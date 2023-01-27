Ron Matheson is now an established veteran in the CDP horsemen community, but back in the 1970's he was a Charlottetown youth with no identifiable family history in harness racing.. However, Wendell Ford, a good friend of his father Roddie, started to bring young Ronnie to his stable at the city track, and from there a horse interest was to grow.
After learning the fundamentals from Mr. Ford he moved on to help Korean War veteran Bill Henderson with his small stable. Young Ronnie also devoted lots of his time and energy to another passion, hockey. A pretty fair goaltender, he spent five years as a number one in the Island Junior League, four with Charlottetown teams and one in Summerside under their famed coach Forbes Kennedy. In the late seventies he married high school sweetheart Lori Hennessey, and they wasted little time in starting a family. Son Jackie was born in 1979, with his sister Jodi Lynn arriving ten years later.
As schooling had been completed, and family pressures were mounting, Ron tried a housekeeping job at the hospital where his mom worked, for a year, and then Irving Oil for another year. The latter position involved daily measuring of the surface level in the large storage tanks adjacent to the Hillsborough Bridge, relatively mundane and repetitive work that one might soon seek to change. And that was what he did in 1981, taking fulltime harness racing employment as an assistant with brother in law Jody Hennessey.
Rising standardbred star Jody, son of legendary Island horseman Joe Hennessey, was rapidly building his operation, and had expanded by regularly competing at Saint John's EPR. What started as racing summers in PEI and winters at Exhibition Park Raceway soon developed into two separate stable sites for the young Hennessey, with stock at each center in the early 1980's. For a couple of years Ron Matheson and family lived year round in Saint John to manage that string, with Jody travelling over on race days to do most of the driving.
Hennessey Stable stars in those days included the Downunder pacers Glentohi N and Glen Reynolds. The former, owned by Jack Brown and Australian Brian Meale, gave Mr Hennessey a drive in the 1976 Gold Cup and Saucer, finishing third behind Power Baron and Ranger Bill. The Soggy Reid owned Glen Reynolds had more top class success, even if only briefly. Shortly after his arrival the five year old took the Maritime circuit by storm, winning four straight Invitationals.
First came a win in The Canadian Club Classic at EPR July 2nd, then a week later he triumphed in the fastest ever Alexander Memorial (2:01) over Waveore and Winners Accolade. The fast steppers moved on to Sydney for the rich Metro Pace where Jody and Glen won again, prevailing over Big Hugh and Winners Accolade. Next came the Governors Plate at Summerside with Glen Reynolds lowering the track record to 2:00.2 on July 23rd, turning back Big Hugh and Winners Accolade once again. It was quite a four week run for the Stable, and Ron Matheson was hands on with Glen Reynolds at each of those races, valuable experience indeed!
Impressive Owners
The secret to any harness trainer's success is the ability to attract good owners (preferably with deep pockets) and to retain their patronage over many seasons. Mr. Matheson has done that. During the summer of 1984, with son Jackie ready to start school in September, the Matheson family decided to return to PEI. Ron took employment with trainer Earl Smith, and began to build up a stable of his own on the CDP grounds. His days were long, usually not ending before 9pm according to my Nov 13/84 Chart Lines column in Atlantic Post Calls. Initial members of that fledgling stable included his own Comanche Bill, Keri Liner and former two year old Sires Stake champion Silas Yankee, now age eleven.
Matheson Stable owners over the years have included Shirley Weeks, Les Rogerson, Billy MacKenzie, Elmer Campbell, the Selkirk Stable, Joey Gallant, Wally and Bruce Wood, Paul Holmes among others. An early owner to give Ron valuable support was veterinarian Dr. Blair Kelly and his Rivervue Farm breeding operation in Bunbury. Rivervue Sandy would be their first stake success. A multiple stake winner, the 3y/o son of Trooper Chip won 8 of 30 starts in 1987 for over $12,000. He raced for another five seasons to push earnings past $33,000, with a 1:59.4h lifetime best at five. Later would come the Sundance Skipper mare Sardinia p,3,2:01.1h, a Harrisburg purchase by Blair, and eventually her Harrods daughter Rivervue Skye.
The diminutive Rivervue Skye was somewhat slow to develop. Four freshman starts in 1993 were uninspiring, as was her early three year old campaign. Things looked so bleak that Blair even consented to putting her in a $1,500 claimer that summer. But a 2:02.2 CDP win Aug 27th with Ron aboard put her back in condition racing where she went on to win an ASS "B" at Fredericton. Later that year she returned to claimers (this time at $7,500) with a 2:00.4 victory for Walter Cheverie. As a four year old Rivervue Skye battled Open Mares quite successfully, taking her 1:58.4 speed badge at Truro for Ron. She recorded two wins the following summer before being injured in a Summerside racing accident, and retired.
