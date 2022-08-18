Welcome to another edition of Rocky’s Racing Corner. We’re just around the corner from the biggest week in harness racing on the eastern seaboard and it’s going to be a dandy week folks! In this edition of Rocky’s Racing Corner, I will take you down memory lane to some great racing during Old Home Week from 40 years ago. So, sit back and relax and enjoy this week's flashbacks!
August 7, 1982, Saturday night
Gold Cup Trial 1
Saturday night saw some great racing and the first race of the evening went to Myron Ford’s Triple K for Joe Arsenault in 2:07.2 a new race win record, over Erindale Tim (Vaughan Doyle) and John Way (Greg MacKenzie). Race 2 went to Colville for owner-driver Doug Roloson in a new record time of 2:09.4, over The Critic (James “Roach” MacGregor) and Scotch Lady S (Garry MacDonald). Race 3 went to Billy Rix’s Idle Belief with Roach MacGregor in the bike in a new record time of 2:04.4 over String Quartet (Leith Clark) and Mountain Impulse (Garth Schurman). The race 4 trot went to Tom Cobb’s Sea View Boy for Boyd MacDonald in 2:11, over Mor Mac Howard (J. Allan Smith) and Rusty Gun (Jack Bernard). Race 5 went to Yankee Steeler for owner/driver Willard MacDonald in 2:08.1 over Joanne Splurge (James Smallwood) and Robbi’s Duchess (Joe Smallwood). Race 6 went to Alfred Condon and Willie Murphy’s KR Moldau for Barney McGuigan in 2:09.3 over Glengyle Minbar (Roach MacGregor) and The Kid Money (Dean Richards). Race 7 was declared a no contest. Race 8 was won by Kiwi Kelly for Carl Bagnall driving for the Bagnall Stables in a new record mile of 2:07.1, turning back Roam Head A (John Proude) and Snazzy Rainbow (Sid Stead). Race 9 went to Joe Kelly’s Bye Bye Sink for Roger Smith in a new record mile of 2:06.1 over Old Time Robbi (Ronnie Gass) and Ocean Street (Vince Poulton). The race 10 finale was the first trial of the Gold Cup and Saucer, and the winner was Murray Wade’s Silent Class with Paul Breau in the bike stopping the clock in 2:00.3 a new race win record, turning back Sauls’s Pride (Joe Smallwood) and Auto Pilot (Wally Hennessey).
August 9, 1982, Gold Cup Trial 2
Monday night was a rainy night at the CDP and that made for some muddy racing, but they got through it just fine! Race 1 went to George Millar’s Electric Bill for Bobby Craig in 2:12.4 over Olympic Bird (Elmer Clow) and Mono Mills (Robbie Williams). Race 2 went to SPL Stables’ River Byrd for Bobby Craig’s second winner in a time of 2:13, turning back Susan’s Magic (Jimmy MacMillan) and Charles Pacey (Gary Chappell). Race 3 went to Royal Centurion for Mac MacDonald in 2:13.4 over Bayside Kinsman (Bloyce Ramsay) and Gorgeous George (Clifford Chappell). Race 4 went to Cerdic Downey’s Dusty’s Bret A for Mike Downey in a time of 2:11.3 over Greenacres Fella (Elmer Clow) and Glow (Gary Chappell). Race 5 the trot class went to Lullwater Pal with Bobby Craig in the bike for his third win on the night, covering the mile in 2:12.3 over CKJ (Alyre Pineau) and Mor Mac Howard (J. Allan Smith). Race 6 went to Alfred Barrieau’s Amber Dancer for driver Sean Dooley in a time of 2:11.4 over Anthony Paul (Barry Biggar) and Bunbury (Toby MacDonald). Race 7 went to Daily Special for owner/driver Mike Downey’s second win on the card, in a time of 2:05.1 turning back Watchim Bill (Clarkie Smith) and Rebel Captain (Paul MacKenzie). Race 8 went to Flintstone Pride for owner-driver Mac MacDonald’s second win on the card, in a time of 2:11, over Mr. RT (Alyre Pineau) and Rhythm Robbi (Mike O’Brien). Race 9 went to Romeo Boucher’s Tennessee Minie for Wally Hennessey in a time of 2:08, over Pollyanna G (Paul MacKenzie) and Gem Russ (Jody Hennessey). The race 10 finale was the Gold Cup and Saucer Trial number 2, and the winner was Romeo Boucher’s Pennant Play for Wally Hennessey’s second win on the night in a good time of 2:02.4 over the sloppy track. Second was Columbo Seelster (Willard Carr) and Cheval Du Roi (Roach MacGregor) was third. It’s interesting to note that after doing some reading in an article