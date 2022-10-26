Mary MacQuarrie

86 year old trainer Mary MacQuarrie holds Dashpedia's head after his win at Inverness.

 Neil Canpbell

Rotten Ronnie and driver Red Doucet established a season’s fastest on the Sunday afternoon, October 16th card going wire to wire in a sizzling 1:54:4 to take the biggest slice of the $2450 Winners Over pace. Veteran Euchred parked Rotten Ronnie in the early going but the handsome four yar old Malicious horse just kept right on going winning by 13 lengths over Eastcoast Invader, Thunder Alley, Euchred and Rockemsockem Scott.

Earlier in the summer, I had touted the Inverness Raceway top class as one of the most competitive that we’ve ever had in recent memory and looking back over the season all of the horses that raced Sunday in the top class has posted wins in this category.

