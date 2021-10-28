Welcome to another edition of Rocky’s Racing corner. This week I’ll bring you down memory lane once again and we’ll also look at the last card at Summerside on Thanksgiving Monday.
The Thanksgiving Monday afternoon program featured a 12-race presentation. We remembered some local horseman who are certainly missed on our backstretch as well. The first race of the afternoon went to J K Cowboy for owner Greg MacInnis and driver Corey MacPherson in 2:00 over Get Home Terry (Kenny Murphy) and Sharks Play (Chris Davies). Race 2 went to Flameproof Hanover for David Dowling driving for the Flameproof Hanover Syndicate in a time of 2:00 over The Yingyang (Kenny Murphy) and Southfield Stevie (Adam Merner). Race 3 was the Cecil Stewart Memorial and the winner was Warrawee Ulla in 1:59.2 for Jason Hughes who had a big afternoon with four wins on the day! David MacDonald is the owner and they turned back Shouldabeenaclown (Kenny Murphy) and Ciner Angelina (Jaycob Sweet). Race 4 went to David and John Sweet’s Catch Me If Lou Can for Adam Merner and trainer Ralph Sweet in 1:58.2 over Bouttagetlucky (David Dowling) and Southfield Sandy (Corey MacPherson). Race 5 was the Lester Chappell memorial and the winner was Stephen Sweet’s Badlands Giovanna for Corey MacPherson and trainer Brady Sweet in 2:00.1, turning back Sweet Silvia (Kenny Murphy) and Pleasing Pink (Devon Wallace). Race 6 was the Leon Stewart Memorial and the winner was Starship Zodiac for Corey MacPherson’s third win of the day for owner Claude Poirier and trainer Earl Watts. They stopped the clock in 2:01.4 for a maiden record, over Its Dale Time (Jason Hughes) and Elm Grove Quest (Adam Merner). Race 7 went to the 14-year-old campaigner Adventure Luck in 1:59.1 for owner Robbie Williams and driver Corey MacPherson for his second win of the afternoon. They turned back another 14-year-old free legged war horse in Shiftyn Georgie (Jaycob Sweet) and The Ironman (Kenny Murphy). Race 8 was the Bob MacInnis Memorial and the winner was Ubettimagoodone for owners Patricia MacLean, Jeff Lilley and Blair MacLaughlin and driver Jason Hughes in a time of 1:58.4 turning back Emperor (Kenny Murphy) and Power Of A Cruiser (Walter Cheverie). Race 9 went to Jennifer Doyle and Danny Birt’s Elm Grove Mistress for Jason Hughes’ third win of the day in a time of 1:58.1 over Likely To Win (Adam Merner) and Flowersonthebeach (Devon Wallace). Race 10 went to Joe’s Beauty for owner Stephen Downey and driver Steve Mason in a time of 1:58.4 turning back La Vie En Rose (Adam Merner) and Fusspot (Devon Wallace). Race 11 was the Thanksgiving Day Pace and the winner was Heart And Soul for Walter Cheverie driving for owners Riley Farms Ltd and trainer George Riley in a good time of 1:56 over Hunger Pangs (Corey MacPherson) who was parked the entire mile and Winter Blast (Jason Hughes). The Race 12 finale was the Isabelle and Ivan Cameron Memorial and it went to Chocolate Swirl to cap off a great day for owners Jennifer Doyle and Danny Birt with their second on the card and driver Jason Hughes notched his fourth of the day and overtook Marc Campbell by 3 wins for the top driver at Summerside this season. They stopped the clock in 1:55.4 for the fastest mile of the day. Second was Theycallmedude (Adam Merner) and Pictonian Storm (Corey MacPherson) was third.
