in 2:12.2 turning back Can Tar Jason (Calvin MacQuarrie) and Super Secret (Clifford Chappell).
Flashback September 7, 1983, Summerside Raceway
Let’s have a look back to September 7, 1983, at Summerside Raceway and the first race of the evening went to Nora Bursey’s Lord Falcon for Bernie Doucette in 2:11 over Don’s Christy (Keven MacMillan) and Yankee Gale (Edward Murphy). Race 2 a class of maidens went to John MacDonald’s Rae Bell Imps for Dale Sobey in 2:10 over K W Stone (Gussie Doucette) and Natacha Lynn (Kevin Arsenault). Race 3 went to Kevn and Ivan MacMillan’s Squire Thomas with Kevin in the bike, stopping the clock in 2:12.3 over Fancy Timber E (Barry Biggar) and Fonzerella Boy (David DesRoches). Race 4 substitute trot went to Mor Mac Howard for owner/driver Byron Gamester winning in 2:10.3 for back-to-back wins. Second was Noble Aggie (Dale Sobey) and Dream On Pat (William Waite) was third. Race 5 went to Stewart Ferguson’s Dean Reveller for Gary Chappell in 2:11, turning back RS Jolly (Greg MacInnis) and Handsome AJ (Therin Smallman). Race 6 went to Blair Strongman’s Hometown Gal for Garth Schurman in 2:10.3 turning back Watch Him Terry (Alyre Pineau) and Big Dad’s Robber (Gary Chappell). Race 7 went to George Bishop’s Cherry Park for David DesRoches in a time of 2:14.4 over High Clear (Bobby Craig) and Bonnie Mariner (Gary Chappell). Race 8 went to Gordon MacLean’s W L Scott for his son Darryl in a time of 2:09.1 over Gotta Believe It (Dale Sobey) and Bayside Indian (Junior Chappell). Race 9 went to Byron Gamester’s Bulgari for Graham Chappell in a time of 2:08.3, turning back JKS (Bennett MacDonald) and Stonegate Rustler (Dale Sobey). Race 10 the evening finale was won by Everett McKenna and Gary Cousins’ Early Shadow for Junior Chappell in 2:06 over Star’s Memory (Bernie Doucette) and Stone Dancer (Alyre Pineau).
That’s all for this week’s edition of Rocky’s Racing Corner. I hope you all enjoyed the walks down memory lane, and until next week, I hope you’re all in good health and I’ll see you at the track!