Rivervue Skye, retained as a broodmare by Dr. Kelly, made a nice contribution to the Matheson Stable. Her second foal Rivervue Comet by Drop Off had a sensational sophomore campaign. He was 6-4-3 from only 14 starts for $32,158, taking a 1:58h record in the Turner at Truro for Kenny Arsenault. They followed that up with a MacKenzie Stake win before being sold to Dover Downs in November. One year younger was his Largo half brother Rivervue Josh, also a sophomore "A" stake winner at SRW for Gilles Barrieau in 1:56.4. This was a tough class in 2003, headed by super colt Clinton Debriefed.
Another important owner for the Matheson Stable early days was the late Jack Brown, a former President of the PEI Standardbred Horse Owners Association and a CDP Director who spent a lifetime around the harness racing industry. R E's Cloud was a nice stake filly of Jacks in the early nineties. She banked just shy of $40,000 at two and three with Ron, taking a 1:59.4 sophomore record at Truro in Atlantic Sires Stake action. Kenny Arsenault catch drove on that occasion, a custom not uncommon for Ron when serious money was on the line.
In the spring of 2000 Joe Holloway was not having any success with three year old Nukes Victory in New Jersey. Winless from four starts at two, this son of No Nukes was 8-7-8 in his first three sophomore tries, and "designated for assignment" as they say in baseball. Picked up by the astute Jack the handsome colt was placed with Ron, and the change was remarkable.
Six weeks later Nukes Victory was qualified twice and then rolled off five straight wins at Charlottetown, before suffering a parked out defeat. After a workout mile there were three more CDP victories plus a second. He then shipped to Montreal and trainer Colin Johnson where the colt won his first four over the bigger track, and a 1:55f record. All told, the Meadowlands cast off had won 12 of his first 14 since entering the Matheson barn. Unfortunately, an injured tendon the following year saw the pacer unable to regain his top form, resulting in retirement at age six. Somewhat surprisingly, a ten year stallion career in PEI was rather unsuccessful, possibly the result of limited opportunity. He sired a mere 27 foals with six winners and one in two minutes. His best was the mare Anna Tu p,6,2:00.1h ($14,367).
The General Takes Charge
In August 2011, the five year old mare General Lucky Percy arrived at the Matheson Stable from Ontario, co-owned by Ron with Jack Brown. In Ron's words, "I had been unsuccessful with a $9,000 claim on her a few months earlier, and then I noticed her name on the Sale Board. Jack was interested, so I had him call the owner and the deal was made". This daughter of Blissful Hall had taken a 1:52.1s mark that summer for Jody Jamieson and showed over $130,000 on her papers.
General Lucky Percy was the real deal. She quickly ascended to the top of the local Open Mares class, winning the Spud Island in 1:56.2 for Robert Shepherd (Ron's son in law at the time). The next season was her Maritime best, ten wins and $29,203. She scored in five straight from Lobster Carnival to Old Home Week, concluding with the $9,000 Spud Island win in 1:55. And once again, the visiting Robert Shepherd was on the lines, besting Private Joke and stablemate Skylark Hanover.
Percy raced another three seasons, always banking over $15,000 annually, her listed trainer being Jackie Matheson who worked with his dad for many years. In her final campaign of 2015 the 9y/o mare, with Gilles Barrieau up, beat the emerging distaff Rambling Lily by a head on Governors Plate night. This represented a passing of the torch as the five year old Lily then took charge. In four and a half seasons General Lucky Percy had won 31 times for the Mathesons and over $88,000....a wonderful racing experience.
Another successful ownership group featured Ron partnered with businessmen Tom Clark and Hal Bevan. They purchased the Blissful Hall colt Marymat Hanover at the 2003 Harrisburg Yearling Sale for $20,000. Developed by Ron he showed only two CDP qualifying wins at two, the quickest 2:04.2. But the patient Mr. Matheson had him ready to ramble at three, winning his first seven Island starts before moving on to Montreal where Marcel Barrieau won 4 of 6. He then transferred to Doc Moore in Ontario for a few starts, taking a 1:49.4s record. Earnings that sophomore season topped $67,000.