Flashback August 6, 1967
Let’s go way back in time to Summerside Raceway and the August 6, 1967 program on a Saturday night! They raced on a heavy track and Race 1 went to Natascha for owners Bill Companion and Garth Edwards and driver Clarkie Smith in a time of 2:15.2 over Sandras Boy (Donnie Gillis) and Janet Price (George Sobey). Race 2 went to High Price for Emmett Bernard in a time of 2:14.3 over Al Dale (Clifford Chappell) and Echo Ridge Eddy (Clarkie Smith). Race 3 was won by Nancy Wick in 2:13.1 for George “Sticks” Frizzell in the bike for R. Hogg of Moncton, NB. They turned back Runway (Roy Barnett) and my father’s trotter Rio Grande (Emmett Bernard). Race 4 was won by Sandra’s Boy for Donnie Gillis driving for owner Everett Shea of Alberton in 2:15.4 over Natascha (Clarkie Smith) and Janet Price (George Sobey). Race 5 was won by Charlie Oakes’ Homestretch with J. Allan Smith in the bike in a time of 2:18.1 over Ace Mon (Elmer Clow) and Sandybee (Junior Chappell). Race 6 was won by High Price once again with Emmett Bernard in the bike for owner R. Davidson of Ontario. This time they hit the wire in 2:13.1 and turned back Al Dale (Clifford Chappell) and Potomac Chuck (George “Sticks” Frizzell). Race 7 went to Cleggway for co-owner Allie Carr and Keir Jones, Allie did the driving and they stopped the clock in 2:14.3 and they turned back Gratton Abe (Gordon “Cruise” Robinson) and Barbara’s Tag (Horace Willis). Race 8 was won once again by Homestretch for J. Allan Smith in a time of 2:16.2 over Ace Mon (Elmer Clow) and Russell Flash (Bill Companion). The race 9 finale of the evening was won by Stanley Mayhew’s Don Dell for Clifford Chappell in a time of 2:19.2 turning back Jolly Don (Bill Companion) and Cabot Strait (Basil Whalen).
Flashback September 4, 1967 Charlottetown Driving Park
Let’s have a look back to The Charlottetown Driving Park in the flashback from 1967 and the first race of the night went to Barbara’s Tag for owners Henderson and Willis and driver Horace Willis in a time of 2:16.2 over Bonnie Brook (J. Allan Smith) and L’il Miss Spud (Clarkie Smith). Race 2 went to Loretta’s Boy for owner Dr J.A Roach and driver Don MacNeill’s first win of the night in a time of 2:16.2 winning over Lorna Price (Alyre Pineau) and Imperial Hal (John “Buddy” Campbell). Race 3 went to Stewart and Don MacNeill’s Far Stride for driver Wally MacInnis in 2:16.2 turning back Karen’s Girl (Joe Smallwood) and Farmer’s Pride (Reg MacLure). Race 4 went to Blois and Norman MacPhail’s Dave Dillon for driver Joe Smallwood in a time of 2:13.2 over J.M. Buddy (Walter Craig) and Ozark Walter (Sid Stead). Race 5 went to Darky for J. Allan Smith and co-owner Leo Peters; Allan did the driving and they stopped the clock in 2:15 turning back Mystery Romeo (Joe Hennessey) and Jim’s Joy (Graham Chappell). Race 6 went to Everett Shea’s Midnight Bold for Don MacNeill’s second win of the night, in a time of 2:06.2, turning back Sugar Blaze (Clarkie Smith) and Hurrah (Walter Craig). Race 7 went to Jack Annear’s Pearlway for driver Ralph Annear in a time of 2:13 over Mystery Judy (Joe Hennessey) and Texas D (Clarkie Smith). Race 8 was won by Hi Jay for owner, trainer, driver John “Buddy” Campbell of Charlottetown, in a time of 2:12 over Ozark Walter (Sid Stead) and Dave Dillon (Joe Smallwood). Race 9 the final race of the evening and the Kinsmen Centennial Pace cooler presentation to the best in summary. The winner of the race was Sugar Blaze in a new record mile of 2:06.4 for driver Clarkie Smith and owners Elmer Smith and Art Craig, turning back Midnight Bold (Don MacNeill) and Betcha (Joe Smallwood). Midnight Bold was the winner of the Kinsmen Centennial Pace cooler, as both horses finished with a tie in summary, the horse with the fastest time is declared the winner!
