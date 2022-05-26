The $3300 CDP top class produced the fastest mile of the night in 1:56:1 as the iron-sided veteran Rose Run Quest got the benefit of a perfect Adam Merner drive emerging from cover to score for owners Blair and Carl Hansen and Isaac Schurman. In this one Burn Out Hanover parked heavy 1-2 favorite Mikey Camden most of the way but couldn’t hold off the winner, one of the most consistent top class horses over the past five years. Burn Out Hanover held for the deuce with My Land, Premier Joy A and Boys Turn picking up minor shares in the eight horse field. The win was one of three on the night for Merner who also scored with Woodmere Rollily in 1:58:3 for Marsa Knox, Corey Livingstone and Steve MacDonald of Stanhope and with Neptune Seelster in 1:59:3 for co-owners Mickey Gallant and Karleigh Ward of Charlottetown.
It was a night where a number of freshman stake hopefuls were out showing they are ready for the season. Fern Hill General, one of the top freshmen colts from last summer, was beaten a neck by Soccer Hanover in 1:56:2, while a trio of sophomore fillies won races three, four and five. Jason Hughes had Mystical Gal(Pang Shui) in front at every station scoring in 1:59:1 for owners Doug Matheson and Janet Sanderson of Cornwall; Marc Campbell went wire to wire in 1:57:1 with the Paul Gray owned Fern Hill Gusto (Stonebridge Terror) while driver Mark Bradley had Saltwater Storm (Stonebridge Terror) on the move at the half and the filly prevailed in 1:59:4 for owners Kyle Gardner, Mike Currie of Cardigan and Jerry MacKinnon of St Peters Bay.
Three year old colt Woodmere Androlli (Rollwithitharry) impressed in winning his debut(1:58:1) for trainer-driver Gilles Barrieau and owner Dan Ross of Belfast.
In the $2800 co-feature, driver Dave Dowling sent Moonwriter right to the front and the ten year old by Sportswriter was on top at every station winning easily for owner Debbie Element of Village Green, PEI in 1:56:4 chased home by a pair of Jen Doyle trainees in Mantario and Winter Blast. It was the second win on the card for Dowling who also won the curtain raiser with Ultimate Long Shot in 2:00:1 for owners Windemere Farms, River Valley Management and Clive Balderson of Moncton, N. B.
Marc Campbell and Corey MacPherson each posted double wins on the 14 dash card. Campbell won with Fern Hill Gusto and with Silverhilllightnin (1:59:1) for owner-trainer Stacey Lund of Charlottetown; MacPherson won with Soccer Hanover in 1:56:2 for owner Leith Waite, Les Waite and Spencer Waite of Charlottetown.
Other winners on the card were: Adkins Hanover (1:58:1) for driver Ambyr Campbell and owner Perry Burke of Quebec, Justcallmedoc (1:57:3) for driver Bim Ford who shares ownership with Gordon and Doug Neill and Ben Matheson of Wheatley River, and Blue Monk (1:59:1), the second of the night for Corey MacPherson, for owners Mary Jean Noye and Denise Andrew of Calgary.
Dave Dowling Wins Five On Opening Charlottetown Card
Mikey Camden Wins Feature in 1:56:3
Dave Dowling won the Charlottetown curtain-raiser, the first race of the season, with Smokin Molly in 2:00:2 for co-owners Brittany Watts, James Quinn and Amy Lakie and then won four more to highlight the 13 dash opening card of the season, May 7th, at Red Shores Charlottetown. Dowlings other winners were with Brumby (1:59:1) for trainer Jamie Smith and Five Guys Horses N Lies Stable, Miami Seelster (1:58:2) for trainer Colin Johnson and owners Debbie Element and Paul Johnson of England, Tobins Brownie (1:56:1) in the $2850 Open Mares for trainer Earl Watts, and owners Brittany Watts, Sandra Weeks and Errol Burgoyne of Hampshire, and Bludhaven (1:58:3) for co-owners Brittany Watts, Joey Watts and Clair Murphy of PEI.
Driver Gilles Barrieau had Mikey Camden on the move from the back at the half and the Colin Johnson trained son of Camluck rallied for a head 1:56:1 victory over Premier Joy A in the $3300 Opening card preferred class. Mikey Camden is owned by Debbie Element of Village Green, PEI and Robert Huschka of Great Britain. The win was one of two wins for Barrieau who also got home first with Magical Cowboy (1:59:2) for trainer Jeff Holmes and Hardcore Racing of Belfast, PEI.
Other winners on the card were: Prince Hal (2:01) for driver Brodie MacPhee, trainer Earl Smith and owner Next Generation Stable of Stratford, Saulsbrook Ocean (2:00) for trainer-driver Dale Spence who shares ownership with Jim McKinney of Saint John and Nick MacGillivray of Charlottetown, Tylers Beach Boy (1:57:1) for trainer-driver Jaycob Sweet and co-owners Brody Ellis, Susan Thomson, Jaycob and Allison Sweet of O’Leary, Poplar Artie (2:00:2) for driver Marc Campbell and owner Matt Myers of Stratford, and J K Express (1:59:2) for driver Adam Merner and owner James Perrot of Stratford. The pari-mutual handle, a healthy $74,149.