Marymat Hanover had quite a four year racing career, much of it in Ontario and New Jersey. They brought him home in July 2007 for a month, finishing second to Lies the Truth in the Governors Plate and 2-4 in the Gold Cup and Saucer. Home again the next summer he generated excitement with a close second in the Sunday afternoon Gold Cup and Saucer thriller. That was the day Earl Smith brought Cinderella horse Pownal Bay Matt out of the clouds to capture the Regions most coveted trophy. Marymat Hanover suffered a fractured pastern bone in December that year and sadly, had to be euthanized. Lifetime summary 86--26-11-3 for $224,672.
This group of owners, supplemented by Quentin Bevan (Hal's son) enjoyed another great one just a few years later. In 2011 Ron traveled to the Forest City Yearling Sale in London, On with one thing in mind. He fondly recalls, "I wanted to get another Blissful Hall colt and there were only two in the sale that day. The first one went for $40,000 and that was way out of my range. But the other one was a really good looker, and when my bid of $8,500 held, I was real happy".
The new acquisition was D G's Camme, out of the Cams Card Shark mare Call Me Kindly, a half sister to Nukes Victory!!! Much of this fellows colt racing was done in Ontario, winning 7 of 22 starts and close to $50,000 over the two seasons. But it was to be the Maritime circuit where the Camme star would shine brightest. In rein to Gilles Barrieau he won the Premiers Pace (1:52.2), Johnny Conroy and Governors Plate in 2014, and finished a bang up second to Wazzup Wazzup in the $25,000 Founders Cup at the CDP.
D G's Camme came back at five to once again capture the Governors Plate at SRW and the Ferguson Memorial at Northside. But the Gold Cup and Saucer remained elusive for Ron Matheson. Camme was 3-5 in 2015 and 3-7 the next year, as the attractiveness for big league owners and trainers grew. After six glorious campaigns this Maritime champion had to be retired due to increasing problems with heaves. He had won 32 of 83 races and over $163,000, a nice return on a relatively small investment. Interestingly, his last race Oct 21/17 was won by a younger Rose Run Quest who was about to take over as the top gun.
One can't write a Ron Matheson story without reporting on the horses he raced for insurance man Jack Keenan. An early campaigner of Jack's was the No Nukes pacer He Shoots He Scores, obtained from New Jersey owner Pat Verbeek of NHL fame. Ron had him for two seasons in the 1990's, winning a CDP Open the first year in 2:00.1. Another Keenan horse was Oakrock Almighty, five CDP seasons from 2011-15 with a 1:55.1 score in the Governors Plate Consolation his second year.
In the year 2000 Jack and Ron decided to try the yearling sales, haltering George the Fifth at Truro for $10,000. This Roddie MacLeod raised son of Smooth George (Cam Fella) was stakes placed at both two and three, earning $23,000 over those campaigns. He did some good aged racing in Ontario with Gilles Barrieau on this EPR based trainers late season sojourns, but recorded his 1:57.3 life mark as a five year old at the CDP.
Jack has more recently developed a partnership with former Islander and Insurance friend Joseph Dahl of Burlington, On. In 2014 they brought Perfect Escape, a fast record son of McCardle, to the Matheson Stable. Thirty wins over six seasons kept the handsome Mr. Keenan in Gail MacDonald pictures, something he is now trying to repeat with the acquisition of Pacific Delight. However, this Bettors Delight mare has more a history of bridesmaid then bride as her 2022 stats would indicate, 25--2-6-7. A good cheque getter, she banked over $8,000 last year.
Little Black Magic
A very special part of the Ron Matheson standardbred story revolves around an unnamed Sherwood Abe distaff retained for $3,000 by breeders Milton and Philip Jenkins at the 1993 Island Select Sale.
Ron subsequently made a private purchase, broke her and had his young daughter Jodi Lynn suggest a name. With appropriate optimism Little Black Magic was registered under the ownership of pre schooler Jodi and her close friend Morgan Bell. Making the races as a sophomore the filly would give her youthful owners many thrills starting with a 2:03.1 ASS "B" win during Old Home Week 1995. There were three more victories that summer and another seven the next year.
As a four year old Little Black Magic occasionally raced the Open mares. Ron reined her to a 2:01 life mark in an OHW mares series. He then had visiting Bill O'Donnell drive her in the $3,000 final. Bet favorite she was unable to make front, took a lot of air and finished fourth, race timed 2:01. Over seven seasons Little Black Magic did her co-owners proud, winning 27 times. Nancy Russell of CBC Charlottetown wrote a book about the girls and their storybook horse. One can only imagine the excitement for those youngsters as they passed through ages six to thirteen.
