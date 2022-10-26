Rotten Ronnie and driver Red Doucet established a season’s fastest on the Sunday afternoon, October 16th card going wire to wire in a sizzling 1:54:4 to take the biggest slice of the $2450 Winners Over pace. Veteran Euchred parked Rotten Ronnie in the early going but the handsome four yar old Malicious horse just kept right on going winning by 13 lengths over Eastcoast Invader, Thunder Alley, Euchred and Rockemsockem Scott.
Earlier in the summer, I had touted the Inverness Raceway top class as one of the most competitive that we’ve ever had in recent memory and looking back over the season all of the horses that raced Sunday in the top class has posted wins in this category.
Also on the Sunday afternoon card, 86 year old trainer Mary MacQuarrie was back in the winners circle as her own Dashpedia, a 12 year old by Bettors Delight, won his second straight at Inverness, this time a gate to wire 2:00:4 score. Mary not only owns this pacer but she does all the training, what an inspiration for sports fans everywhere. A great way to celebrate her 86th birthday!
Inverness Invaders at Atlantic Breeders Crown
The Atlantic Breeders Crown took place last week at Red Shores Charlottetown and the favorites did not disappoint taking home all but one of the Crowns. Inverness Raceway was well represented sending seven horses over to the Island for the prestigious weekend.
Rotten Ronnie went arguably his best trip of the year coming first up off hot fractions clearing the lead at the third station only to be overtaken in deep stretch by Twin B Tuffenuff in a sizzling 1:52:4. Ronnie held for the deuce in the $15,000 event and No Plan Intended finished 3rd after an early break.
Fishermans Son who is owned and trained by Walter Walker finished 3rd in the two year old pacing colt division to heavy favorite Malignity. The Fishermans Son horse by Arthur Blue Chip
Put up some big numbers during the year posting six wins in nine starts while banking $43,000 for regular pilot Danny Gillis jr. Walker also took over his pair of three year old fillies and even though they experienced a tough Breeders crown trip they put up some hefty numbers; Cougar on a Tear earned $35,000 while J J Scarlett banked in the vicinity of $25,000.
Also representing Inverness in the three year old division was Boo YaYa who had a terrific two year old campaign but wasn’t as productive as a three year old. Nevertheless, she showed a bankroll in excess of $20,000 and finished 2nd in the Breeders crown Consolation. The Stonebridge Terror filly is owned by Hughie MacEachern and trained by Robert MacLeod.
Back in Inverness, the racing season is winding down and that can only mean purse increases, always a pleasing topic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.