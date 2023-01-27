Twin B Tuffenuff

Twin B Tuffenuff in the winners circle after winning the Roach MacGregor Memorial during Old Home Week. Driver Kenny Arsenault is joined by Jackie Matheson,

trainer Ronnie Matheson (third from right) and owner Pat Morris as well as family and friends of the MacGregor family.
Don Ling

Ron Matheson is now an established veteran in the CDP horsemen community, but back in the 1970's he was a Charlottetown youth with no identifiable family history in harness racing.. However, Wendell Ford, a good friend of his father Roddie, started to bring young Ronnie to his stable at the city track, and from there a horse interest was to grow.

After learning the fundamentals from Mr. Ford he moved on to help Korean War veteran Bill Henderson with his small stable. Young Ronnie also devoted lots of his time and energy to another passion, hockey. A pretty fair goaltender, he spent five years as a number one in the Island Junior League, four with Charlottetown teams and one in Summerside under their famed coach Forbes Kennedy. In the late seventies he married high school sweetheart Lori Hennessey, and they wasted little time in starting a family. Son Jackie was born in 1979, with his sister Jodi Lynn arriving ten years later.