in the Guardian, that two horses from the same ownership could not race as an entry in the final. Auto Pilot and Pennant Play both qualified for the final that year but they had to drop one of them from the big race, so they elected to drop Auto Pilot and go with Pennant Play who was the winner of trial two. The same thing happened to Clipper Seelster and Columbo Seelster, as they both qualified, but they had to drop one, and they elected to drop Clipper Seelster, even though he set the Maritime record at Fredericton the week before in 1:59.3 and they raced Columbo Seelster in the big race. That opened the door to Armbro Ultrasonic, Moldau’s Boy and Cardinal Sin to race in the final. Island bred horse Moldau’s Boy did finish fourth in the trial but was set back to eighth for interference on Cardinal Sin. In the Gold Cup and Saucer final on Saturday night August 14, it was Don and Ian Smith’s Saul’s Pride the winner for Joe Smallwood in 2:00.2 over Columbo Seelster (Willard Carr) and Cheval Du Roi (Roach MacGregor), Silent Class (Paul Breau) was fourth, Cardinal Sin (Henry Smallwood) was fifth, Moldau’s Boy (Vince Poulton) was sixth, and Armbro Ultrasonic (Mike MacDonald) was seventh. The horse that a lot of people thought could win the big race, Pennant Play was a disappointing scratch.
August 10, 1982, Charlottetown Driving Park Evening program
A Tuesday night of Old Home Week at the CDP saw some great racing and it featured the Wal Hennessey Memorial pace. The first race of the evening went to Ken Wood’s Snappy for Garry MacDonald in 2:10.4 over Roberta B (Jody Hennessey) and Mr. PL (Graham Chappell). Race 2 went to Bill Rix’s Vicki’s Dominion for James “Roach” MacGregor in 2:12 a new race win record, over Sunpoke Hal (Garry MacDonald) and Mark Roxy (Joe Smallwood). Race 3 went to Blair Strongman’s Hometown Gal for Garth Schurman in a new race win record of 2:07.4 over West River Queen (Sean Dooley) and Glencoe Trader (Albert Bernard). Race 4 was won by Jefferson Rascal for owner/driver Joe Smallwood in 2:08/4 over Philip Garry (Rod Jamieson) and Commanche Bill (Jody Hennessey). Race 5 went to Shane Doyle’s Glengyle Mallard for Debbie Bulger in a new race win record time of 2:08.3, turning back Billy Bid (Clifford Murphy) and Priceless Robbi (Graham Chappell). Race 6 went to Rainbow Time for owner-driver Joel Brown in 2:06, over Silas Yankee (Jody Hennessey) and Cape Breton Doug (Toby MacDonald). Race 7 was won by Alex MacPhee’s Carport with son Brian MacPhee in the bike, in a time of 2:08 over Bea Widower (Garry MacDonald) and Candleaire (Toby MacDonald). Race 8 went to First For Amy for owner-driver Russell Drake in 2:07.2 over Mountain Lion (Alex MacPhee) and M J Quinton (Barry Biggar). Race 9 was won by Dave Carey and Frank MacDougall’s Highland Ayr with Dave Carey doing the driving, in a time of 2:06.2 turning back Beaver Meadow Mack (Clifford Chappell) and Graham’s Lady (Doug Rankin). The tenth and final race of the evening was the Wal Hennessey Memorial, and the winner was Highland Heuser with Wal’s grandson Wally Hennessey in the bike in a time of 2:04, a new race record on the Burton Cormier owned horse. Second in here was Blue and Green (Mike Downey) and third was Lindsay N (Boyd MacDonald).
PEI Colt Stakesat SRW
Tobins Profit, Malignity Impress
Summerside hosted the PEI colt stakes card on Sunday, July 31st and the glamour boys of the stakes program, the two year old pacing colts put on a terrific show as did the two year old trotting colts and fillies. Let’s take a look at the pacing colts where unbeaten Tobins Profit (by Stonebridge Terror) stretched his win streak to four for the 2022 campaign with a gate to wire score in 1:58::3 holding off a game Howmac Charmer and Brookdale Seb who chased the winner to the wire. Jason Hughes put the Stonebridge Terror colt on the lead and that’s where he stayed for trainer Danny Romo and co-owners Kevin Dorey, Frank Brundle and Robert Sumarah of Halifax. The win in the $12,400 stake pushed his earnings to more than $18,000 to date. This is the same ownership group that campaigned Woodmere Stealdeal.
