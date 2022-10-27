Acefortyfour Dome

Acefortyfour Dome and driver Jason Hughes win Atlantic Aged Mares Final at Summerside. Winner is owned by Donnie MacRae.
Before we get started with some more flashbacks, I would like to say a huge congratulations to my friend and colleague Vance Cameron on his nomination to the Canadian Horse Racing Hall of Fame. It surely was a tremendous honor for Vance and one that is truly deserved. When you think of longevity in any aspect of harness racing, Vance always comes to my mind. He’s been calling races since 1977 (I was only three years old WOW!) He’s called races all over Canada, and he’s been back here on PEI calling since 1996, taking over Summerside that season and then both tracks in 1997. He gets excited and hyped up at a race, regardless if it’s a field of maidens, or the top class, and some of my own races that I have on tapes or DVD's, I often listen to hear some of the great calls he’s given me as a driver over the years. He doesn’t show any signs of slowing down, and I look forward to listening to and working with him for many years to come! Congratulations once again my friend!