One of Ron Matheson's biggest owners in the past 15 years has been leading businessman Pat Morris of Charlottetown. He was introduced to the Matheson Stable through his good friend Jack Keenan, and the yearling purchase Mr. Gilmour. Unfortunately, this $11,500 Eldred Nicholson product did not prove profitable, but did have a 1:59.2 win in a 2008 three year old "B" stake at Summerside. As Jack recalled, "we had driven down to see baseball at Yankee Stadium that week, and got back just in time to catch the race"... the biggest moment for this son of Force of Life.
However, Mr. Morris, who had grown up in the harness hotbed of Hunter River, seemed to have caught the fever. He purchased Art Dandy in 2007, getting only 14 starts before losing him in a $15,000 Ontario claimer. Then there was Mighty and Strong in 2008, a nice fast class horse who finished 3-3 in the Governors Plate that year. He won a heat of the Ladner Memorial and was sixth in the Gold Cup and Saucer.
Pat Morris shelled out $35,000 for Hornswoggle at the 2007 Lexington Sale and had him initially trained by Joe Holloway in New Jersey. He campaigned mainly in Ontario ages three through seven, earning around six figures with a speed mark of 1:52.1s. But late in 2013, tiring of monthly bills, Pat gave the son of Artiscape to Jodi Lynn Matheson. She was then living in Ontario, and as Pat knew, had a real affection for the horse. Returning to PEI she raced Hornswoggle for another three seasons, winning 12 times.
McApulco briefly campaigned for Mr. Morris ten years ago. The 7y/o son of McCardle won his first four Maritime starts in 2012, including the Governors Plate elimination and final (1:53.2). A win in the $7,500 Invitational at Truro was followed by a 3-6 in the Cup and Saucer.
In a change of pace Pat Morris has tried the Maritime bred yearling market the past five years. First it was Woodmere Brackley, then Woodmere Fenn and Woodmere Rollersky. Fenn worked out the best, winning three stakes in a row at three, his best 1:56 in PEI Colt action. He was sold to Ontario after the stake season where he continues to race well. Timed in 1:53.4 he was a $16,000 claim on Dec 29/22.Tobins Wish, a Stonebridge Terror filly, showed some promise last season in sophomore stakes. Finishing second in a Grass Roots she was charted in 1:55.3 and showed closing quarters better the 29 seconds. However, now racing for Ontario owners she has not fulfilled expectations to this point.
Of course, the big horse story for Pat Morris is his most recent purchase Twin B Tuffenuff, an eight year old son of RockNRoll Heaven. This 1:49.4f record pacer came from the Ron Burke Stable for a price reported to be in the six figure range. And he has not disappointed. Give Ron Matheson credit, he has responded to the understandable pressure. In ten Maritime outings Tuffenuff has recorded five wins, finishing his season last fall with three straight triumphs. In winning the $10,000 Conroy Memorial he lowered the Truro track record to 1:50.4, and looms as the horse to beat on the Maritime circuit for 2023. Gilles Barrieau, who reined him in that big mile, really likes this fellow, and could be his regular pilot come summer.
Ron Matheson is listed as driving the winners of 1097 races since 1981, but he now reserves his drives to qualifiers and occasional second stable entries. The 63 year old has had two serious leg fractures since 2016 (both barn mishaps), and much prefers to do the stall work and oversee training. He is a well liked and highly respected horseman, having served a ten year term on the Prince Edward Island Harness Racing Industry Association.
He has a most compassionate side to his hard working demeanor, personally paying monthly for the retirement farm placements of D G's Camme and Hornswoggle. He also found good homes for Little Black Magic (who became a saddle horse) and for 17 time winner Starcastic with Wendy and Roger MacRae of Pinette. They were able to race him on the matinee circuit in 2022.
And family to Ron is all important. After his first marriage had ended with divorce he was fortunate to find the somewhat younger Bobbi Jo Gaudet, a Bell Aliant employee. They married seven years ago, and he seems to be a contented man. Although not from a harness background, Bobbi Jo took a leave of absence during Ron's leg rehab to pitch in full time on stable work. On race nights there's usually Bobbi Jo, Jackie or Jodi Lynn to help out, and on real busy nights all three.
And that is what it takes to succeed at fulltime harness racing in Maritime Canada. A trainer's satisfaction comes not from a big bank account, but from work enjoyment and the respect of family, friends and racetrack peers. Ron Matheson seems to have that in spades, and look for his twenty stall stable to once again be heard from in 2023. He shows no quit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.