In the second PEI Colt Stakes Gold division for colts, Malignity (by Malicious) and driver Paul Langille hustled right to the front, cruised to the half in 1:00:2 then sprinted the last quarter in a wicked 27:3 pacing away from the field to win by five lengths in 58:1. No Boats on Sunday, Bacononabiscuit and Starship Glyde all got home in 28 and change to finish 2-3-4 in the $12,400 stake.
SpeakingofaShadow (by Artspeak) took the race 14 second 2 year old Gold filly division and survived a furious rush by Singing Ramona (Sportswriter) who had traffic problems throughout but closed in 28 and change to make the outcome a toss-up. Mike McGuigan does the training and driving for the filly owned by Josh and Mark Macdonald of Cornwall, PEI.
In the other PEI Colt Stakes two year old pacing filly Gold @ $11,950, driver Gilles Barrieau sent the David Dowling trained daughter of Stonebridge Terror to the lead early and the filly responded with a 1:58:4 score turning back Rosetown Mary and Lookoveryour who finished 2-3 with JJ’s Amelia and Woodmere Clara 4-5 and earning minor shares.
Up Helly AA continued his winning ways with an easy wire to wire 1:59:4 victory in the Gold three year trot @$9,940 winning as he pleased for trainer Clare MacDonald, driver Ken MacDonald and owner George Riley of Kensington, PEI.Gettin Allfired Up and Cadillac finished 2-3 in the eight horse field. In the three year old Gold filly trot @ $9,400, Defriended (by Amigo Hall) was tons the best posting an open lengths 1:59:3 win over Oceanview Cicero, Majian Salsa and four others.
The two year old trotters put on an impressive speed show as Camco Erin (My MVP) established a new SRW track record for trotting fillies winning in a sizzling 2:02:4 with Getting Salty just a length Away in the three horse PEI Trot stake @ $8,860. The winner is owned by Blue Diamond Racing of Emyvale, PEI which consists of Mike Porter, Eldon Jamieson and Julie Jamieson who does a lot of training with Mike McGuigan who also does the driving.
In the PEI colt Trot division for two year olds, Irish Ray (Muscle Through It) pushed his win streak to three with an impressive 2:03:4 victory over My Secret Ability who was two lengths behind the winner who sprinted home in 59:3 for the lions share of the $8,860 purse. Irish Ray is owned by the Three Wisemen Stable which consists of Ray Murphy, Kent Scales and Post Calls editor Fred MacDonald.
Other winners in Summerside were Rock N Roll Cays (Tobago Cays) in 1:59 in the Grassroots Two Year Old filly pace @$5975 for driver Ken Murphy, trainer Jeff Holmes and owner Hardcore Racing of Belfast, PEI, Sue Warrior (Malicious) in the $6200 Grassroots Two Year Colts in 2:02:1 for driver Red Doucet, trainer Brady MacDougall and co-owners MacDougall and Walter Deagle of Inverness, Shadow of a Lady (Shadow Play) for driver Paul Langille in 2:01:3 Grassroots Two Year Old fillies @5975 for owner Francis Holding Limited of Nova Scotia, Sailor blue in the $4300 Island Ocean Mares Gold in 1:59:2 for driver Ken Murphy, trainer Jeff Holmes and owners Cynthia MacDonald, Amber MacDonald and Yossi Marvonbich of Montague, Our Girl Annie (Arthur Blue Chip)in 2:01:3 in the $5,975 two year old Grassroots fillies for driver Marc Campbell, trainer Eddy Doucette and owners Blaine, Jessica and Jennifer Thibeau of Kensington, And Impeccable Shadow (Shadow Play) in the $6200 Grassroots Colts in 1:58:4 for driver Adam Merner, trainer Melissa Rennie and owners Dale, Ronnie and Melissa Rennie.
There will be some terrific harness racing all week at Charlottetown. There will only be afternoon cards on the first and last Saturdays of the week. I’m looking forward to seeing the people around the track this year, as we did during Governor’s Plate week! I hope to see many new faces and old friends as well!
That’s it for this week’s edition of Rocky’s Racing Corner. I hope you all enjoyed the flashbacks from the Charlottetown Driving Park from 1982 Old Home Week. I hope you’re all in good health, and I’ll see you at Old Home Week 2022!
