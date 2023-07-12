Hello folks! The track in Truro has been good and fast these past few weeks. The crowds have been building and people are enjoying the extra incentives, the many different wagering pools and the survivor series. We had the Johnny Conroy Memorial on Sunday, July 2nd for a purse of $7500. The winner of this feature race was Roll Em (Time to Roll), 5-year-old gelding, who stopped the clock in 1:53 flat, by a 5-length victory. He looked awesome! The Marc Campbell driver-trainee was sharp, as he cruised home for owners Brady Doyle, Brent Campbell, Ryan MacLeod and The Savage Stable - all from PEI. Congrats on your victory fellas! He’s a nice animal that’s for sure. Finishing second was Rollwithhottytoddy (Trevor Hicken owner-trainer) for Myles Heffernan, who paced his mile in 1:54.1. American Risk raced well again, finishing 3rd for Todd Trites and trainer George Rennison. American Risk paced his mile in 1:54.2. Well done, guys!
Other winners on the Canada Day weekend were: Nova Scotia Strong (1:57 flat – Darren Crowe); Little Tags (1:55 flat - Bruce McGean); Dustylanesebastian (1:59 - Darren Crowe); Pride of Paradise (2:00 – Robbie Smallwood for Father, Henry Smallwood); Hope N Pray (2-year-old McWicked colt) looked very good and he won in 1:59.1 (last half in .58 seconds) for Marc Whebby and Wayne Whebby); The Generals Pride (2 in as row) for Todd Trites and George Rennison (top trainer) in 1:58.1; Boo YaYa made the Harper brothers happy when they had a nice win in 1:56.3 for Marc Campbell (catch-driver). Congrats fellas! Big Engine was second by a neck for Evan Wilson.