Flashback July 14, 1982 Summerside Raceway
Let’s have a look back to Summerside Raceway on a Wednesday night in July and the first race went to Wilbur Currie’s Glengyle Pelican for Kevin MacMillan in a time of 2:09.3 over Mono Mills (Charlie MacKay) and Special Flash (Lea Bell). Race 2 went to Michael Sullivan’s Blarney Stone Guy for Wally Dalziel in a time of 2:11 turning back Spunky Zip (Lester Chappell) and Incredible Von (Dale Sobey). Race 3 was won by Bobby Campbell’s Worthy Sampson for Lester Chappell in 2:12 over Rooney’s Pride (Dale Sobey) and The Hanging Judge (Alyre Pineau). Race 4 went to the big grey trotter DTR for owner Gerald Rooney and driver Dale Sobey in time of 2:12.3 over Rustico Rose (Tommy Pineau) and Manotick’s Bell (Jimmy MacMillan). Race 5 was won by T Jo Adios for owner Junior Chappell and driver Graham Chappell in a time of 2:13 over Damon’s Fancy (Dale Sobey) and Lucky’s Last Boy (Bing Easter). Race 6 went to Northern Clutch for Barry Biggar in the bike for owner Johnny Doyle in a time of 2:10.4 over Royal Centurion (Garth Schurman) and Gorgeous George (Clifford Chappell). Race 7 went to Bill Arnett’s Stonegate Rustler for Dale Sobey in a time of 2:09.3 over Flintstone Pride (Garth Schurman) and Stone Dance (Alyre Pineau). Race 8 the feature on the night went to Bud Ramsay’s Mountain Impulse for Garth Schurman in a snappy time of 2:05.2, fastest on the card, over Sweet Mystic (Dale Sobey) and String Quartet (Leith Clark). Race 9 went to Frank Hansen’s Mr. Freeway with Frank in the bike in a time of 2:06.4 over Short Note (Graham Chappell) and Darn Good Signal (Lea Bell). Race 10 the final race of the evening went to Harry Robblee’s Medastar for driver Lester Chappell in a time of 2:09.3 over Fly Sissy Fly (Elton Millar) and Squire Thomas (Alyre Pineau). Great night of racing at the historic Summerside Raceway. I hope you enjoyed this week’s flashbacks. I’ve been hearing a lot of positive feedback, which is nice, so I will certainly keep them coming!
Dale Sobey
A lifelong horseman on our backstretch Dale Sobey has moved his last couple of horses to his farm in Clinton, PEI. Dale was the last true full-time horseman on our backstretch and he will be sorely missed. Looking back at a great career, Dale has been a permanent fixture at Summerside Raceway for over 45 years. He was born and raised right here in Summerside and went away to work with the horses early on in his career for the legendary Joe O'Brien. When Dale finally settled back here in Summerside, he was one of the top catch drivers at our track (winning 772 races as a driver), as well as a very sought-after trainer by owners. Dale raced a lot of horses for owners such as Bill Arnett, (who also owned horses with Dale’s father George Sobey), Lester and Marie Jenkins, Walter Simmons, Gerald Rooney, Lloyd Ramsay, and The Rennies to name just a small few. Dale had some very nice horses over the years, including; Knightport, Sweet Mystic, St Catherines (a daughter of Sweet Mystic I believe), Joe Six Pack, St Elmo, Willam Frank, Mr Maddison County, Good Cheer, and Aled Hanover, to name a very small few. Dale retired from driving a few years back, making his last drive in 2010, and turned the lines over to his son Alex. So, I just want to say that you will be missed around the backstretch at Summerside my friend, and I wish you all the best in the years to come.
That’s it for this edition of Rocky’s Racing Corner. I hope you’re all in good health, and I’ll see you at the track.
